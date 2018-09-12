CEE MARKETS-Crown rallies to 4-month high as central banker signals rate hike

* Czech central bank chief signals further rate hike in Sept * Czech crown hits strongest level vs euro since May * Czech equities lead rise, driven by lender Komercni * Leu bucks the firming of regional currencies By Sandor Peto and Robert Muller BUDAPEST/PRAGUE, Sept 12 (Reuters) - The crown jumped to a four-month high against the euro on Wednesday after Czech central bank governor Jiri Rusnok said interest rates could rise further as early as this month. Rusnok told Reuters in an interview that the bank, which lifted its main rate at its last two policy meetings to 1.25 percent, may hike it again twice before the year ends as the economy roars ahead. "The risk of being... hasty is minimal," he said. The crown jumped almost half a percent, touching a 4-month high, to trade at 25.55 at 0824 GMT. "It is the (governor's) comments," one dealer said. The rise erased all of what had remained of the losses which the crown had suffered this year as a rally of the dollar knocked down the currencies of emerging markets. The currencies of Hungary and Poland, where central banks have kept interest rates at record lows, are still 3-4 percent weaker than at the end of the year, even though the forint and the zloty firmed a shade. "A rate hike at the September (26) CNB Bank Board meeting seems to be a done deal," KBC analysts said in a note, adding that the crown still had some way to go to the 25.3 level projected by the bank for the last quarter of 2018. The bank needs less policy tightening if the crown firms. Rusnok said pressure on the crown "will fade out", adding, though, that when that would happen remained "a big unknown". Czech government bond yields were bid slightly higher, with the 5-year yield rising 2 basis points to 1.824 percent. Prague led a rise in regional equities indices. It rose almost one percent, mainly driven by 1.6 percent firming of the shares of Komercni Banka, one of the biggest Czech lenders. Elsewhere in the region, Romania's leu eased 0.1 percent to 4.6355 against the euro, bucking the regional trend of currency firming. An adviser to the Romanian central bank, Adrian Vasilescu, was quoted by the business paper Ziarul Financiar as saying that a rise in annual inflation to 5.1 percent in August was not a surprise to the bank. The bank's comments are closely watched as an earlier dip in inflation from 5.4 percent in June to 4.6 percent in July contributed to a shift towards less hawkish rhetoric from the bank. Budapest's stock index touched a two-week low before some rebound. The index may decline if the European Parliament votes later on Wednesday to trigger a procedure against Hungary to punish it for what critics say are policies that undermine democracy, Equilor brokerage analyst Zoltan Varga said in a note. "There are no short-term impacts, but it can significantly worsen Hungary's assessment," he said. CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 1024 CET CURRENCI ES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2018 Czech <EURCZK= 25.5500 25.6600 +0.43% -0.03% crown > Hungary <EURHUF= 324.5000 324.6800 +0.06% -4.19% forint > Polish <EURPLN= 4.3040 4.3078 +0.09% -2.97% zloty > Romanian <EURRON= 4.6355 4.6323 -0.07% +0.95% leu > Croatian <EURHRK= 7.4295 7.4218 -0.10% +0.01% kuna > Serbian <EURRSD= 118.3600 118.4500 +0.08% +0.12% dinar > Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2018 Prague 1090.39 1081.440 +0.83% +1.13% 0 Budapest 36436.00 36371.94 +0.18% -7.47% Warsaw 2254.84 2248.35 +0.29% -8.38% Bucharest 8271.77 8282.11 -0.12% +6.68% Ljubljana <.SBITOP 856.58 861.72 -0.60% +6.23% > Zagreb 1798.90 1796.58 +0.13% -2.39% Belgrade <.BELEX1 722.00 722.43 -0.06% -4.97% 5> Sofia 631.86 632.02 -0.03% -6.73% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=R 1.5690 0.1260 +212bps +14bps R> 5-year <CZ5YT=R 1.8240 0.0200 +202bps +3bps R> 10-year <CZ10YT= 2.1780 0.0100 +176bps +2bps RR> Poland 2-year <PL2YT=R 1.6460 0.0100 +220bps +2bps R> 5-year <PL5YT=R 2.5930 -0.0060 +279bps +0bps R> 10-year <PL10YT= 3.2810 0.0130 +286bps +3bps RR> FORWARD RATE AGREEMEN T 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech Rep 1.91 2.08 2.19 1.52 <PRIBOR= > Hungary 0.62 0.85 1.07 0.21 Poland 1.77 1.81 1.84 1.71 Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes ************************************************* ************* (Reporting by Sandor Peto Editing by Gareth Jones)