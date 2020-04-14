CEE MARKETS-Crown hits four-week high to lead regional FX higher

PRAGUE, April 14 (Reuters) - The Czech crown rose to a four-week high against the euro on Tuesday as central bankers indicated they were in no rush to use new market tools, and better Chinese trade data gave some relief from worries over the coronavirus outbreak. Markets got a boost from the Chinese data on Tuesday as the region emerged from the Easter holiday weekend, although the Budapest and Prague stock markets were disrupted by technical problems. The crown's gains led early on among the region's currencies, which have been hit hard in the past month as the virus spread pushed most of Europe into lockdown, shutting many businesses and leaving many factories idle. However, analysts say the worst may be over for currencies, according to a Reuters poll published on April 3 that forecast a slow recovery over the next year. "There still might be some uncertainty ahead, some bumps in the road," ING economist Jakub Seidler said. The crown was also helped by comments from Czech National Bank board member, Vojtech Benda, who wrote in a commentary in Hospodarske Noviny that new legislation widening the bank's powers to buy assets helped market confidence but hopefully would not be used. Another board member, Tomas Holub, told Reuters last week it was seeking fast approval of a wider legal mandate to buy assets, primarily to have tools to provide liquidity and support financial stability, but the bank was still far from any non-conventional tools. The bank has long sought to widen its powers to act in the market by a legal amendment, which was rushed through the lower house of parliament on Wednesday, to have unlimited choice of assets and counterparties to trade with. The crown rose in morning trade and was up 0.6% at 26.85 to the euro at 0925 GMT, after hitting a session high of 26.765. Hungary's forint was up 0.5% at 352.10 to the euro, also near its highest since late March. The Polish pushed up 0.4%. Commerzbank said the forint could outperform against the zloty in the coming months, helped by Hungary's central bank stance showing it could tighten policy if needed. The bank had previously had the loosest policy in the region. Poland now has the lowest policy rate. "(The Hungarian central bank)may have abandoned its unconditional dovishness. This is a significant change in policy outlook, and we reckon the reason why the forint is outperforming," Commerzbank said. CEE SNAPSHO AT MARKETS T 1125 CET CURRENC IES Latest Previou Daily Change s bid close change in 2020 EURCZK Czech <EURCZK 26.8500 27.0035 +0.57% -5.28% = crown => EURHUF Hungary <EURHUF 352.100 353.735 +0.46% -5.95% = forint => 0 0 EURPLN Polish <EURPLN 4.5498 4.5658 +0.35% -6.45% = zloty => EURRON Romanian <EURRON 4.8320 4.8310 -0.02% -0.90% = leu => EURHRK Croatian <EURHRK 7.6077 7.6125 +0.06% -2.13% = kuna => EURRSD Serbian <EURRSD 117.520 117.570 +0.04% +0.04% = dinar => 0 0 Note: calculated from 1800 daily CET change BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic CZ2YT= 2-year <CZ2YT= 0.9970 0.0820 +163bp +9bps RR RR> s CZ5YT= 5-year <CZ5YT= 1.0720 -0.0580 +164bp -6bps RR RR> s CZ10YT <CZ10YT 1.5410 0.1480 +189bp +15bps =RR 10-year =RR> s Poland PL2YT= 2-year <PL2YT= 0.7460 0.0400 +138bp +4bps RR RR> s PL5YT= 5-year <PL5YT= 1.1240 -0.0110 +169bp -1bps RR RR> s PL10YT <PL10YT 1.4550 -0.0160 +180bp -1bps =RR 10-year =RR> s FRA 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interba nk Czech <CZKFRA 0.38 0.41 0.48 1.00 Rep ><PRIBO R=> Hungary <HUFFRA 1.32 1.28 1.23 1.10 ><BUBOR => Poland <PLNFRA 0.49 0.43 0.40 0.70 ><WIBOR => Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices ******************************************** ****************** (Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Anita Komuves in Budapest, editing by Larry King)