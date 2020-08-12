Bonds News
CEE MARKETS-Currencies ease as dollar firms, forint seen under pressure by jump in inflation

    By Anita Komuves
    BUDAPEST, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Most Central European
currencies and assets eased on Wednesday as the dollar firmed
and investors were unnerved by a political deadlock over a new
economic stimulus package in the United States. 
    The Czech crown was down 0.2% at 26.198 per euro,
while the Polish zloty dipped 0.19% to 4.4135 versus
the common currency. The Romanian leu was stable.    
    The Hungarian forint was down 0.19% at 345.50 to
the euro, still in the range it has been in for more than two
weeks. 
    However, analysts warn that rising inflation could affect
the forint's exchange rate. 
    Hungarian headline inflation accelerated to an
annual 3.8% in July from 2.9% in June, while core inflation rose
to a seven-year high of an annual 4.5%, data showed on Tuesday.

    "EUR-HUF may have bottomed out at 344 in the short term, as
the forint risks further headwinds," Commerzbank said.
    If inflation rises further, the central bank "could find
itself struggling to explain to the market why it is continuing
its expansionary measures", it said.
    The bank cut interest rates in the past two months by a
total of 30 basis points to 0.6% and started a bond buying
programme to help an economy battered by the pandemic.

    GDP data for the second quarter is due for release on
Friday. 
    "Should the results even disappoint market expectations, the
forint is likely to start the weekend on a weak footing,"
Commerzbank said.
    Poland and Romania are also reporting second-quarter GDP
numbers this week. 
    The Czech republic was the first in the region to publish Q2
GDP data, with a smaller-than-expected contraction of 10.7%
year-on-year.
    
    ** For an interactive graphic on CEE economic
developments: reut.rs/3exsJHO

    Most stock indices in the CEE region slid. Prague's assets
 were 0.41% lower while Budapest's equities edged
down 0.03%. Warsaw's blue chip index was down 0.16%
while Bucharest's blue chip index firmed 0.28%.
   
    
                     CEE      SNAPSHO   AT                      
                     MARKETS  T        1035 CET          
                              CURRENC                           
                              IES                        
                              Latest   Previous  Daily   Change
                              bid      close     change  in 2020
 EURCZK=  Czech      <EURCZK  26.1980   26.1460  -0.20%   -2.92%
          crown      =>                                  
 EURHUF=  Hungary    <EURHUF  345.500  344.8300  -0.19%   -4.15%
          forint     =>             0                    
 EURPLN=  Polish     <EURPLN   4.4135    4.4050  -0.19%   -3.56%
          zloty      =>                                  
 EURRON=  Romanian   <EURRON   4.8355    4.8380   +0.05   -0.98%
          leu        =>                               %  
 EURHRK=  Croatian   <EURHRK   7.4780    7.4775  -0.01%   -0.44%
          kuna       =>                                  
 EURRSD=  Serbian    <EURRSD  117.550  117.6000   +0.04   +0.02%
          dinar      =>             0                 %  
          Note:      calculated from             1800           
          daily                                  CET     
          change                                         
                                                                
                              Latest   Previous  Daily   Change
                                       close     change  in 2020
 .PX      Prague               925.25  929.0800  -0.41%  -17.06%
 .BUX     Budapest            36351.5  36363.83  -0.03%  -21.12%
                                    8                    
 .WIG20   Warsaw     <.WIG20  1844.74   1847.73  -0.16%  -14.20%
                     >                                   
 .BETI    Bucharest           8770.47   8745.68   +0.28  -12.10%
                                                      %  
 .SBITOP  Ljubljana  <.SBITO   860.29    861.58  -0.15%   -7.08%
                     P>                                  
 .CRBEX   Zagreb     <.CRBEX  1601.02   1598.49   +0.16  -20.64%
                     >                                %  
 .BELEX1  Belgrade   <.BELEX   670.29    671.23  -0.14%  -16.39%
 5                   15>                                 
 .SOFIX   Sofia      <.SOFIX   435.77    435.62   +0.03  -23.30%
                     >                                %  
                                                                
                              Yield    Yield     Spread  Daily
                              (bid)    change    vs      change
                                                 Bund    in
          Czech                                          spread
          Republic                                       
 CZ2YT=R    2-year   <CZ2YT=   0.1290   -0.0340   +079b    -5bps
 R                   RR>                             ps  
 CZ5YT=R    5-year   <CZ5YT=   0.3850   -0.0010   +104b    -3bps
 R                   RR>                             ps  
 CZ10YT=    10-year  <CZ10YT   0.9780    0.1100   +143b    +8bps
 RR                  =RR>                            ps  
          Poland                                                
 PL2YT=R    2-year   <PL2YT=   0.1440   -0.0120   +081b    -2bps
 R                   RR>                             ps  
 PL5YT=R    5-year   <PL5YT=   0.7280   -0.0130   +138b    -4bps
 R                   RR>                             ps  
 PL10YT=    10-year  <PL10YT   1.3540    0.0100   +180b    -2bps
 RR                  =RR>                            ps  
                     FORWARD                                    
                              3x6      6x9       9x12    3M
                                                         interba
                                                         nk
          Czech Rep  <CZKFRA     0.33      0.33    0.40     0.34
                     ><PRIBO                             
                     R=>                                 
          Hungary    <HUFFRA     0.67      0.71    0.72     0.60
                     ><BUBOR                             
                     =>                                  
          Poland     <PLNFRA     0.21      0.21    0.21     0.23
                     ><WIBOR                             
                     =>                                  
          Note: FRA  are for ask                                
          quotes     prices                              
          *********************************************         
          *****************                              
 

