CEE MARKETS-Crown steadies after rally before central bank meets

    PRAGUE, Aug 6 (Reuters) - The Czech crown steadied near a
multi-month high on Thursday after rallying this week before the
central bank meets, with interest rates expected to remain
unchanged.
    Other central European currencies pulled back from gains in
the previous session, led by the Hungarian forint
easing 0.4%.
    A Reuters poll on Thursday forecast most currencies in the
region would gain in the coming year as worries about a rise in
new coronavirus cases diminish and hopes for economic recovery
grow. The crown was expected to gain the most,
reaching 25.725 to the euro over the next 12 months.
    The Czech currency traded at 26.107 per euro at
0834 GMT, before the central bank decision. It touched its
highest since mid-March on Wednesday.
    Czech policymakers have been among the most aggressive in
cutting borrowing costs to deal with the economic fallout of the
coronavirus pandemic.
    The central bank has slashed 200 basis points off its base
rate, to 0.25%, since March, but it is widely expected to put
rates on hold the rest of the year.
    "Even though there were indications recently that the
economic recovery might lose momentum ... the collapse of Q2 GDP
on the other hand was slightly less dramatic than the consensus
and central bank had feared," Commerzbank said. 
    "The development of inflation too is largely within the
scope of CNB’s expectations in May which means that there is no
immediate need for action on the part of the central bank."
    The Czech economy fell by 10.7% year-on-year in the second
quarter, according to a flash estimate on July 31. It was the
first release in the region, with others reporting next week.
    Elsewhere, the Polish zloty dropped 0.1% to 4.409
to the euro.
    The Romanian leu was steady at 4.835 after the
country's central bank unexpectedly cut its benchmark interest
rate by 25 basis points to 1.50% on Wednesday and pledged to
continue providing liquidity.
                   CEE      SNAPSHO   AT                      
                   MARKETS  T        1034              
                                     CET               
                                                              
                   CURRENC                                    
                   IES                                 
                            Latest   Previou  Daily    Change
                                     s                 
                            bid      close    change   in 2020
 EURCZK  Czech     <EURCZK  26.1070  26.1015   -0.02%   -2.59%
 =       crown     =>                                  
 EURHUF  Hungary   <EURHUF  346.300  344.800   -0.43%   -4.38%
 =       forint    =>             0        0           
 EURPLN  Polish    <EURPLN   4.4090   4.4038   -0.12%   -3.46%
 =       zloty     =>                                  
 EURRON  Romanian  <EURRON   4.8350   4.8342   -0.02%   -0.97%
 =       leu       =>                                  
 EURHRK  Croatian  <EURHRK   7.4660   7.4683   +0.03%   -0.28%
 =       kuna      =>                                  
 EURRSD  Serbian   <EURRSD  117.510  117.610   +0.09%   +0.05%
 =       dinar     =>             0        0           
         Note:     calcula                    1800            
         daily     ted                        CET      
         change    from                                
                                                              
                   STOCKS                                     
                            Latest   Previou  Daily    Change
                                     s                 
                                     close    change   in 2020
 .PX     Prague              904.36  906.410   -0.23%  -18.94%
                                           0           
 .BUX    Budapest           35141.4  35103.3   +0.11%  -23.74%
                                  8        9           
 .WIG20  Warsaw    <.WIG20  1825.36  1833.20   -0.43%  -15.10%
                   >                                   
 .BETI   Buchares           8542.38  8559.45   -0.20%  -14.38%
         t                                             
 .SBITO  Ljubljan  <.SBITO   840.53   842.54   -0.24%   -9.22%
 P       a         P>                                  
 .CRBEX  Zagreb    <.CRBEX  1584.85  1581.13   +0.24%  -21.44%
                   >                                   
 .BELEX  Belgrade  <.BELEX   667.68   666.75   +0.14%  -16.72%
 15                15>                                 
 .SOFIX  Sofia     <.SOFIX   433.57   434.56   -0.23%  -23.69%
                   >                                   
                                                              
                   BONDS                                      
                            Yield    Yield    Spread   Daily
                            (bid)    change   vs Bund  change
                                                       in
         Czech                                         spread
         Republic                                      
 CZ2YT=    2-year  <CZ2YT=   0.1130   0.0750   +081bp    +7bps
 RR                RR>                              s  
 CZ5YT=    5-year  <CZ5YT=   0.3490  -0.0060   +105bp    -1bps
 RR                RR>                              s  
 CZ10YT            <CZ10YT   0.8240   0.0100   +134bp    +2bps
 =RR     10-year   =RR>                             s  
         Poland                                               
 PL2YT=    2-year  <PL2YT=   0.1270  -0.0070   +082bp    -1bps
 RR                RR>                              s  
 PL5YT=    5-year  <PL5YT=   0.6800  -0.0060   +138bp    -1bps
 RR                RR>                              s  
 PL10YT            <PL10YT   1.2940  -0.0050   +181bp    +0bps
 =RR     10-year   =RR>                             s  
                                                              
                   FRA                                        
                            3x6      6x9      9x12     3M
                                                       interba
                                                       nk
         Czech     <CZKFRA     0.33     0.33     0.35     0.34
         Rep       ><PRIBO                             
                   R=>                                 
         Hungary   <HUFFRA     0.62     0.60     0.60     0.60
                   ><BUBOR                             
                   =>                                  
         Poland    <PLNFRA     0.18     0.16     0.16     0.23
                   ><WIBOR                             
                   =>                                  
         Note: FRA quotes                                     
         are for ask                                   
         prices                                        
         ********************************************         
         ******************                            
                                                              
    
    

 (Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, editing by Larry King)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
