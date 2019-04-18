Bonds News
CEE MARKETS-Currencies, bond yields fall on weak euro zone PMIs

Sandor Peto

    * Forint leads CEE fx loss as PMI data hits the euro
    * Polish industrial output slowed less than expected in
March
    * Government bond yields mostly track Bunds lower

    By Sandor Peto
    BUDAPEST, April 18 (Reuters) - Central European currencies
eased and government bond yields dropped on Thursday after weak
manufacturing figures from the euro zone hit the euro and
boosted euro zone government bonds.
     Flash April Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) figures from
Germany, a key export market for Central Europe, showed the
manufacturing sector continued to contract, though activity in
services picked up.
     "The euro fell after the figures, and whatever is
bad there is not good to us either, so the forint eased," one
Budapest-based dealer said.
    "But the euro may well rebound before the Easter holidays
start and the forint may return to where it had been before the
figures," the dealer said.
    The forint, which has been the region's most
volatile unit in the past month, led losses, easing 0.3 percent
to 320.35 versus the euro by 0855 GMT.
    It stayed near the 320 level around which it has hovered
this week.
    The zloty weakened by 0.2 percent to 4.2794
against the euro, while the Czech crown shed 0.1
percent.
    Slowing economic growth in Western European economies are
expected to worsen the outlook in the European Union's eastern
wing as well.
    Polish industrial output figures released on Thursday were
holding strong and "no major signs of slowdown can be observed
so far", Erste analyst Katarzyna Rzentarzewska said in a note.
    Poland's annual industrial output growth slowed to 5.6
percent in March from 6.9 percent in February, but was above
analysts' 4.2 percent forecast.
    Rzentarewska said the economy could grow by 4.8 percent in
the first quarter of the year, only slightly slower than the
previous quarter's 4.9 percent.
    Against the dollar, the zloty's weakening stopped
short of the 3.805 level which could open the way towards the
past two years' weakest levels around 3.86 , Rabobank FX
strategist Piotr Matys said in a note.  
    Government bond yields in the region mostly tracked a drop
in Bund yields after the weak euro zone figures.
    Hungary's 10-year yield fell 6 basis points from Wednesday's
fixing to 3.18 percent, while the corresponding Bund yield
dropped by 4 basis points to 0.0455 percent.
    Poland's 10-year yield was lower by 2 basis points at 2.8515
percent.
    Warsaw and Budapest led a decline in the
region's equities indexes, shedding 0.9 percent, with the latter
retreating from a record high.
    Some of the region's markets will be closed on Friday, and
most of them on Monday, due to the Easter holidays.    
            CEE       SNAPSHOT   AT                         
            MARKETS             1055 CET            
                      CURRENCI                              
                      ES                            
                      Latest    Previous  Daily     Change
                      bid       close     change    in 2019
 Czech      <EURCZK=   25.6900   25.6700    -0.08%    +0.07%
 crown      >                                       
 Hungary    <EURHUF=  320.3500  319.4900    -0.27%    +0.23%
 forint     >                                       
 Polish     <EURPLN=    4.2794    4.2708    -0.20%    +0.24%
 zloty      >                                       
 Romanian   <EURRON=    4.7630    4.7615    -0.03%    -2.29%
 leu        >                                       
 Croatian   <EURHRK=    7.4370    7.4373    +0.00%    -0.36%
 kuna       >                                       
 Serbian    <EURRSD=  118.0000  117.9900    -0.01%    +0.25%
 dinar      >                                       
 Note:      calculated from               1800 CET          
 daily                                              
 change                                             
                                                            
                      Latest    Previous  Daily     Change
                                close     change    in 2019
 Prague                1096.35  1096.970    -0.06%   +11.13%
                                       0            
 Budapest             42628.43  43004.51    -0.87%    +8.92%
 Warsaw                2357.61   2378.31    -0.87%    +3.56%
 Bucharest             8273.73   8271.64    +0.03%   +12.05%
 Ljubljana  <.SBITOP    881.29    883.41    -0.24%    +9.58%
            >                                       
 Zagreb                1804.06   1810.24    -0.34%    +3.16%
 Belgrade   <.BELEX1    740.23    747.39    -0.96%    -2.82%
            5>                                      
 Sofia                  577.36    575.51    +0.32%    -2.88%
                      BONDS                                 
                      Yield     Yield     Spread    Daily
                      (bid)     change    vs Bund   change
                                                    in
 Czech                                              spread
 Republic                                           
   2-year   <CZ2YT=R    1.6730   -0.1650   +226bps    -17bps
            R>                                      
   5-year   <CZ5YT=R    1.7010    0.0150   +208bps     +3bps
            R>                                      
   10-year  <CZ10YT=    1.8320   -0.0260   +179bps     +1bps
            RR>                                     
 Poland                                                     
   2-year   <PL2YT=R    1.5970   -0.1210   +218bps    -12bps
            R>                                      
   5-year   <PL5YT=R    2.2100   -0.0060   +259bps     +1bps
            R>                                      
   10-year  <PL10YT=    2.8720   -0.0140   +283bps     +2bps
            RR>                                     
            FORWARD   RATE      AGREEMEN                    
                                T                   
                      3x6       6x9       9x12      3M
                                                    interban
                                                    k
 Czech Rep                2.19      2.20      2.20      2.02
            <PRIBOR=                                
            >                                       
 Hungary                  0.32      0.46      0.64      0.00
                                                    
 Poland                   1.75      1.75      1.76      1.72
                                                    
 Note: FRA  are for ask prices                              
 quotes                                             
 *************************************************          
 *************                                      
 
    
     
    
    
    
    


 (Editing by Robin Pomeroy)
