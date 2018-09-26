CEE MARKETS-Crown retreats as CNB does not pledge one more 2018 hike

* Crown reverses early firming after central bank hikes rates * CNB says one more 2018 hike is likely, but it's not a pledge (Recasts after Czech central bank rate hike and comments) By Sandor Peto and Jason Hovet BUDAPEST/PRAGUE, Sept 26 (Reuters) - The crown sank to a 2-week low against the euro on Wednesday after the Czech central bank (CNB) increased its interest rates again but did not pledge another hike for the rest of the year. It raised rates for a third straight meeting as expected, to fight inflation that is above its 2 percent target, boosted by a surge in wages in the European Union's tightest labour market. Markets had partly priced in one more hike before 2018. Governor Jiri Rusnok said the bank was likely to raise interest rates again this year, but had no commitment to do so. He also said a board member who voted for stable interest rates was slightly worried that the Czech central bank was the only one in Central Europe which has swiftly raised rates. After the rate decision and the comments, the crown reversed a moderate early firming towards 5-month highs against the euro, and touched a 2-week low instead, at 25.695. At 1349 GMT it was weaker by about a quarter of a percent at 25.68. Analysts said inflationary risks would maintain the need for rate hikes. Some, however, said a less hawkish near-term path for CNB interest rates is a risk, and this might prompt the CNB pause its hikes. The pace will continue to hinge on the crown as a stronger currency reduces inflation risks, analysts said. One more rate hike this year remains likely, Erste analyst Jiry Polansky said in a note, adding that the crown could appreciate next year. "For this reason, the CNB will hike only once in 2019, in our view, because stronger exchange rate should tighten monetary conditions adequately, which in fact should imply a lower need for another interest rates increase," he added. The crown's main regional peers, the zloty and the forint, meanwhile, firmed about 0.15 percent. Warsaw's blue chip stock index rose by 0.7 percent, while Prague shed 0.3 percent. Czech government bonds were mixed and their yield curve flattened, with the 10-year paper bid at a yield of 2.2 percent, down 2 basis points. Polish and Hungarian bond yields traded lower by 1-3 basis points, tracking a retreat in U.S. Treasuries and Bund yields. Hungarian bonds were supported by a well-bid, euro denominated 7-year bond sale by the country on Tuesday, even though yields in forint bonds often rise ahead of the government bi-weekly auctions. The next tender is on Thursday. Elsewhere, Romania's leu, which outperformed its regional peers in the past half year, touched a new six-week low against the euro. CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 1549 CET CURRENCI ES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2018 Czech <EURCZK= 25.6800 25.6200 -0.23% -0.54% crown > Hungary <EURHUF= 323.7000 324.2000 +0.15% -3.95% forint > Polish <EURPLN= 4.2812 4.2873 +0.14% -2.45% zloty > Romanian <EURRON= 4.6630 4.6597 -0.07% +0.36% leu > Croatian <EURHRK= 7.4260 7.4272 +0.02% +0.06% kuna > Serbian <EURRSD= 118.3500 118.3700 +0.02% +0.13% dinar > Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2018 Prague 1103.11 1106.340 -0.29% +2.31% 0 Budapest 36118.70 35868.88 +0.70% -8.28% Warsaw 2298.36 2290.19 +0.36% -6.62% Bucharest 8367.13 8378.04 -0.13% +7.91% Ljubljana <.SBITOP 840.24 848.08 -0.92% +4.20% > Zagreb 1788.82 1797.04 -0.46% -2.93% Belgrade <.BELEX1 725.74 727.75 -0.28% -4.48% 5> Sofia 621.74 623.52 -0.29% -8.22% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=R 1.6550 0.1810 +217bps +18bps R> 5-year <CZ5YT=R 1.8910 0.0070 +198bps +2bps R> 10-year <CZ10YT= 2.2040 -0.0160 +168bps +0bps RR> Poland 2-year <PL2YT=R 1.5490 -0.0290 +207bps -3bps R> 5-year <PL5YT=R 2.5550 -0.0090 +264bps +0bps R> 10-year <PL10YT= 3.2420 -0.0140 +272bps +1bps RR> FORWARD RATE AGREEMEN T 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech Rep 2.03 2.15 2.29 1.58 <PRIBOR= > Hungary 0.39 0.62 0.90 0.19 Poland 1.77 1.80 1.84 1.72 Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes ************************************************* ************* (Reporting by Sandor Peto Editing by Andrew Heavens)