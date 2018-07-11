FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 11, 2018

CEE MARKETS-Crown weakens even though interest rates likely to rise

    * June Czech annual inflation rises to 2.6 pct, eight-month
high
    * Crown joins zloty, forint decline despite rate
expectations
    * Polish central bank seen retaining loose stance at meeting
    * Romanian inflation flat at five-year highs, leu remains
steady 

    By Sandor Peto
    BUDAPEST, July 11 (Reuters) - Global trade war fears caused
the Czech crown to fall on Wednesday, even though the country's
inflation rate rose more than expected in June, increasing the
changes interest rates will go up.
    The zloty also fell, amid expectations the Polish central
bank would keep monetary policy loose at its meeting later on
Wednesday.
    The currencies  fell as the United States threatened to
impose tariffs on more Chinese goods and China said it would
retaliate. The prospect of an escalating trade war
made riskier assets in emerging economies less attractive.
    The Czech Republic's annual inflation rate picked up to 2.6
percent last month from 2.2 percent in May, widening the gap
between the rate and the Czech central bank's 2 percent target.
    The Czech jobless rate dropped below 3 percent, indicating
that rising wages in one of the European Union's tightest labour
markets may continue to drive up prices, 
    The figures added to expectations the central bank will
raise rates further. After an increase in its benchmark rate
just two weeks ago, it may deliver the next as soon as its next
meeting, in August.
    "If the koruna (crown) remains weak, the CNB will again
increase rates in the second half of this year," Erste analyst
Jan Zemlicka said in a note. "Even August cannot be ruled out".
    The crown eased 0.2 percent on Wednesday. Trading
at 25.9 to the euro at 0800 GMT, it remained much weaker than
the CNB's 25.2 forecast for the second quarter of the year.
    Elsewhere in Central Europe, the zloty weakened by a quarter
of a percent to 4.3275. Poland also reported that
inflation picked up in June, but the 1.9 percent rate was in the
lower half of the central bank's 1.5 to 3.5 percent target.
    The bank may release lower inflation forecasts on Wednesday,
but it's expected to keep its record-low interest rates on hold
for years.
    The Hungarian central bank abandoned a similar policy last
month to relieve pressure on its currency, and the forint eased
by 0.1 percent to 324.19 to the euro .
    Elsewhere, the leu was steady after Romania
released a flat 5.4 percent annual inflation figure for June.

    The figure was lower than expected and the rate is expected
to decline fast in the rest of the year, but the Romanian
central bank may further raise interest rates as early as next
month, Erste analyst Eugen Sinca said in a note.   
            CEE       SNAPSHOT   AT                         
            MARKETS             1000 CET            
                      CURRENCI                              
                      ES                            
                      Latest    Previous  Daily     Change
                      bid       close     change    in 2018
 Czech      <EURCZK=   25.9010   25.8600    -0.16%    -1.39%
 crown      >                                       
 Hungary    <EURHUF=  324.1900  323.7500    -0.14%    -4.09%
 forint     >                                       
 Polish     <EURPLN=    4.3275    4.3163    -0.26%    -3.49%
 zloty      >                                       
 Romanian   <EURRON=    4.6590    4.6588    -0.00%    +0.44%
 leu        >                                       
 Croatian   <EURHRK=    7.3960    7.3973    +0.02%    +0.46%
 kuna       >                                       
 Serbian    <EURRSD=  117.9600  118.0700    +0.09%    +0.46%
 dinar      >                                       
 Note:      calculated from               1800 CET          
 daily                                              
 change                                             
                                                            
                      Latest    Previous  Daily     Change
                                close     change    in 2018
 Prague                1085.13  1088.890    -0.35%    +0.65%
                                       0            
 Budapest             35190.58  35403.20    -0.60%   -10.63%
 Warsaw                2159.77   2177.67    -0.82%   -12.25%
 Bucharest             7884.36   7876.10    +0.10%    +1.68%
 Ljubljana  <.SBITOP    890.39    890.12    +0.03%   +10.42%
            >                                       
 Zagreb                1807.02   1812.33    -0.29%    -1.95%
 Belgrade   <.BELEX1    733.78    738.61    -0.65%    -3.42%
            5>                                      
 Sofia                  628.75    629.05    -0.05%    -7.19%
                      BONDS                                 
                      Yield     Yield     Spread    Daily
                      (bid)     change    vs Bund   change
                                                    in
 Czech                                              spread
 Republic                                           
   2-year   <CZ2YT=R    1.1510   -0.0570   +182bps     -4bps
            R>                                      
   5-year   <CZ5YT=R    1.6050   -0.0180   +190bps     +1bps
            R>                                      
   10-year  <CZ10YT=    2.2070    0.0120   +192bps     +4bps
            RR>                                     
 Poland                                                     
   2-year   <PL2YT=R    1.6480   -0.0050   +232bps     +1bps
            R>                                      
   5-year   <PL5YT=R    2.5510    0.0070   +285bps     +3bps
            R>                                      
   10-year  <PL10YT=    3.1800   -0.0220   +289bps     +1bps
            RR>                                     
            FORWARD   RATE      AGREEMEN                    
                                T                   
                      3x6       6x9       9x12      3M
                                                    interban
                                                    k
 Czech Rep                1.41      1.64      1.76      1.17
            <PRIBOR=                                
            >                                       
 Hungary                  0.62      0.86      1.10      0.29
                                                    
 Poland                   1.75      1.78      1.84      1.70
                                                    
 Note: FRA  are for ask prices                              
 quotes                                             
 *************************************************          
 *************                                      
 
 (Reporting by Sandor Peto, editing by Larry King)
