CEE MARKETS-Currencies ease, assets mixed as EU deal rally ends

By Anita Komuves BUDAPEST, July 22 (Reuters) - Central European currencies eased on Wednesday and stock markets were mixed as market euphoria over Tuesday's EU deal on a coronavirus stimulus plan fizzled a day after European shares had hit four-month highs. News from China that the United States had abruptly told it to close its consulate in Houston is also weighing on sentiment. "The headlines about the Houston consulate affected most emerging currencies negatively," a Budapest-based FX trader said. "If US-China tensions escalate further, that could have a bigger effect on markets." The Czech crown eased 0.15% by 0830 GMT and was trading at 26.410 to the euro. The Polish zloty was down 0.19% at 4.441 versus the common currency. The Romanian leu was little moved. The Hungarian forint slid 0.21% on the day but held on to most of its gains from previous days, trading at 350.74 versus the euro a day after the central bank cut its its base rate by 15 basis points to 0.6%, as expected. The rate cut had already been priced in by markets and was not expected to heavily move the forint's exchange rate, analysts said. The bank said it would resume its government-bond purchases, targeting the long end of the yield curve. The central bank launched its QE programme in early May, but suspended it after a few weeks. According to a client note by Commerzbank, this move "will strengthen the impression that, whether or not inflation truly moderates, MNB will lock in near-zero interest rates for as long as it can." "In the medium-term, such a perception will weigh down on the forint exchange rate." Regional equities were mixed on Tuesday, with Warsaw's stock market down 0.47%. Prague's eased 0.36% while Budapest's blue chip index firmed 0.14%. Bucharest's stock market was up 0.14%. CEE SNAPSHO AT MARKETS T 1030 CET CURRENC IES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2020 EURCZK= Czech <EURCZK= 26.4100 26.3700 -0.15% -3.70% crown > EURHUF= Hungary <EURHUF= 350.740 350.0000 -0.21% -5.59% forint > 0 EURPLN= Polish <EURPLN= 4.4415 4.4330 -0.19% -4.17% zloty > EURRON= Romanian <EURRON= 4.8400 4.8405 +0.01% -1.07% leu > EURHRK= Croatian <EURHRK= 7.5200 7.5265 +0.09% -0.99% kuna > EURRSD= Serbian <EURRSD= 117.500 117.6500 +0.13% +0.06 dinar > 0 % Note: calculated from 1800 daily CET change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2020 .PX Prague 947.34 950.8000 -0.36% -15.08 % .BUX Budapest 35536.4 35488.15 +0.14% -22.89 7 % .WIG20 Warsaw 1836.60 1845.34 -0.47% -14.58 % .BETI Bucharest 8574.53 8561.75 +0.15% -14.06 % .SBITOP Ljubljana <.SBITOP 852.85 858.76 -0.69% -7.89% > .CRBEX Zagreb 1603.59 1604.08 -0.03% -20.51 % .BELEX1 Belgrade <.BELEX1 663.80 664.03 -0.03% -17.20 5 5> % .SOFIX Sofia 441.45 441.46 -0.00% -22.30 % Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic CZ2YT=R 2-year <CZ2YT=R 0.1910 0.1540 +087bp +17bp R R> s s CZ5YT=R 5-year <CZ5YT=R 0.4220 -0.0490 +109bp -4bps R R> s CZ10YT= 10-year <CZ10YT= 0.8740 0.0230 +134bp +3bps RR RR> s Poland PL2YT=R 2-year <PL2YT=R 0.1280 -0.0090 +081bp +0bps R R> s PL5YT=R 5-year <PL5YT=R 0.7420 -0.0190 +141bp -1bps R R> s PL10YT= 10-year <PL10YT= 1.3040 -0.0190 +177bp -1bps RR RR> s FORWARD 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interb ank Czech Rep 0.30 0.31 0.32 0.34 <PRIBOR= > Hungary 0.62 0.59 0.57 0.70 Poland 0.20 0.20 0.22 0.25 Note: FRA are for ask quotes prices *********************************************** *************** (Editing by Angus MacSwan)