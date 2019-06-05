CEE MARKETS-Crown leads rise on retail surge, Poland seen holding rates

* Polish central bank expected to keep rates at record lows * Czech, Hungarian, Romanian retail sales continue to surge * Czech crown sets 5-week high, to levels around last rate hike * Polish 10-year bonds trade near 3-1/2-year low yields By Sandor Peto and Jason Hovet BUDAPEST/PRAGUE, June 5 (Reuters) - The Czech crown firmed to a 5-week high on Wednesday as surging retail sales maintained upwards pressure on inflation in Central European emerging markets, in contrast to developed economies. The Polish central bank (NBP) was seen keeping interest rates on hold at its meeting on Wednesday, while expectations for a Federal Reserve cut kept the dollar near 7-week lows against a basket of currencies. The region's main currencies set multi-week highs against the euro in the past days, and a 4-month high in the case of the leu, which gave up some ground on Wednesday. The crown gained 0.3 percent, outperforming the zloty and the forint, to 25.67 by 0847 GMT. It reached its strongest level since early May when the Czech central bank (CNB) increased its main interest rate the last time. Buyers shrugged off Tuesday's comments from CNB board member Tomas Holub who said interest rates were likely to stay stable in the near term. "The flow from the last two weeks dragging (the crown weaker) just disappeared in the last two day with optimistic data figures pointing to some room for a possible hike," one trader said. Annual growth in retail sales picked up to about 7 percent in the Czech Republic and Hungary, and slowed to that pace in Romania. The robust growth maintains upwards pressure on consumer prices, suggesting that inflation may pick further up in the region. May data released in Poland on Tuesday showed some pick-up. However, Polish annual inflation at 2.3 percent remains below its regional peers and expectations. Polish core inflation may even decline, Santander bank analysts said in a note. Poland's 10-year government bond yield dropped 1 basis point to 2.596 percent. It traded near its lowest levels since November 2015 as the NBP was unlikely to change its record low interest rates nor its guidance for stability at its meeting. Polish markets also shrugged off a change at the helm of the finance ministry in a government reshuffle on Tuesday, which analysts said was unlikely to change policy. Hungary's more volatile yields consolidated after a jump of 8 basis point in the 10-year paper to 2.89 percent on Tuesday, following days of sharp falls as global markets were also jittery. "Hungary's monetary policy is loose... and when global developments seem to justify that, yields slump, but negative impacts can boost them," one trader said. "If global trade tensions are resolved... our (bond) yields can easily fall 30-40 basis points," the trader added. CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 1047 CET CURRENCI ES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2019 Czech <EURCZK= 25.6700 25.7400 +0.27% +0.14% crown > Hungary <EURHUF= 321.8500 322.0400 +0.06% -0.24% forint > Polish <EURPLN= 4.2790 4.2796 +0.01% +0.25% zloty > Romanian <EURRON= 4.7340 4.7325 -0.03% -1.69% leu > Croatian <EURHRK= 7.4170 7.4185 +0.02% -0.09% kuna > Serbian <EURRSD= 117.7600 117.8700 +0.09% +0.46% dinar > Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2019 Prague 1058.60 1053.830 +0.45% +7.30% 0 Budapest 41025.86 41157.02 -0.32% +4.82% Warsaw 2227.74 2233.75 -0.27% -2.15% Bucharest 8514.60 8472.73 +0.49% +15.32% Ljubljana <.SBITOP 881.53 883.33 -0.20% +9.61% > Zagreb 1857.80 1846.80 +0.60% +6.23% Belgrade <.BELEX1 733.50 733.50 +0.00% -3.70% 5> Sofia 582.70 580.11 +0.45% -1.98% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=R 1.7070 0.1090 +235bps +11bps R> 5-year <CZ5YT=R 1.5010 0.0110 +207bps +1bps R> 10-year <CZ10YT= 1.7060 0.0600 +191bps +6bps RR> Poland 2-year <PL2YT=R 1.6750 -0.0030 +232bps +0bps R> 5-year <PL5YT=R 2.0590 -0.0180 +263bps -2bps R> 10-year <PL10YT= 2.6150 -0.0080 +282bps -1bps RR> FORWARD RATE AGREEMEN T 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech Rep 2.18 2.12 2.05 2.18 <PRIBOR= > Hungary 0.34 0.44 0.55 0.19 Poland 1.74 1.75 1.73 1.72 Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes ************************************************* ************* (Reporting by Sandor Peto, Editing by William Maclean)