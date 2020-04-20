CEE MARKETS-Currencies ease as investors assess coronavirus economic fallout

By Anita Komuves BUDAPEST, April 20 (Reuters) - Central European currencies eased and stock indexes were mixed on Monday as investors awaited first-quarter corporate earnings reports and some nations took tentative steps toward reopening public spaces and their economies. Poland began reopening parks and forests on Monday, but a spike in coronavirus cases on Sunday prompted Health Minister Lukasz Szumowski to warn that the loosening of restrictions might be reversed. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Sunday said that experts expect the epidemic in Hungary to peak on May 3. Hungary's largest carmakers last week said that they plan to restart production gradually, but a lockdown remains in place nationwide. Prague's blue-chip index firmed 0.1% while equities in Budapest and Warsaw were down 0.5% by 0833 GMT on Monday. The stock market in Bucharest was closed for Easter. Though central banks and governments have introduced a series of emergency measures to shore up economies that have ground to a halt with the introduction of restrictions to curb the spread of the coronavirus, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) expects CEE economies to contract by 3-6% this year. Poland's central bank has provided banks with almost 100 billion zloty ($24 billion) of support in the fight against the epidemic but it may still increase its financing, governor Adam Glapinski said in an article on Monday. The central bank announced on Monday that it will hold its next rate-setting meeting on May 28 instead of May 6-7. Poland has cut rates by 100 basis points during the crisis to a record low of 0.5%. Glapinski also said that recent zloty weakness was caused by external factors and the Polish currency is now stable. The zloty was trading at 4.5181 to the euro on Monday, having stood at around 4.3 zloty before the pandemic. Czech central banker Ales Michl will propose another cut in the Czech National Bank's main interest rate, by 50 basis points from the current level of 1%, he said in a newspaper on Monday. The Czech central bank cut its key policy rate by a bigger than expected 75 basis points on March 26 and said it was ready to loosen policy further. "The market has been princing in higher probabibility of another rate cut," an analyst note from Komercni Banka said. The Czech crown was down 0.13% and traded at 27.250 to the euro. The Hungarian forint was down 0.29% at 353.520 against the common currency. The central bank in Hungary, previously the most dovish in the region, raised some of its interest rates to widen the interest rate corridor and introduced a series of measures to boost liquidity. Innovation and Technology Minister Laszlo Palkovics on Sunday said that Hungary will increase support for businesses hit by the coronavirus downturn after complaints from business leaders that its measures were too narrow in scope. ** For an interactive graphic: reut.rs/3exsJHO CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 1033 CET CURRENCIE S Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2020 Czech 27.2500 27.2150 -0.13% -6.67% crown Hungary 353.5200 352.5000 -0.29% -6.33% forint Polish 4.5181 4.5160 -0.05% -5.79% zloty Romanian 0.0000 4.8341 #DIV/0! #DIV/0! leu Croatian 7.5500 7.5585 +0.11% -1.39% kuna Serbian 117.5200 117.5900 +0.06% +0.04% dinar Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2020 Prague 852.27 851.3600 +0.11% -23.61% Budapest 32999.19 33173.40 -0.53% -28.39% Warsaw 1618.29 1625.59 -0.45% -24.73% Bucharest 7935.06 7935.06 +0.00% -20.47% Ljubljana 813.47 804.46 +1.12% -12.14% Zagreb 1570.20 1557.73 +0.80% -22.17% Belgrade <.BELEX15 689.82 689.82 +0.00% -13.95% > Sofia 447.27 447.27 +0.00% -21.27% Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=RR 0.7220 -0.0060 +143bps -1bps > 5-year <CZ5YT=RR 1.0110 0.0250 +168bps +4bps > 10-year <CZ10YT=R 1.5130 0.1780 +200bps +18bps R> Poland 2-year <PL2YT=RR 0.6350 0.0210 +134bps +2bps > 5-year <PL5YT=RR 1.0590 0.0130 +173bps +2bps > 10-year <PL10YT=R 1.4260 -0.0060 +191bps +0bps R> FORWARD 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech Rep < 0.29 0.29 0.32 0.97 PRIBOR=> Hungary < 1.16 1.11 1.06 1.09 BUBOR=> Poland < 0.32 0.34 0.31 0.70 WIBOR=> Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes *************************************************** *********** (Additional reporting by Robert Muller in Prague Editing by David Goodman)