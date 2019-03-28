Bonds News
CEE MARKETS-Crown near six-week low with no change expected in Czech rates

Sandor Peto

    * Czech central bank meets, not expected to raise rates
further
    * Brexit wrangling, dollar strength weighs on CEE currencies
    * Bond yields edge up after rally, Hungary's auctions seen
strong

    BUDAPEST, March 28 (Reuters) - The crown traded
near six-week lows amid expectations the Czech central bank,
eyeing fears of a global economic slowdown, won't raise interest
rates at its meeting on Thursday. 
    The forint and the zloty also weakened
to near 320 and 4.3 against the euro, respectively.
    Gains by European equities indicated some recovery in risk
appetite, but a stronger dollar and political wrangling
in Britain over leaving the European Union weighed on sentiment.
    Hungary's central bank dropped its guidance about gradual
monetary tightening on Tuesday, sending the forint into its
biggest daily decline in years.
    The central bank delivered its first increase in one of its
interest rates in more than seven years as inflation rose,
driven by robust consumption. But it said the increase was a
one-off move as global factors hindered price increases.
    In Prague, investors have also priced out expectations for
continuing interest rates increases at Thursday's meeting.
    In a Reuters poll, 10 analysts forecast the two-week repo
rate would stay at 1.75 percent. Four expected it
to be raised by 25 basis points.
    The crown traded at 25.785 against the euro at 0857 GMT,
weaker on the day and near Wednesday's six-week lows of 25.815.
    Market participants said the bank could still raise rates
later this year to fight inflation, once the terms of Brexit and
the scale of economic slowdown in the euro zone become clearer.
    "They will have plenty of reasons to hike today but will
very likely postpone the move to May, when they will have a new
quarterly forecast presented, and/or after the global tension
settle down a bit," Komercni Banka traders said in a note.
    Government bond yields in the region were higher in Thursday
as German yields also rose. In Hungary, investors were
positioning before the government's bi-weekly bond auctions.

    Hungarian yields have plunged since the last auction,
outperforming a rally in developed markets amid signals from the
Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank that their
policies could be looser than expected.
    With that backdrop, the Hungarian central bank's one-off
tightening was enough to maintain credibility, traders said.
    "I expect a strong auction," one trader said.
    Polish bond yields were steady before the release of figures
on Friday that may show inflation returned into the
central bank's 1.5 to 3.5 percent target range for the first
time since October.    
            CEE       SNAPSHOT   AT                         
            MARKETS             0957 CET            
                      CURRENCI                              
                      ES                            
                      Latest    Previous  Daily     Change
                      bid       close     change    in 2019
 Czech      <EURCZK=   25.7850   25.7770    -0.03%    -0.30%
 crown      >                                       
 Hungary    <EURHUF=  319.9000  319.4000    -0.16%    +0.37%
 forint     >                                       
 Polish     <EURPLN=    4.2970    4.2925    -0.10%    -0.17%
 zloty      >                                       
 Romanian   <EURRON=    4.7600    4.7605    +0.01%    -2.23%
 leu        >                                       
 Croatian   <EURHRK=    7.4250    7.4275    +0.03%    -0.20%
 kuna       >                                       
 Serbian    <EURRSD=  117.8400  117.9500    +0.09%    +0.39%
 dinar      >                                       
 Note:      calculated from               1800 CET          
 daily                                              
 change                                             
                                                            
                      Latest    Previous  Daily     Change
                                close     change    in 2019
 Prague                1076.88  1076.960    -0.01%    +9.16%
                                       0            
 Budapest             41535.76  41316.20    +0.53%    +6.12%
 Warsaw                2321.43   2315.17    +0.27%    +1.97%
 Bucharest             8104.40   8120.74    -0.20%    +9.76%
 Ljubljana  <.SBITOP    872.64    872.30    +0.04%    +8.50%
            >                                       
 Zagreb                1789.45   1790.15    -0.04%    +2.32%
 Belgrade   <.BELEX1    727.61    732.55    -0.67%    -4.47%
            5>                                      
 Sofia                  578.27    578.77    -0.09%    -2.72%
                      BONDS                                 
                      Yield     Yield     Spread    Daily
                      (bid)     change    vs Bund   change
                                                    in
 Czech                                              spread
 Republic                                           
   2-year   <CZ2YT=R    1.8020   -0.1170   +238bps    -15bps
            R>                                      
   5-year   <CZ5YT=R    1.7950    0.0330   +227bps     +1bps
            R>                                      
   10-year  <CZ10YT=    1.8400    0.0120   +191bps     +0bps
            RR>                                     
 Poland                                                     
   2-year   <PL2YT=R    1.6830    0.0080   +226bps     -2bps
            R>                                      
   5-year   <PL5YT=R    2.1700   -0.0040   +265bps     -3bps
            R>                                      
   10-year  <PL10YT=    2.8040   -0.0110   +287bps     -2bps
            RR>                                     
            FORWARD   RATE      AGREEMEN                    
                                T                   
                      3x6       6x9       9x12      3M
                                                    interban
                                                    k
 Czech Rep                2.10      2.15      2.13      2.02
            <PRIBOR=                                
            >                                       
 Hungary                  0.33      0.43      0.53      0.19
                                                    
 Poland                   1.74      1.72      1.73      1.72
                                                    
 Note: FRA  are for ask prices                              
 quotes                                             
 *************************************************          
 *************                                      
 
