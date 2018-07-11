CEE MARKETS-Crown weakens even though interest rates likely to rise

* June Czech annual inflation rises to 2.6 pct, eight-month high * Crown joins zloty, forint decline despite rate expectations * Polish central bank seen retaining loose stance at meeting * Romanian inflation flat at five-year highs, leu remains steady By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, July 11 (Reuters) - Global trade war fears caused the Czech crown to fall on Wednesday, even though the country's inflation rate rose more than expected in June, increasing the changes interest rates will go up. The zloty also fell, amid expectations the Polish central bank would keep monetary policy loose at its meeting later on Wednesday. The currencies fell as the United States threatened to impose tariffs on more Chinese goods and China said it would retaliate. The prospect of an escalating trade war made riskier assets in emerging economies less attractive. The Czech Republic's annual inflation rate picked up to 2.6 percent last month from 2.2 percent in May, widening the gap between the rate and the Czech central bank's 2 percent target. The Czech jobless rate dropped below 3 percent, indicating that rising wages in one of the European Union's tightest labour markets may continue to drive up prices, The figures added to expectations the central bank will raise rates further. After an increase in its benchmark rate just two weeks ago, it may deliver the next as soon as its next meeting, in August. "If the koruna (crown) remains weak, the CNB will again increase rates in the second half of this year," Erste analyst Jan Zemlicka said in a note. "Even August cannot be ruled out". The crown eased 0.2 percent on Wednesday. Trading at 25.9 to the euro at 0800 GMT, it remained much weaker than the CNB's 25.2 forecast for the second quarter of the year. Elsewhere in Central Europe, the zloty weakened by a quarter of a percent to 4.3275. Poland also reported that inflation picked up in June, but the 1.9 percent rate was in the lower half of the central bank's 1.5 to 3.5 percent target. The bank may release lower inflation forecasts on Wednesday, but it's expected to keep its record-low interest rates on hold for years. The Hungarian central bank abandoned a similar policy last month to relieve pressure on its currency, and the forint eased by 0.1 percent to 324.19 to the euro . Elsewhere, the leu was steady after Romania released a flat 5.4 percent annual inflation figure for June. The figure was lower than expected and the rate is expected to decline fast in the rest of the year, but the Romanian central bank may further raise interest rates as early as next month, Erste analyst Eugen Sinca said in a note. CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 1000 CET CURRENCI ES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2018 Czech <EURCZK= 25.9010 25.8600 -0.16% -1.39% crown > Hungary <EURHUF= 324.1900 323.7500 -0.14% -4.09% forint > Polish <EURPLN= 4.3275 4.3163 -0.26% -3.49% zloty > Romanian <EURRON= 4.6590 4.6588 -0.00% +0.44% leu > Croatian <EURHRK= 7.3960 7.3973 +0.02% +0.46% kuna > Serbian <EURRSD= 117.9600 118.0700 +0.09% +0.46% dinar > Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2018 Prague 1085.13 1088.890 -0.35% +0.65% 0 Budapest 35190.58 35403.20 -0.60% -10.63% Warsaw 2159.77 2177.67 -0.82% -12.25% Bucharest 7884.36 7876.10 +0.10% +1.68% Ljubljana <.SBITOP 890.39 890.12 +0.03% +10.42% > Zagreb 1807.02 1812.33 -0.29% -1.95% Belgrade <.BELEX1 733.78 738.61 -0.65% -3.42% 5> Sofia 628.75 629.05 -0.05% -7.19% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=R 1.1510 -0.0570 +182bps -4bps R> 5-year <CZ5YT=R 1.6050 -0.0180 +190bps +1bps R> 10-year <CZ10YT= 2.2070 0.0120 +192bps +4bps RR> Poland 2-year <PL2YT=R 1.6480 -0.0050 +232bps +1bps R> 5-year <PL5YT=R 2.5510 0.0070 +285bps +3bps R> 10-year <PL10YT= 3.1800 -0.0220 +289bps +1bps RR> FORWARD RATE AGREEMEN T 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech Rep 1.41 1.64 1.76 1.17 <PRIBOR= > Hungary 0.62 0.86 1.10 0.29 Poland 1.75 1.78 1.84 1.70 Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes ************************************************* ************* (Reporting by Sandor Peto, editing by Larry King)