CEE MARKETS-Currencies ease as markets assess economic impact of virus resurgence

By Anita Komuves BUDAPEST, July 8 (Reuters) - Central European currencies weakened on Wednesday, with the forint easing to a one-week low versus the euro, as investors turned cautious on signs of a slower-than-expected economic revival after countries reported a resurgence in COVID-19 cases. "Markets are hoping for a recovery sooner or later," said an FX trader in Budapest. "But free money will not make the virus go away, and this constant pressure will stay with us," he said. The forint and the crown both plunged on Tuesday after dismal industrial output data in Central Europe showed a slower-than-expected recovery from the economic crisis caused by the pandemic. The forint was down 0.33% on Wednesday and trading at 355.05 versus the euro, a one-week low. Investors will also closely watch the minutes of the last rate-setting meeting of the Hungarian central bank due later in the day, Erste Bank said in a note. The National Bank of Hungary unexpectedly cut its base rate by 0.15 basis points to 0.75% at its June 23 meeting. The bank's deputy governor later said the NBH may cut its base rate by another 15 basis points this month. Elsewhere, the Polish zloty was mostly stable, down 0,06% and trading at 4.476 to the common currency. The Czech crown eased 0.13% to 26.730 versus the euro. The Czech parliament will once again vote on the third extension of this year's budget deficit to as much as 9% of economic output, far above the EU's 3% normal threshold. "As the approval of the budget seems likely today CZK might continue its sideways trade," Commerzbank said in a note. Stocks in the region were mixed, with Prague gaining 0.3% and Budapest up 0.24%. Bucharest's blue-chip index gained 0.15%, while Warsaw was down 0.45%. CEE SNAPSHOT AT 0942 MARKETS CET CURRENCIE S Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2020 Czech 26.7300 26.6950 -0.13% -4.86% crown Hungary 355.0500 353.8900 -0.33% -6.73% forint Polish 4.4764 4.4735 -0.06% -4.91% zloty Romanian 4.8395 4.8380 -0.03% -1.06% leu Croatian 7.5390 7.5483 +0.12% -1.24% kuna Serbian 117.5700 117.5900 +0.02% +0.00% dinar Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2020 Prague 939.58 936.7900 +0.30% -15.78% Budapest 35833.78 35747.71 +0.24% -22.24% Warsaw 1792.24 1800.93 -0.48% -16.64% Buchares 8536.32 8523.47 +0.15% -14.44% t Ljubljan 852.32 852.27 +0.01% -7.94% a Zagreb 1616.00 1616.07 -0.00% -19.90% Belgrade <.BELEX15 659.93 659.93 +0.00% -17.68% > Sofia 446.73 446.22 +0.11% -21.37% Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=RR -0.0040 0.0070 +067bps +1bps > 5-year <CZ5YT=RR 0.3170 -0.0560 +099bps -4bps > <CZ10YT=R 0.7980 0.0070 +124bps +3bps 10-year R> Poland 2-year <PL2YT=RR 0.1220 0.0000 +080bps +1bps > 5-year <PL5YT=RR 0.7400 -0.0050 +141bps +1bps > <PL10YT=R 1.3660 -0.0040 +181bps +2bps 10-year R> FORWARD 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech < 0.28 0.28 0.29 0.34 Rep PRIBOR=> Hungary < 0.65 0.64 0.64 0.70 BUBOR=> Poland < 0.20 0.20 0.21 0.26 WIBOR=> Note: are for ask prices FRA quotes *************************************************** *********** (Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)