FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CEE MARKETS-Crown hits 4-year high, rate hike bets weigh on bonds
Sections
Featured
A shrinking island rejects 'climate victim' label
U.S.
A shrinking island rejects 'climate victim' label
Alphabet balloon to float limited internet in Puerto Rico
Technology
Alphabet balloon to float limited internet in Puerto Rico
A picture and its story: A neo-Nazi in the midst of a protest
The Wider Image
A picture and its story: A neo-Nazi in the midst of a protest
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 18, 2017 / 11:06 AM / 4 days ago

CEE MARKETS-Crown hits 4-year high, rate hike bets weigh on bonds

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

    * Crown strongest since intervention regime was launched in
2013
    * Moody's may improve Hungary's rating this week-trader

 (Adds Polish economic figures, weakening of Czech 10-year
bonds)
    By Sandor Peto and Jason Hovet
    BUDAPEST/PRAGUE, Oct 18 (Reuters) - The Czech crown hit a
four-year high and the zloty tested 3-month highs against the
euro on Wednesday as Polish retail and industrial data confirmed
robust economic growth in Central Europe. 
    The crown firmed past 25.7 for the first time
since the central bank in late 2013 launched an intervention
regime to keep the currency week. 
    In April it removed a cap on the crown at 27, letting it
rise, and in August it started to reverse years of interest rate
cuts. Another hike may come as early as next month, and that
prospect, coupled with strong economic figures, lifts the crown.
 
    Of the bonds offered by the Czech government at its auction
on Wednesday, there were no sales of zero-coupon paper. "With
CNB hikes looming people are not interested in short bonds at
these levels," a dealer said.
    After the auction, the Czech 10-year benchmark government
bond yield, bid at 1.453 percent, reached its highest level
since August 2014.
    The crown shrugged off concerns that the likely election
victory of ANO party at Czech elections over the weekend could
lead to drawn-out coalition talks, Goldman Sachs said in a note.

    "Domestic financial markets are typically resilient to Czech
political events, given the Czech Republic's strong fiscal
position, sound institutions and independent central bank," it
added. 
    Polish and Czech current account data released this week and
recent government budget figures have confirmed that most of the
region's main economies remain well-balanced, analysts said.
    Polish figures released on Wednesday showed 8.6 percent
annual surge in retail sales in September, and 4.3 percent rise
in industrial output.
    The zloty firmed 0.15 percent to 4.2295 against
the euro, still a touch off Tuesday's three-month highs.
    Polish government bonds eased slightly, with the 10-year
benchmark yield rising 3 basis points to 3.317 percent.
    The forint, steady on Wednesday at 308.15 per
euro, reached 5-week highs versus the euro this week. 
    It traded on the firm side of the key psychological line of
310, even though Hungary's central bank has flagged further
monetary easing.
   "Moody's could lift the outlook of Hungary's debt rating (in
its review) to positive on Friday, and based on Hungarian
economic indicators, an upgrade cannot be ruled out either," one
Budapest-based fixed income trader said.
    Regional central bankers also watch European Central Bank
rate setters and any hawkish guidance from the ECB's Oct 26
meeting could reduce appreciation pressure on regional
currencies, analysts said.
    
               CEE MARKETS  SNAPSH   AT  1457 CET         
                            OT                      
                            CURRENCIES                    
                            Latest  Previo  Daily   Change
                                    us              
                            bid     close   change  in
                                                    2017
 Czech crown                25.690  25.784   +0.37   5.13%
                                 0       5       %  
 Hungary                    308.15  308.23   +0.03   0.22%
 forint                         00      00       %  
 Polish zloty               4.2295  4.2358   +0.15   4.12%
                                                 %  
 Romanian leu               4.5875  4.5840  -0.08%  -1.14%
 Croatian                   7.5080  7.5075  -0.01%   0.63%
 kuna                                               
 Serbian                    119.13  119.14   +0.01   3.54%
 dinar                          00      00       %  
 Note: daily   calculated   previo  close   1800          
 change        from         us      at      CET     
                            STOCKS                        
                            Latest  Previo  Daily   Change
                                    us              
                                    close   change  in
                                                    2017
 Prague                     1053.7  1055.9  -0.22%   +14.3
                                 0       9              3%
 Budapest                   39075.  38909.   +0.43   +22.1
                                18      78       %      0%
 Warsaw                     2517.8  2514.3   +0.14   +29.2
                                 2       6       %      6%
 Bucharest                  8047.5  8063.8  -0.20%   +13.5
                                 6       0              9%
 Ljubljana                  810.37  811.10  -0.09%   +12.9
                                                        3%
 Zagreb                     1849.2  1847.0   +0.12  -7.30%
                                 4       8       %  
 Belgrade                   726.52  730.39  -0.53%   +1.28
                                                         %
 Sofia                      669.74  671.11  -0.20%   +14.2
                                                        1%
                            BONDS                         
                            Yield   Yield   Spread  Daily
                            (bid)   change  vs      change
                                            Bund    in
 Czech                                              spread
 Republic                                           
   2-year                    0.277   0.047   +099b   +3bps
                                                ps  
   5-year                     0.61   0.074   +092b   +5bps
                                                ps  
   10-year                   1.453   0.043   +105b   +0bps
                                                ps  
 Poland                                                   
   2-year                    1.709   0.013   +243b   +0bps
                                                ps  
   5-year                    2.681   0.023   +299b   +0bps
                                                ps  
   10-year                   3.322    0.03   +292b   -1bps
                                                ps  
               FORWARD      RATE    AGREEMENT             
                            3x6     6x9     9x12    3M
                                                    interb
                                                    ank
 Czech Rep             <PR    0.81    0.99    1.13       0
               IBOR=>                               
 Hungary               <BU    0.07     0.1   0.145    0.03
               BOR=>                                
 Poland                <WI   1.773   1.814   1.878    1.73
               BOR=>                                
 Note: FRA     are for ask                                
 quotes        prices                               
 *********************************************************
 *****
    

 (Reporting by Sandor Peto and Jason Hovet Additional reporting
by Bartosz Chmielewski in Warsaw; Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.