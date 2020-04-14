CEE MARKETS-Crown hits four-week high to lead regional FX higher

Bonds News
    PRAGUE, April 14 (Reuters) - The Czech crown rose to a
four-week high against the euro on Tuesday as central bankers
indicated they were in no rush to use new market tools, and
better Chinese trade data gave some relief from worries over the
coronavirus outbreak.    
    Markets got a boost from the Chinese data on Tuesday as the
region emerged from the Easter holiday weekend, although the
Budapest and Prague stock markets were disrupted by
technical problems.
    The crown's gains led early on among the region's
currencies, which have been hit hard in the past month as the
virus spread pushed most of Europe into lockdown, shutting many
businesses and leaving many factories idle.
    However, analysts say the worst may be over for currencies,
according to a Reuters poll published on April 3 that forecast a
slow recovery over the next year.
    "There still might be some uncertainty ahead, some bumps in
the road," ING economist Jakub Seidler said.
    The crown was also helped by comments from Czech National
Bank board member, Vojtech Benda, who wrote in a commentary in
Hospodarske Noviny that new legislation widening the bank's
powers to buy assets helped market confidence but hopefully
would not be used.
    Another board member, Tomas Holub, told Reuters last week it
was seeking fast approval of a wider legal mandate to buy
assets, primarily to have tools to provide liquidity and support
financial stability, but the bank was still far from any
non-conventional tools.
    The bank has long sought to widen its powers to act in the
market by a legal amendment, which was rushed through the lower
house of parliament on Wednesday, to have unlimited choice of
assets and counterparties to trade with.    
    The crown rose in morning trade and was up 0.6% at
26.85 to the euro at 0925 GMT, after hitting a session high of
26.765. 
    Hungary's forint was up 0.5% at 352.10 to the
euro, also near its highest since late March. The Polish
 pushed up 0.4%.
    Commerzbank said the forint could outperform against the
zloty in the coming months, helped by Hungary's central bank
stance showing it could tighten policy if needed. The bank had
previously had the loosest policy in the region.  
Poland now has the lowest policy rate.
    "(The Hungarian central bank)may have abandoned its
unconditional dovishness. This is a significant change in policy
outlook, and we reckon the reason why the forint is
outperforming," Commerzbank said.
     
                   CEE      SNAPSHO   AT                      
                   MARKETS  T        1125              
                                     CET               
                                                              
                   CURRENC                                    
                   IES                                 
                            Latest   Previou  Daily    Change
                                     s                 
                            bid      close    change   in 2020
 EURCZK  Czech     <EURCZK  26.8500  27.0035   +0.57%   -5.28%
 =       crown     =>                                  
 EURHUF  Hungary   <EURHUF  352.100  353.735   +0.46%   -5.95%
 =       forint    =>             0        0           
 EURPLN  Polish    <EURPLN   4.5498   4.5658   +0.35%   -6.45%
 =       zloty     =>                                  
 EURRON  Romanian  <EURRON   4.8320   4.8310   -0.02%   -0.90%
 =       leu       =>                                  
 EURHRK  Croatian  <EURHRK   7.6077   7.6125   +0.06%   -2.13%
 =       kuna      =>                                  
 EURRSD  Serbian   <EURRSD  117.520  117.570   +0.04%   +0.04%
 =       dinar     =>             0        0           
         Note:     calculated from            1800            
         daily                                CET      
         change                                        
                                                              
                   BONDS                                      
                            Yield    Yield    Spread   Daily
                            (bid)    change   vs Bund  change
                                                       in
         Czech                                         spread
         Republic                                      
 CZ2YT=    2-year  <CZ2YT=   0.9970   0.0820   +163bp    +9bps
 RR                RR>                              s  
 CZ5YT=    5-year  <CZ5YT=   1.0720  -0.0580   +164bp    -6bps
 RR                RR>                              s  
 CZ10YT            <CZ10YT   1.5410   0.1480   +189bp   +15bps
 =RR     10-year   =RR>                             s  
         Poland                                               
 PL2YT=    2-year  <PL2YT=   0.7460   0.0400   +138bp    +4bps
 RR                RR>                              s  
 PL5YT=    5-year  <PL5YT=   1.1240  -0.0110   +169bp    -1bps
 RR                RR>                              s  
 PL10YT            <PL10YT   1.4550  -0.0160   +180bp    -1bps
 =RR     10-year   =RR>                             s  
                                                              
                   FRA                                        
                            3x6      6x9      9x12     3M
                                                       interba
                                                       nk
         Czech     <CZKFRA     0.38     0.41     0.48     1.00
         Rep       ><PRIBO                             
                   R=>                                 
         Hungary   <HUFFRA     1.32     1.28     1.23     1.10
                   ><BUBOR                             
                   =>                                  
         Poland    <PLNFRA     0.49     0.43     0.40     0.70
                   ><WIBOR                             
                   =>                                  
         Note: FRA quotes are for                             
         ask prices                                    
         ********************************************         
         ******************                            
    

 (Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Anita Komuves in
Budapest, editing by Larry King)
