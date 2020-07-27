CEE MARKETS-Crown touches 4-1/2 month high as dollar wilts

PRAGUE, July 27 (Reuters) - Central Europe's currencies firmed to multi-week highs on Monday, with the Czech crown at its strongest since mid-March as a weaker dollar boosted the market. Currencies kept up gains seen since last week, lifted by a spike in the euro - the region's main reference currency - against the dollar, dealers said. The crown firmed to its strongest against the euro since March 13, when the novel coronavirus outbreak started hammering central European markets. However, some dealers said more resistance could be seen ahead at current levels. The crown traded up 0.25% at 26.203 to the euro at 0921 GMT, while the Polish zloty led gains with a 0.3% rise and was at 4.4007 to the euro after earlier touching 4.4000, its highest since June 3. "Euro/dollar is on the top, gold is on the top. I don't think there is too much space for a bigger move (from here)," a Prague-based dealer said. Stocks and currencies in the region were lifted last week by the European Union's 750-billion-euro coronavirus recovery package, which would see healthy portions sent to Poland, Hungary and Romania. The Hungarian forint gained 0.2% to 345.90 to the euro, having firmed past key levels last week. Equilor analysts said the 342-343 level, at which the forint last traded in the first half of June, would be the next key point. The region's stock markets moved mostly sideways, with Warsaw and Prague up as much as 0.25% and Budapest down 0.2%. Debt markets were mixed. Fitch ratings agency affirmed the Czech Republic at 'AA-' on Friday evening and left a stable outlook. Raiffeisen said though that S&P's downgrade for Slovakia to a negative outlook could put pressure on the rest of the region. CEE SNAPSHO AT MARKETS T 1121 CET CURRENC IES Latest Previou Daily Change s bid close change in 2020 EURCZK Czech <EURCZK 26.2030 26.2690 +0.25% -2.94% = crown => EURHUF Hungary <EURHUF 345.900 346.480 +0.17% -4.27% = forint => 0 0 EURPLN Polish <EURPLN 4.4007 4.4147 +0.32% -3.28% = zloty => EURRON Romanian <EURRON 4.8270 4.8315 +0.09% -0.80% = leu => EURHRK Croatian <EURHRK 7.5160 7.5215 +0.07% -0.94% = kuna => EURRSD Serbian <EURRSD 117.520 117.640 +0.10% +0.04% = dinar => 0 0 Note: calculated from 1800 daily CET change STOCKS Latest Previou Daily Change s close change in 2020 .PX Prague 917.27 915.870 +0.15% -17.78% 0 .BUX Budapest 35024.9 35107.9 -0.24% -24.00% 6 7 .WIG20 Warsaw <.WIG20 1814.88 1810.33 +0.25% -15.59% > .BETI Buchares 8589.19 8551.29 +0.44% -13.91% t .SBITO Ljubljan <.SBITO 852.08 852.29 -0.02% -7.97% P a P> .CRBEX Zagreb <.CRBEX 1587.06 1595.26 -0.51% -21.33% > .BELEX Belgrade <.BELEX 653.74 663.56 -1.48% -18.45% 15 15> .SOFIX Sofia <.SOFIX 440.55 440.18 +0.08% -22.46% > BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic CZ2YT= 2-year <CZ2YT= 0.1250 0.0900 +078bp +9bps RR RR> s CZ5YT= 5-year <CZ5YT= 0.4000 -0.0510 +106bp -4bps RR RR> s CZ10YT <CZ10YT 0.8520 0.0070 +132bp +3bps =RR 10-year =RR> s Poland PL2YT= 2-year <PL2YT= 0.1290 -0.0030 +078bp -1bps RR RR> s PL5YT= 5-year <PL5YT= 0.7590 -0.0110 +142bp +0bps RR RR> s PL10YT <PL10YT 1.3620 -0.0070 +183bp +2bps =RR 10-year =RR> s FRA 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interba nk Czech <CZKFRA 0.31 0.32 0.34 0.34 Rep ><PRIBO R=> Hungary <HUFFRA 0.60 0.60 0.59 0.60 ><BUBOR => Poland <PLNFRA 0.20 0.20 0.22 0.25 ><WIBOR => Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices ******************************************** ****************** (Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Krisztina Than in Budapest; Editing by Jan Harvey)