CEE MARKETS-Currencies, bond yields fall on weak euro zone PMIs

* Forint leads CEE fx loss as PMI data hits the euro * Polish industrial output slowed less than expected in March * Government bond yields mostly track Bunds lower By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, April 18 (Reuters) - Central European currencies eased and government bond yields dropped on Thursday after weak manufacturing figures from the euro zone hit the euro and boosted euro zone government bonds. Flash April Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) figures from Germany, a key export market for Central Europe, showed the manufacturing sector continued to contract, though activity in services picked up. "The euro fell after the figures, and whatever is bad there is not good to us either, so the forint eased," one Budapest-based dealer said. "But the euro may well rebound before the Easter holidays start and the forint may return to where it had been before the figures," the dealer said. The forint, which has been the region's most volatile unit in the past month, led losses, easing 0.3 percent to 320.35 versus the euro by 0855 GMT. It stayed near the 320 level around which it has hovered this week. The zloty weakened by 0.2 percent to 4.2794 against the euro, while the Czech crown shed 0.1 percent. Slowing economic growth in Western European economies are expected to worsen the outlook in the European Union's eastern wing as well. Polish industrial output figures released on Thursday were holding strong and "no major signs of slowdown can be observed so far", Erste analyst Katarzyna Rzentarzewska said in a note. Poland's annual industrial output growth slowed to 5.6 percent in March from 6.9 percent in February, but was above analysts' 4.2 percent forecast. Rzentarewska said the economy could grow by 4.8 percent in the first quarter of the year, only slightly slower than the previous quarter's 4.9 percent. Against the dollar, the zloty's weakening stopped short of the 3.805 level which could open the way towards the past two years' weakest levels around 3.86 , Rabobank FX strategist Piotr Matys said in a note. Government bond yields in the region mostly tracked a drop in Bund yields after the weak euro zone figures. Hungary's 10-year yield fell 6 basis points from Wednesday's fixing to 3.18 percent, while the corresponding Bund yield dropped by 4 basis points to 0.0455 percent. Poland's 10-year yield was lower by 2 basis points at 2.8515 percent. Warsaw and Budapest led a decline in the region's equities indexes, shedding 0.9 percent, with the latter retreating from a record high. Some of the region's markets will be closed on Friday, and most of them on Monday, due to the Easter holidays. CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 1055 CET CURRENCI ES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2019 Czech <EURCZK= 25.6900 25.6700 -0.08% +0.07% crown > Hungary <EURHUF= 320.3500 319.4900 -0.27% +0.23% forint > Polish <EURPLN= 4.2794 4.2708 -0.20% +0.24% zloty > Romanian <EURRON= 4.7630 4.7615 -0.03% -2.29% leu > Croatian <EURHRK= 7.4370 7.4373 +0.00% -0.36% kuna > Serbian <EURRSD= 118.0000 117.9900 -0.01% +0.25% dinar > Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2019 Prague 1096.35 1096.970 -0.06% +11.13% 0 Budapest 42628.43 43004.51 -0.87% +8.92% Warsaw 2357.61 2378.31 -0.87% +3.56% Bucharest 8273.73 8271.64 +0.03% +12.05% Ljubljana <.SBITOP 881.29 883.41 -0.24% +9.58% > Zagreb 1804.06 1810.24 -0.34% +3.16% Belgrade <.BELEX1 740.23 747.39 -0.96% -2.82% 5> Sofia 577.36 575.51 +0.32% -2.88% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=R 1.6730 -0.1650 +226bps -17bps R> 5-year <CZ5YT=R 1.7010 0.0150 +208bps +3bps R> 10-year <CZ10YT= 1.8320 -0.0260 +179bps +1bps RR> Poland 2-year <PL2YT=R 1.5970 -0.1210 +218bps -12bps R> 5-year <PL5YT=R 2.2100 -0.0060 +259bps +1bps R> 10-year <PL10YT= 2.8720 -0.0140 +283bps +2bps RR> FORWARD RATE AGREEMEN T 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech Rep 2.19 2.20 2.20 2.02 <PRIBOR= > Hungary 0.32 0.46 0.64 0.00 Poland 1.75 1.75 1.76 1.72 Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes ************************************************* ************* (Editing by Robin Pomeroy)