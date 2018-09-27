CEE MARKETS-Crown, leu set multi-week lows as dollar firms

* Crown, leu eases further as dollar strengthens * Hungary sells more bonds than planned at auction * German inflation surprise weighs on CEE bonds (Recasts with crown, leu weakening, Hungarian bond auction) By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, Sept 27 (Reuters) - The crown and the leu weakened on Thursday as the dollar rallied, a day after the Czech central bank (CNB) increased its rate but disappointed investors who had also expected it to promise one more hike this year. An unexpected jump in German inflation in September weighed on the region's government bonds, which mostly reversed an early decline in yields. The Czech crown hit a 3-week low against the euro - it was 0.1 percent lower on the day at 25.715 by 1354 GMT. That came on top of declines on Wednesday, after CNB Governor Jiri Rusnok said it was likely the bank would raise rates again this year, but stopped short of a definite promise and said it could also happen early next year. That disappointed traders who have already priced in a hike this year. The leu touched a 3-month low against the euro, down 0.2 percent on the day at 4.667. The Romanian currency, which has outperformed regional peers earlier this year, has gradually lost ground in recent weeks. The Romanian central bank increased its rates twice this year, but many market participants do not expect it to increase them further earlier than next year as annual inflation is seen retreating fast in the next month from June's 5.4 percent. The forint eased only a shade, and stayed in the past weeks' narrow ranges around 323.63. The currency and government bonds may have got some support from Hungary's sale of euro-denominated bonds worth one billion euros on Tuesday in a strongly oversubscribed issue, one Budapest-based fixed income trader said. At its bi-weekly forint-denominated bond auction the Hungarian government sold bonds worth 80 billion forints ($289.06 million), well above its 50 billion forint original offer. The bonds were sold at average yields below Wednesday's secondary market levels, but yields rose slightly after the auction, reversing an early drop. "That was a reaction to higher-than-expected German inflation, which fitted in with (European Central Bank chief Mario) Draghi's earlier comments on stronger inflation," the trader said. Hungarian 5-year bonds traded at a yield of 3 percent, up from their 2.96 percent auction level, but still lower that the 3.03 percent hit late on Wednesday. Poland's corresponding bond yield rose 1 basis point to 2.55 percent. The Czech 10-year yield was bid lower by 5 basis points at 1.16 percent, retreating after setting a 4-and-1/2-year high on Wednesday. CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 1554 CET CURRENCI ES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2018 Czech <EURCZK= 25.7150 25.6880 -0.10% -0.67% crown > Hungary <EURHUF= 323.6300 323.5100 -0.04% -3.93% forint > Polish <EURPLN= 4.2735 4.2776 +0.10% -2.27% zloty > Romanian <EURRON= 4.6670 4.6595 -0.16% +0.27% leu > Croatian <EURHRK= 7.4300 7.4272 -0.04% +0.00% kuna > Serbian <EURRSD= 118.2500 118.4700 +0.19% +0.21% dinar > Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2018 Prague 1099.79 1100.770 -0.09% +2.01% 0 Budapest 36397.87 35996.04 +1.12% -7.57% Warsaw 2305.67 2304.45 +0.05% -6.32% Bucharest 8427.76 8374.90 +0.63% +8.69% Ljubljana <.SBITOP 834.95 840.05 -0.61% +3.54% > Zagreb 1787.53 1790.04 -0.14% -3.00% Belgrade <.BELEX1 727.47 725.74 +0.24% -4.26% 5> Sofia 623.15 623.10 +0.01% -8.02% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=R 1.6170 0.1040 +214bps +11bps R> 5-year <CZ5YT=R 1.8700 0.0010 +196bps +1bps R> 10-year <CZ10YT= 2.1600 -0.0450 +165bps -2bps RR> Poland 2-year <PL2YT=R 1.5640 0.0000 +209bps +1bps R> 5-year <PL5YT=R 2.5690 0.0240 +266bps +3bps R> 10-year <PL10YT= 3.2690 0.0270 +276bps +5bps RR> FORWARD RATE AGREEMEN T 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech Rep 1.97 2.13 2.23 1.70 <PRIBOR= > Hungary 0.40 0.63 0.90 0.18 Poland 1.77 1.79 1.84 1.72 Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes ************************************************* ************* ($1 = 276.7600 forints) (Reporting by Sandor Peto; Editing by Toby Chopra and Andrew Heavens)