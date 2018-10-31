CEE MARKETS-Crown weakens before Czech central bank meeting

* Crown weakens despite expectations for rate hike * Analysts split over when rate hikes will lift crown * Polish CPI retreats further below central bank target * Earnings jump boosts oil groups OMV Petrom shares By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, Oct 31 (Reuters) - The crown dropped to its lowest in more than three months against the euro on Wednesday, even though the Czech central bank is expected to raise interest rates at its meeting on Thursday. Other Central European currencies were steady as the euro , closely watched in the region's markets, rebounded from an initial weakening against the dollar. All 14 respondents in a Reuters poll forecast the Czech central bank would raise its two-week repo rate at the Nov. 1 meeting by 25 basis points to 1.75 percent. It would be the first time since introducing inflation targeting in 1998 that the central bank has raised rates four meetings in a row. The crown still eased as much as 0.2 percent against the euro in early trade. At 0816 GMT, it traded at 25.911, down 0.1 percent. Central Europe's most hawkish central bank is expected to raise rates further next year, and most analysts expect the higher rates will strengthen the crown eventually. But they are split over when. The Czech economy is robust, but the last rate hikes have failed to boost the currency. Market sentiment has turned gloomy for currencies in emerging markets, for a host of reasons. Those range from A dollar rally, rising U.S. Treasury yields, the U.S.-Sino trade war and the yuan's weakness to concern over Britain's talks about leaving the European Union and worry over Italy's budget deficit. "We believe that some of the risk factors, which prevented the CZK from strengthening over the last months, are sufficiently priced in the currency now," Raiffeisen analysts said in a note. They said expectations for a crown strengthening could push the Czech 10-year bond yield - bid at 2.163 percent on Wednesday, higher by 2 basis points - below 2.1 percent in the short term. But yields may rise till the end of 2018 once short-term gains by the crown end. The corresponding Polish yield also rose, by 4 basis points to 3.21 percent. They tracked a rise in euro zone yields, including German Bunds, ahead of euro zone inflation data for October, due at 0900 GMT. Poland's own figures showed an unexpected decline in the annual inflation index to 1.7 percent, from 1.8 percent in September, further below the Polish central bank's 2.5 percent target. Central European stock indices mostly rose, tracking rebounding Asian and Western European peers. Bucharest's main index rose 0.4 percent. The shares of OMV Petrom, the Romanian unit of Austrian OMV, gained as much as 3.2 percent in early trading after a surge in its third-quarter net profit. CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 1016 CET CURRENCI ES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2018 Czech <EURCZK= 25.9110 25.8900 -0.08% -1.42% crown > Hungary <EURHUF= 324.6000 324.6400 +0.01% -4.22% forint > Polish <EURPLN= 4.3305 4.3330 +0.06% -3.56% zloty > Romanian <EURRON= 4.6660 4.6650 -0.02% +0.29% leu > Croatian <EURHRK= 7.4350 7.4323 -0.04% -0.06% kuna > Serbian <EURRSD= 118.1800 118.1900 +0.01% +0.27% dinar > Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2018 Prague 1062.41 1049.820 +1.20% -1.46% 0 Budapest 36742.76 36444.72 +0.82% -6.69% Warsaw 2140.73 2122.73 +0.85% -13.02% Bucharest 8526.62 8489.68 +0.44% +9.97% Zagreb 1784.98 1789.68 -0.26% -3.14% Belgrade <.BELEX1 736.13 736.13 +0.00% -3.12% 5> Sofia 594.86 597.44 -0.43% -12.19% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=R 1.6580 0.1250 +231bps +13bps R> 5-year <CZ5YT=R 1.8880 0.0380 +208bps +3bps R> 10-year <CZ10YT= 2.1630 0.0230 +177bps +0bps RR> Poland 2-year <PL2YT=R 1.5410 -0.0200 +220bps -2bps R> 5-year <PL5YT=R 2.4690 0.0240 +266bps +1bps R> 10-year <PL10YT= 3.2180 0.0460 +283bps +3bps RR> FORWARD RATE AGREEMEN T 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech Rep 2.05 2.20 2.35 1.80 <PRIBOR= > Hungary 0.34 0.60 0.95 0.16 Poland 1.77 1.80 1.88 1.72 Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes ************************************************* ************* (Additional reporting by Aaron Jude Saldanha in Bangalore, Radu Marinas in Bucharest and Jason Hovet in Prague; editing by Larry King)