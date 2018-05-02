CEE MARKETS-Crown rises on expectations for hawkish cbank, other units ease

* Crown rebounds from May Day holiday plunge across CEE * Forint, zloty ease on dollar, rather than EU budget-dealer * PMIs strong, Polish 10-year yield edges up after CPI rise (Adds EU budget plan, analyst poll on Czech central bank interest rates, forint and zloty weakening) By Sandor Peto and Jason Hovet BUDAPEST/PRAGUE, May 2 (Reuters) - The Czech crown firmed on Wednesday, boosted by expectations of hawkish central bank comments, while other Central European currencies hovered near multi-month lows set in the previous session on the back of a dollar rally. Their weakness is caused by the dollar's strength, one Budapest-based dealer said, rather than a European Union plan to cut funds from 2021 for member states undermining the rule of law, a response to policies in Hungary and Warsaw. "That plan did not come as a surprise," the dealer said. With the dollar besieging the 1.2 line against the euro, the region's most liquid currencies, the forint and the zloty came under pressure again. The forint eased 0.2 percent and the zloty a quarter of a percent against the euro, even though they were still off Tuesday's multi-month lows. At the same time, the Czech crown rose almost half a percent against the euro to 25.572 by 1249 GMT, well off a 4-month low set at 25.847 on Tuesday - but still far lower than the levels around 25 crowns projected for this quarter by the Czech central bank (CNB). The CNB holds a monetary policy meeting on Thursday. Analysts in a Reuters poll projected that it would keep interest rates on hold, but raise them in the third quarter of 2018 to balance a weaker crown against slower inflation than it had expected. The bank, which began raising rates in August will discuss new economic forecasts and may take a more hawkish view on rates, with the crown also depressed by yearly corporate dividend payments. "In light of the central bank depending on the exchange rate to tighten monetary conditions, which is not happening, it will be interesting the position on the crown the bank will take now," Czech bank CSOB analysts said in a note. The region's markets were closed for May Day on Tuesday, and that illiquidity exposed them to global sentiment, dealers said. Central Europe's main currencies sank to multi-month lows against the euro as the dollar's strength pushed them through stop-loss levels. The view that the Federal Reserve will raise expectations on Wednesday for an interest hike in June is supporting the dollar. April Purchasing Managers' Indexes (PMIs) released in the region showed continuing economic growth, even though Hungary's figures indicated a slowdown from March. Polish inflation figures which often predict trends in the rest of the region, showed a pick-up in the annual rate to 1.6 percent in April from 1.3 percent a month earlier, largely in line with expectations. Poland's 10-year government bond yield rose 9 basis points to 3.16 percent, its highest level in five weeks, while the corresponding Hungarian and Czech yields rose by only 1-2 basis points. CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 1449 CET CURRENCI ES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2018 Czech <EURCZK= 25.5720 25.6850 +0.44% -0.12% crown > Hungary <EURHUF= 314.3000 313.7500 -0.17% -1.08% forint > Polish <EURPLN= 4.2790 4.2685 -0.25% -2.40% zloty > Romanian <EURRON= 4.6625 4.6681 +0.12% +0.37% leu > Croatian <EURHRK= 7.4120 7.4078 -0.06% +0.25% kuna > Serbian <EURRSD= 118.0000 118.2000 +0.17% +0.42% dinar > Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2018 Prague 1117.89 1115.930 +0.18% +3.68% 0 Budapest 38202.47 38295.72 -0.24% -2.98% Warsaw 2291.75 2291.87 -0.01% -6.89% Bucharest 8754.84 8713.14 +0.48% +12.91% Ljubljana <.SBITOP 841.75 841.75 +0.00% +4.39% > Zagreb 1826.91 1809.60 +0.96% -0.87% Belgrade <.BELEX1 738.50 738.50 +0.00% -2.80% 5> Sofia 652.34 658.11 -0.88% -3.71% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=R 0.7520 -0.1300 +131bps -14bps R> 5-year <CZ5YT=R 1.2070 0.0080 +125bps -1bps R> 10-year <CZ10YT= 1.7270 -0.0080 +115bps -3bps RR> Poland 2-year <PL2YT=R 1.5230 0.0130 +208bps +0bps R> 5-year <PL5YT=R 2.4440 0.0730 +249bps +6bps R> 10-year <PL10YT= 3.1570 0.0810 +258bps +6bps RR> FORWARD RATE AGREEMEN T 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech Rep 0.95 1.05 1.17 0.90 <PRIBOR= > Hungary 0.07 0.12 0.19 0.04 Poland 1.76 1.78 1.80 1.70 Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes ************************************************* ************* (Reporting by Sandor Peto and Jason Hovet Editing by Alison Williams)