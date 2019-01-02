CEE MARKETS-Currencies and stocks ease as Czech and Polish PMIs fall

* Warsaw stock index leads declines * Hungarian and Polish bond yields plunge in thin trade By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Central European currencies and stocks fell on Wednesday after data showed that Czech and Polish manufacturing activity had dropped to multi-year lows. The Polish purchasing managers' index dipped deeper below the neutral 50-point mark to 47.6 in December from 49.5 in November, reaching its lowest since April 2013. The Czech index dropped to a worse than expected 49.7 from 51.8, taking it to the lowest level since the summer of 2016. Regional currencies eased even before the figures as China's manufacturing index fell below 50 and prompted a 1.9 percent decline for MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan. Warsaw's blue-chip equities index led losses in the European Union's eastern wing, while Prague -- the worst performer among the region's main markets last year with a 9 percent fall -- was flat. The forint shed 0.4 percent against the euro to 322.15 by 0959 GMT despite Hungary's PMI ticking up to 54.2 from 53.5. Traders pointed to a drop in main export market Germany's PMI to a 33-month low as well as technical factors. A slow further weakening is likely this year, with the European Central Bank moving closer to tightening policy while Hungarian interest rates could stay at record lows, one Budapest-based dealer said. Hungarian government bond yields dropped by 8-10 basis points in illiquid trade, with 10-year paper hitting eight-month lows at 2.88 percent. Poland's corresponding yield fell 9 basis points to 2.736 percent, its lowest level since the summer of 2016. The PMI figures suggested that the Polish central bank may find it difficult to start to increase its record low interest rates. "We know that the German economy disappointed last year and this will be the element that will continue to drag down our economy," said Grzegorz Ogonek, economist at Santander Bank Polska. The slowdown in economic growth could, however, be moderate, to 4 percent from 5 percent, the analyst added. CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 1059 CET CURRENCI ES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2019 Czech <EURCZK= 25.7490 25.7300 -0.07% -0.16% crown > Hungary <EURHUF= 322.1500 320.8100 -0.42% -0.33% forint > Polish <EURPLN= 4.3017 4.2910 -0.25% -0.28% zloty > Romanian <EURRON= 4.6610 4.6542 -0.15% -0.15% leu > Croatian <EURHRK= 7.4140 7.4100 -0.05% -0.05% kuna > Serbian <EURRSD= 118.3000 118.3000 +0.00% +0.00% dinar > Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2019 Prague 986.60 986.5600 +0.00% +0.00% Budapest 39051.06 39138.95 -0.22% -0.22% Warsaw 2252.23 2276.63 -1.07% -1.07% Ljubljana <.SBITOP 805.06 804.26 +0.10% +0.10% > Zagreb 1741.59 1748.81 -0.41% -0.41% Sofia 590.76 594.46 -0.62% -0.62% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=R 1.6280 -0.0210 +226bps +2bps R> 5-year <CZ5YT=R 1.8290 0.0210 +216bps +8bps R> 10-year <CZ10YT= 1.9150 0.0020 +174bps +8bps RR> Poland 2-year <PL2YT=R 1.3320 -0.0140 +196bps +3bps R> 5-year <PL5YT=R 2.1860 -0.1080 +252bps -5bps R> 10-year <PL10YT= 2.7250 -0.1210 +255bps -5bps RR> FORWARD RATE AGREEMEN T 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech Rep 2.02 2.08 2.07 2.01 <PRIBOR= > Hungary 0.31 0.58 0.81 0.00 Poland 1.74 1.74 1.75 1.72 Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes ************************************************* ************* (Additional reporting by Robert Muller in Prague and Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk in Warsaw Editing by David Goodman)