CEE MARKETS-Currencies and shares firm on Brexit deal

* Euro rise on Brexit deal helps CEE currencies, stocks * Positioning takes the upper hand in forint, crown trade * Moody's keeps Hungary's rating, outlook unchanged By Sandor Peto and Robert Muller BUDAPEST/PRAGUE, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Central European currencies and stocks mostly firmed slightly on Monday as Britain's deal with European Union (EU) leaders on the terms of its exit from the bloc lifted the pound and the euro. The currencies in the region, which has tight links with the euro zone, are often strengthened by capital flows into the euro and weakened by dollar buying. Sunday's deal still leaves risks to an ordered exit because the British parliament could still vote it down, ensuring Monday's uplift was limited, market participants said. Position closings ahead of the year-end after a hectic year are increasingly driving currency movements, they said. The zloty and leu were a shade firmer against the euro. The biggest changes were in the forint and the Czech crown, which moved in opposite directions, mostly because of position-closing, dealers said. The forint eased 0.1 percent to 322.5 against the euro while the Czech crown extended Friday's gains, continuing to drift away from four-month lows hit last week. It reached its strongest level since Nov. 8 and was up 0.2 percent at 25.883 by 1001 GMT. The Czech currency, in which foreign investors hold huge positions, fell for much of this month despite four straight interest rate hikes by the Czech central bank. But some investors believed its fall past 26 versus the euro was overdone, one Prague-based dealer said. "Those who pushed it up (above 26) have lost their appetite now, so it (EURCZK) will strengthen a bit," the dealer said. Moody's did not upgrade Hungary's Baa3 credit rating, nor its stable outlook on Friday despite some expectations that it could do so. "That does not count much as investors have been valuing Hungarian assets better than the rating anyway," said ING analyst Peter Virovacz in Budapest. Most of the market had not expected an upgrade, dealers said. The slight disappointment left Hungarian government bond yields near the multi-month lows hit on Friday, with the 10-year paper trading at 3.32 percent, while Czech and Polish yields ticked up slightly, tracking Bunds. The forint buying of recent weeks after a rise in inflation has probably fizzled out on fading expectations of a shift towards less loose policy from the central bank in the coming months, ING's Virovacz said. "Any change is unlikely before the term of (central bank governor Gyorgy) Matolcsy ends in March," he said. CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 1101 CET CURRENCI ES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2018 Czech <EURCZK= 25.8830 25.9250 +0.16% -1.32% crown > Hungary <EURHUF= 322.5000 322.2000 -0.09% -3.59% forint > Polish <EURPLN= 4.2893 4.2901 +0.02% -2.63% zloty > Romanian <EURRON= 4.6590 4.6599 +0.02% +0.44% leu > Croatian <EURHRK= 7.4280 7.4325 +0.06% +0.03% kuna > Serbian <EURRSD= 118.2700 118.4200 +0.13% +0.19% dinar > Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2018 Prague 1064.14 1062.420 +0.16% -1.30% 0 Budapest 39446.87 39379.78 +0.17% +0.18% Warsaw 2235.10 2225.39 +0.44% -9.19% Bucharest 8495.96 8522.78 -0.31% +9.57% Ljubljana <.SBITOP 818.34 822.42 -0.50% +1.48% > Zagreb 1735.98 1729.34 +0.38% -5.80% Belgrade <.BELEX1 742.82 743.29 -0.06% -2.23% 5> Sofia 588.23 588.93 -0.12% -13.17% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=R 1.7480 0.1800 +238bps +18bps R> 5-year <CZ5YT=R 1.8660 0.0190 +209bps +1bps R> 10-year <CZ10YT= 2.1040 0.0120 +174bps -1bps RR> Poland 2-year <PL2YT=R 1.5980 0.0190 +223bps +2bps R> 5-year <PL5YT=R 2.4580 0.0330 +268bps +2bps R> 10-year <PL10YT= 3.1950 0.0400 +284bps +2bps RR> FORWARD RATE AGREEMEN T 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech Rep 2.22 2.33 2.42 2.02 <PRIBOR= > Hungary 0.30 0.52 0.83 0.13 Poland 1.76 1.79 1.84 1.72 Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes ************************************************* ************* (Reporting by Sandor Peto Editing by David Goodman)