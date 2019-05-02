CEE MARKETS-Crown retreats as CNB delivers first and possibly last 2019 hike

* CNB sees rate stability until mid-2020 * Czech crown, earlier backed by rate hike forecasts, retreats * Forint touches 5-month low, regains ground after strong PMI (Recasts with CNB decision and comments) By Sandor Peto and Robert Muller BUDAPEST, May 2 (Reuters) - The crown fell on Thursday after the Czech central bank (CNB) delivered its first 2019 interest rate hike, possibly the last for over a year as Europe's economic slowdown is seen putting a lid on inflation in Central Europe as well. The bank increased its main interest rate by 25 basis points to 2 percent, its eighth hike in a tightening cycle which supported the crown in the past two years. A rise in inflation across Central Europe this year fuelled expectations for one further hike, but the bank's Governor Jiri Rusnok said its new economic outlook did not envisage a further rise in the coming year. The crown, which was flat before the CNB's meeting, weakened by 0.3 percent to 25.7 versus the euro by 1348 GMT. It retreated further from a 3-week high of 25.588 touched in international trade on Wednesday when domestic markets were closed due to the May Day holiday. Ongoing negative sentiment over European economies) will mean a relatively low pace of appreciation by the koruna, Erste analysts said in a note, adding that the Czech currency was generally overbought. The koruna also weakened versus its regional peers, the forint and the zloty, which firmed 0.15 and 0.05 percent respectively versus the euro. In early trade, the crown even touched its strongest levels since January against the forint. The Hungarian unit rebounded from a 5-month low hit at 324.85 early on Thursday. It has been under pressure since the National Bank of Hungary gave up its guidance for gradual monetary tightening in March after slightly increasing its overnight deposit rate to -0.05 percent in what analysts called "a dovish hike". Before the CNB's decision, Rabobank analysts said in a note that the Czech bank could deliver a "dovish hike". The CNB said risks and uncertainties to its forecasts included a more pronounced and possibly also longer-lasting euro zone slowdown, as well as potential protectionist measures affecting global trade and the crown currency's developments. Hungary's central bank said in its statements in March and April and its latest meeting minutes that inflation trends were ambivalent, with strong domestic demand pushing prices higher, but with international impacts weighing on them. Central Europe's first April 2019 inflation data, released in Warsaw early this week, showed a continuing acceleration. But Thursday's weak April purchasing managers' index (PMI) figures from Prague and Poland argued against monetary tightening, while Hungary's own index was robust. CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 1548 CET CURRENCI ES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2019 Czech <EURCZK= 25.7000 25.6290 -0.28% +0.03% crown > Hungary <EURHUF= 324.0600 324.5500 +0.15% -0.92% forint > Polish <EURPLN= 4.2810 4.2832 +0.05% +0.20% zloty > Romanian <EURRON= 4.7580 4.7580 +0.00% -2.19% leu > Croatian <EURHRK= 7.4135 7.4120 -0.02% -0.05% kuna > Serbian <EURRSD= 118.0000 117.9700 -0.03% +0.25% dinar > Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2019 Prague 1081.24 1068.720 +1.17% +9.60% 0 Budapest 42479.63 42520.11 -0.10% +8.54% Warsaw 2321.70 2334.21 -0.54% +1.98% Bucharest 8443.20 8441.95 +0.01% +14.35% Ljubljana <.SBITOP 887.95 887.95 +0.00% +10.41% > Zagreb 1839.27 1837.98 +0.07% +5.17% Belgrade <.BELEX1 744.04 744.04 +0.00% -2.32% 5> Sofia 571.94 575.06 -0.54% -3.79% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=R 1.7340 0.1270 +233bps +13bps R> 5-year <CZ5YT=R 1.7750 0.0120 +220bps +2bps R> 10-year <CZ10YT= 1.8900 -0.0040 +188bps +0bps RR> Poland 2-year <PL2YT=R 1.7120 0.0200 +231bps +2bps R> 5-year <PL5YT=R 2.3690 0.0200 +279bps +3bps R> 10-year <PL10YT= 3.0410 0.0310 +303bps +4bps RR> FORWARD RATE AGREEMEN T 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech Rep 2.23 2.24 2.24 2.05 <PRIBOR= > Hungary 0.34 0.49 0.68 0.16 Poland 1.75 1.77 1.81 1.72 Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes ************************************************* ************* (Additional reporting by Radu Marinas in Bucharest Editing by Mark Heinrich)