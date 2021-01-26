Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Bonds News

CEE MARKETS-Crown hits 5-month high, forint extends losses

By Jason Hovet, Anita Komuves

 (Adds crown high, Hungary c.bank statement)
    PRAGUE, Jan 26 (Reuters) - The crown rebounded to a
five-month high on Tuesday after the Czech central bank kept
open the chances of rate hikes this year, while other central
European currencies weakened on concerns over roadblocks to a
$1.9 trillion U.S. stimulus plan.
    Hungary's forint led losses, dropping 0.3% on the
day to 358.60 to the euro, extending losses after the central
bank held steady on interest rates but said it would ramp up
bond purchases to shore up the pandemic-hit economy.

    The meeting comes after a recent warning from a deputy
governor that cautious policy was still justified.
    Bond markets took the news in stride.
    "The important story is that the aggressive QE (quantitative
easing) program has brought yields down, yields on the 10-year
bond are almost at historic lows," one trader said.
    Hungarian 10-year yields were bid at 2.29% on Tuesday, after
a spike above 2.40% to start the year that came amid higher
issuance and a rise in U.S. yields.
    Hungary's central bank, like others in the region, has added
support to markets since last year, depressing yields.
    The Czech central bank has refrained from bond purchases,
unlike peers, and it has struck a more hawkish tone on policy in
recent months. Yields have steadily climbed since October.
    Central bank Governor Jiri Rusnok was quoted on Tuesday as
saying in an interview with Bloomberg news agency that Czech
policymakers may raise interest rates up to twice this year, or
not at all.
    The crown erased early losses on Tuesday, rising
0.4% on the day to 26.049 by 1512 GMT and touching its highest
level since August, at 26.045.
    The diverging policy outlook has been seen elsewhere.
    Romania's central bank unexpectedly cut its benchmark rate
by a quarter-point to 1.25% on Jan. 15, adding to a fast fall in
bond yields since elections late last year. 
    That vote delivered a centre-right government and has cut
some of the risks around the country's large fiscal deficits.
    Romanian 10-year bond yields have dropped to 2.86% from
3.37% seen in mid-December. Meanwhile, the spread between
Hungarian and Romanian paper has narrowed to around 50 basis
points, from about 120 bps, and is at its tightest since April
2017.
 
                   CEE      SNAPSHO   AT                      
                   MARKETS  T        1612              
                                     CET               
                                                              
                   CURRENC                                    
                   IES                                 
                            Latest   Previou  Daily    Change
                                     s                 
                            bid      close    change   in 2021
 EURCZK  Czech     <EURCZK  26.0490  26.1460   +0.37%   +0.69%
 =       crown     =>                                  
 EURHUF  Hungary   <EURHUF  358.600  357.570   -0.29%   +1.15%
 =       forint    =>             0        0           
 EURPLN  Polish    <EURPLN   4.5458   4.5432   -0.06%   +0.29%
 =       zloty     =>                                  
 EURRON  Romanian  <EURRON   4.8760   4.8741   -0.04%   -0.23%
 =       leu       =>                                  
 EURHRK  Croatian  <EURHRK   7.5630   7.5640   +0.01%   -0.21%
 =       kuna      =>                                  
 EURRSD  Serbian   <EURRSD  117.500  117.600   +0.09%   +0.06%
 =       dinar     =>             0        0           
         Note:     calcula                    1800            
         daily     ted                        CET      
         change    from STOCKS                                     
                            Latest   Previou  Daily    Change
                                     s                 
                                     close    change   in 2021
 .PX     Prague             1055.92  1061.07   -0.49%   +2.80%
                                          00           
 .BUX    Budapest           43442.9  43188.9   +0.59%   +3.17%
                                  2        4           
 .WIG20  Warsaw    <.WIG20  1973.45  1945.78   +1.42%   -0.53%
                   >                                   
 .BETI   Buchares           10300.2  10321.3   -0.20%   +5.04%
         t                        8        8           
 .SBITO  Ljubljan  <.SBITO   940.92   936.87   +0.43%   +4.45%
 P       a         P>                                  
 .CRBEX  Zagreb    <.CRBEX  1791.94  1779.19   +0.72%   +3.03%
                   >                                   
 .BELEX  Belgrade  <.BELEX   731.56   732.32   -0.10%   -2.28%
 15                15>                                 
 .SOFIX  Sofia     <.SOFIX   504.24   503.37   +0.17%   +12.67
                   >                                         %
                                                              
                   BONDS                                      
                            Yield    Yield    Spread   Daily
                            (bid)    change   vs Bund  change
                                                       in
         Czech                                         spread
         Republic                                      
 CZ2YT=    2-year  <CZ2YT=   0.2410  -0.0070   +096bp    -1bps
 RR                RR>                              s  
 CZ5YT=    5-year  <CZ5YT=   0.7470  -0.0450   +149bp    -5bps
 RR                RR>                              s  
 CZ10YT            <CZ10YT   1.2700  -0.0050   +181bp    -1bps
 =RR     10-year   =RR>                             s  
         Poland                                               
 PL2YT=    2-year  <PL2YT=   0.0180  -0.0350   +074bp    -4bps
 RR                RR>                              s  
 PL5YT=    5-year  <PL5YT=   0.3720  -0.0220   +111bp    -2bps
 RR                RR>                              s  
 PL10YT            <PL10YT   1.1520  -0.0320   +170bp    -4bps
 =RR     10-year   =RR>                             s  
                                                              
                   FRA                                        
                            3x6      6x9      9x12     3M
                                                       interba
                                                       nk
         Czech     <CZKFRA     0.38     0.43     0.60     0.36
         Rep       ><PRIBO                             
                   R=>                                 
         Hungary   <HUFFRA     0.74     0.75     0.76     0.75
                   ><BUBOR                             
                   =>                                  
         Poland    <PLNFRA     0.16     0.17     0.17     0.21
                   ><WIBOR                             
                   =>                                  
         Note: FRA quotes                                     
         are for ask                                   
         prices                                        
         ***********************************                  
         ***************************                   
                                                              
 
 (Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Anita Komuves in Budapest,
and Luiza Ilie in Bucharest; Editing by Jan Harvey and Ed
Osmond)
