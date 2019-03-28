CEE MARKETS-Crown near six-week low with no change expected in Czech rates

* Czech central bank meets, not expected to raise rates further * Brexit wrangling, dollar strength weighs on CEE currencies * Bond yields edge up after rally, Hungary's auctions seen strong By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, March 28 (Reuters) - The crown traded near six-week lows amid expectations the Czech central bank, eyeing fears of a global economic slowdown, won't raise interest rates at its meeting on Thursday. The forint and the zloty also weakened to near 320 and 4.3 against the euro, respectively. Gains by European equities indicated some recovery in risk appetite, but a stronger dollar and political wrangling in Britain over leaving the European Union weighed on sentiment. Hungary's central bank dropped its guidance about gradual monetary tightening on Tuesday, sending the forint into its biggest daily decline in years. The central bank delivered its first increase in one of its interest rates in more than seven years as inflation rose, driven by robust consumption. But it said the increase was a one-off move as global factors hindered price increases. In Prague, investors have also priced out expectations for continuing interest rates increases at Thursday's meeting. In a Reuters poll, 10 analysts forecast the two-week repo rate would stay at 1.75 percent. Four expected it to be raised by 25 basis points. The crown traded at 25.785 against the euro at 0857 GMT, weaker on the day and near Wednesday's six-week lows of 25.815. Market participants said the bank could still raise rates later this year to fight inflation, once the terms of Brexit and the scale of economic slowdown in the euro zone become clearer. "They will have plenty of reasons to hike today but will very likely postpone the move to May, when they will have a new quarterly forecast presented, and/or after the global tension settle down a bit," Komercni Banka traders said in a note. Government bond yields in the region were higher in Thursday as German yields also rose. In Hungary, investors were positioning before the government's bi-weekly bond auctions. Hungarian yields have plunged since the last auction, outperforming a rally in developed markets amid signals from the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank that their policies could be looser than expected. With that backdrop, the Hungarian central bank's one-off tightening was enough to maintain credibility, traders said. "I expect a strong auction," one trader said. Polish bond yields were steady before the release of figures on Friday that may show inflation returned into the central bank's 1.5 to 3.5 percent target range for the first time since October. CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 0957 CET CURRENCI ES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2019 Czech <EURCZK= 25.7850 25.7770 -0.03% -0.30% crown > Hungary <EURHUF= 319.9000 319.4000 -0.16% +0.37% forint > Polish <EURPLN= 4.2970 4.2925 -0.10% -0.17% zloty > Romanian <EURRON= 4.7600 4.7605 +0.01% -2.23% leu > Croatian <EURHRK= 7.4250 7.4275 +0.03% -0.20% kuna > Serbian <EURRSD= 117.8400 117.9500 +0.09% +0.39% dinar > Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2019 Prague 1076.88 1076.960 -0.01% +9.16% 0 Budapest 41535.76 41316.20 +0.53% +6.12% Warsaw 2321.43 2315.17 +0.27% +1.97% Bucharest 8104.40 8120.74 -0.20% +9.76% Ljubljana <.SBITOP 872.64 872.30 +0.04% +8.50% > Zagreb 1789.45 1790.15 -0.04% +2.32% Belgrade <.BELEX1 727.61 732.55 -0.67% -4.47% 5> Sofia 578.27 578.77 -0.09% -2.72% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=R 1.8020 -0.1170 +238bps -15bps R> 5-year <CZ5YT=R 1.7950 0.0330 +227bps +1bps R> 10-year <CZ10YT= 1.8400 0.0120 +191bps +0bps RR> Poland 2-year <PL2YT=R 1.6830 0.0080 +226bps -2bps R> 5-year <PL5YT=R 2.1700 -0.0040 +265bps -3bps R> 10-year <PL10YT= 2.8040 -0.0110 +287bps -2bps RR> FORWARD RATE AGREEMEN T 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech Rep 2.10 2.15 2.13 2.02 <PRIBOR= > Hungary 0.33 0.43 0.53 0.19 Poland 1.74 1.72 1.73 1.72 Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes ************************************************* ************* (Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, editing by Larry King)