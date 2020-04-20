Bonds News
CEE MARKETS-Currencies ease as investors assess coronavirus economic fallout

    BUDAPEST, April 20 (Reuters) - Central European currencies
eased and stock indexes were mixed on Monday as investors
awaited first-quarter corporate earnings reports and some
nations took tentative steps toward reopening public spaces and
their economies.
    Poland began reopening parks and forests on Monday, but a
spike in coronavirus cases on Sunday prompted Health Minister
Lukasz Szumowski to warn that the loosening of restrictions
might be reversed.
    Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Sunday said that
experts expect the epidemic in Hungary to peak on May 3.
Hungary's largest carmakers last week said that they plan to
restart production gradually, but a lockdown remains in place
nationwide.
    Prague's blue-chip index firmed 0.1% while equities in
Budapest and Warsaw were down 0.5% by 0833 GMT
on Monday. The stock market in Bucharest was closed for Easter.
    Though central banks and governments have introduced a
series of emergency measures to shore up economies that have
ground to a halt with the introduction of restrictions to curb
the spread of the coronavirus, the International Monetary Fund
(IMF) expects CEE economies to contract by 3-6% this year.
    Poland's central bank has provided banks with almost 100
billion zloty ($24 billion) of support in the fight against the
epidemic but it may still increase its financing, governor Adam
Glapinski said in an article on Monday.
   The central bank announced on Monday that it will hold its
next rate-setting meeting on May 28 instead of May 6-7. Poland
has cut rates by 100 basis points during the crisis to a record
low of 0.5%.
    Glapinski also said that recent zloty weakness was caused by
external factors and the Polish currency is now
stable.
    The zloty was trading at 4.5181 to the euro on
Monday, having stood at around 4.3 zloty before the pandemic. 
    Czech central banker Ales Michl will propose another cut in
the Czech National Bank's main interest rate, by 50 basis points
from the current level of 1%, he said in a newspaper on Monday.
    The Czech central bank cut its key policy rate by a bigger
than expected 75 basis points on March 26 and said it was ready
to loosen policy further.
    "The market has been princing in higher probabibility of
another rate cut," an analyst note from Komercni Banka said.
    The Czech crown was down 0.13% and traded at
27.250 to the euro. The Hungarian forint was down
0.29% at 353.520 against the common currency. 
    The central bank in Hungary, previously the most dovish in
the region, raised some of its interest rates to widen the
interest rate corridor and introduced a series of measures to
boost liquidity. 
    Innovation and Technology Minister Laszlo Palkovics on
Sunday said that Hungary will increase support for businesses
hit by the coronavirus downturn after complaints from business
leaders that its measures were too narrow in scope.
 
    
  ** For an interactive graphic: reut.rs/3exsJHO
    

            CEE        SNAPSHOT    AT                         
            MARKETS               1033 CET            
                       CURRENCIE                              
                       S                              
                       Latest     Previous  Daily     Change
                       bid        close     change    in 2020
 Czech                   27.2500   27.2150    -0.13%    -6.67%
 crown                                                
 Hungary                353.5200  352.5000    -0.29%    -6.33%
 forint                                               
 Polish                   4.5181    4.5160    -0.05%    -5.79%
 zloty                                                
 Romanian                 0.0000    4.8341  #DIV/0!   #DIV/0!
 leu                                                  
 Croatian                 7.5500    7.5585    +0.11%    -1.39%
 kuna                                                 
 Serbian                117.5200  117.5900    +0.06%    +0.04%
 dinar                                                
 Note:      calculated from                 1800 CET          
 daily                                                
 change                                               
                                                              
                       Latest     Previous  Daily     Change
                                  close     change    in 2020
 Prague                   852.27  851.3600    +0.11%   -23.61%
 Budapest               32999.19  33173.40    -0.53%   -28.39%
 Warsaw                  1618.29   1625.59    -0.45%   -24.73%
 Bucharest               7935.06   7935.06    +0.00%   -20.47%
 Ljubljana                813.47    804.46    +1.12%   -12.14%
 Zagreb                  1570.20   1557.73    +0.80%   -22.17%
 Belgrade   <.BELEX15     689.82    689.82    +0.00%   -13.95%
            >                                         
 Sofia                    447.27    447.27    +0.00%   -21.27%
                                                              
                       Yield      Yield     Spread    Daily
                       (bid)      change    vs Bund   change
                                                      in
 Czech                                                spread
 Republic                                             
   2-year   <CZ2YT=RR     0.7220   -0.0060   +143bps     -1bps
            >                                         
   5-year   <CZ5YT=RR     1.0110    0.0250   +168bps     +4bps
            >                                         
   10-year  <CZ10YT=R     1.5130    0.1780   +200bps    +18bps
            R>                                        
 Poland                                                       
   2-year   <PL2YT=RR     0.6350    0.0210   +134bps     +2bps
            >                                         
   5-year   <PL5YT=RR     1.0590    0.0130   +173bps     +2bps
            >                                         
   10-year  <PL10YT=R     1.4260   -0.0060   +191bps     +0bps
            R>                                        
            FORWARD                                           
                       3x6        6x9       9x12      3M
                                                      interban
                                                      k
 Czech Rep          <       0.29      0.29      0.32      0.97
            PRIBOR=>                                  
 Hungary            <       1.16      1.11      1.06      1.09
            BUBOR=>                                   
 Poland             <       0.32      0.34      0.31      0.70
            WIBOR=>                                   
 Note: FRA  are for ask prices                                
 quotes                                               
 ***************************************************          
 ***********                                          
 
    
 (Additional reporting by Robert Muller in Prague
Editing by David Goodman)
