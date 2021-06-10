CEE MARKETS-Crown weakens on lower CPI reading, forint leads gains

PRAGUE, June 10 (Reuters) - The Czech crown eased on Thursday after a lower-than-expected domestic inflation reading, even as rate hike expectations remained intact, while Central Europe's recovery stokes worries of rising prices in the region. The Hungarian forint led gains, rising 0.1% and hanging near a 10-month high, a day after the National Bank of Hungary cemented expectations it could become the first in the European Union to launch a tightening cycle in June. Central Europe is facing the strongest inflation rise in the EU as economies recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. Poland's central bank, however, kept rates on hold on Wednesday and did not deliver hints at a more hawkish bias, which some economists had expected. That weighed on the Polish zloty, which was 0.1% lower at 4.479 to the euro at 0921 GMT. "The market consequences of yesterday's events will be zloty weakening and a probable break of EUR/PLN above 4.4740," Bank Millennium said. Markets were also keeping an eye on a European Central Bank meeting on Thursday, with its stimulus flow seen unchanged. The crown was down 0.1% at 25.427 to the euro. Czech headline inflation slowed in May to a rate of 2.9%, missing analysts' expectations. Analysts said the Czech central bank (CNB) could still deliver a rate hike in June or August. Erste Group Bank said a June move was more likely. "Today's data could imply a very slight weakening of the crown. However, we do not expect a significant movement, as markets will probably stay optimistic about the future CNB policy," it said. Hungary meets on rates on June 22 and the Czech bank, a day later. Commerzbank said signals on future policy after Hungary raises rates would be important for the forint, and it remained cautious. "Even if the (Hungary central bank) takes back the COVID rate cuts already in June, in reaction to rising price pressure, it will keep interest rates at comparatively low levels longer so that real interest rates remain negative," it said. "That makes significant HUF appreciation unlikely longer term." CEE SNAPSHO AT MARKETS T 1121 CET CURRENC IES Latest Previou Daily Change s bid close change in 2021 EURCZK Czech <EURCZK 25.4270 25.3920 -0.14% +3.15% = crown => EURHUF Hungary <EURHUF 346.190 346.575 +0.11% +4.77% = forint => 0 0 EURPLN Polish <EURPLN 4.4790 4.4735 -0.12% +1.79% = zloty => EURRON Romanian <EURRON 4.9215 4.9228 +0.03% -1.15% = leu => EURHRK Croatian <EURHRK 7.5000 7.5005 +0.01% +0.63% = kuna => EURRSD Serbian <EURRSD 117.560 117.605 +0.04% +0.01% = dinar => 0 0 Note: calcula 1800 daily ted CET change from STOCKS Latest Previou Daily Change s close change in 2021 .PX Prague 1180.33 1180.24 +0.01% +14.91 00 % .BUX Budapest 48175.9 48206.5 -0.06% +14.41 0 6 % .WIG20 Warsaw <.WIG20 2225.77 2218.45 +0.33% +12.19 > % .BETI Buchares 11393.9 11359.1 +0.31% +16.20 t 0 3 % .SBITO Ljubljan <.SBITO 1133.23 1126.67 +0.58% +25.80 P a P> % .CRBEX Zagreb <.CRBEX 1962.15 1958.03 +0.21% +12.81 > % .BELEX Belgrade <.BELEX 782.19 781.06 +0.14% +4.49% 15 15> .SOFIX Sofia <.SOFIX 537.34 538.12 -0.14% +20.07 > % BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic CZ2YT= 2-year <CZ2YT= 0.2740 -0.1120 +095bp -11bps RR RR> s CZ5YT= 5-year <CZ5YT= 1.5060 -0.0160 +212bp -3bps RR RR> s CZ10YT <CZ10YT 1.7290 -0.0020 +197bp -1bps =RR 10-year =RR> s Poland PL2YT= 2-year <PL2YT= 0.4050 -0.0350 +108bp -3bps RR RR> s PL5YT= 5-year <PL5YT= 1.2530 -0.0450 +186bp -5bps RR RR> s PL10YT <PL10YT 1.8080 -0.0260 +205bp -3bps =RR 10-year =RR> s FRA 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interba nk Czech <CZKFRA 0.75 1.00 1.30 0.42 Rep ><PRIBO R=> Hungary <HUFFRA 1.33 1.58 1.73 0.93 ><BUBOR => Poland <PLNFRA 0.35 0.55 0.73 0.21 ><WIBOR => Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices *********************************** *************************** (Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Anita Komuves in Budapest and Alan Charlish in Warsaw; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)