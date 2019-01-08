CEE MARKETS-Currencies ease, central banks seen holding fire

* Romanian, Polish central banks seen keeping rates unchanged * Political pressure on Polish central bank chief weighs on zloty * Czech, Hungarian industrial output figures show slowdown By Sandor Peto and Luiza Ilie BUDAPEST/BUCHAREST, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Central European currencies weakened on Tuesday before central bank meetings that are unlikely to raise interest rates and after Czech and Hungarian industrial output data showed slowing growth. Romania's central bank, sitting on Tuesday, is expected to keep its 2.5 percent benchmark rate on hold. So is the Polish central bank, which meets on Wednesday. Monday for Polish zloty was hit by political pressure on Polish central bank Governor Adam Glapinski over the pay of one of his main aides. The tension follows a corruption scandal last year that forced the head of financial market regulation, a protege of Glapinski, out of his job in November. "Under the circumstances, it is not surprising that the risk premium on the zloty should rise," Commerzbank analysts said in a note. The zloty eased 0.1 percent versus the euro to 4.3 by 0929 GMT, in line with the forint and the leu. The Czech crown, buoyed recently by expectations for the Czech central bank would continue to raise interest rates, shed a quarter of a percent, to trade at 25.636, still near three-and-a-half-month highs. According to data released on Tuesday, Czech and Hungarian industrial output growth slowed in November, reflecting an unexpected fall in output in Germany, the region's biggest export market. Central European government bond yields continued to edge higher after falling last month, tracking German equivalents. Romania's 10-year yield was bid higher by 3 basis points at 4.64 percent. The Romanian central bank is widely expected to keep interest rates on hold on Tuesday. A package of tax increases begun in December to address budget problems continues to weigh on sentiment. Comments of central bank Governor Mugur Isarescu on the measures at the bank's news conference will be closely watched. His comments on commercial banks' minimum reserve requirements will be also scrutinized. He had earlier suggested that a cut was likely should a liquidity shortage in leu markets become a fixture, ING analyst Ciprian Dascalu said in a note. CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 1029 CET CURRENCI ES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2019 Czech <EURCZK= 25.6360 25.5750 -0.24% +0.28% crown > Hungary <EURHUF= 321.4000 321.2000 -0.06% -0.10% forint > Polish <EURPLN= 4.3000 4.2960 -0.09% -0.24% zloty > Romanian <EURRON= 4.6640 4.6600 -0.09% -0.21% leu > Croatian <EURHRK= 7.4260 7.4255 -0.01% -0.22% kuna > Serbian <EURRSD= 118.2300 118.3500 +0.10% +0.06% dinar > Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2019 Prague 1009.06 1008.560 +0.05% +2.28% 0 Budapest 40535.42 40569.47 -0.08% +3.57% Warsaw 2322.17 2331.45 -0.40% +2.00% Bucharest 7697.94 7683.07 +0.19% +4.26% Ljubljana <.SBITOP 803.54 802.32 +0.15% -0.09% > Zagreb 1737.93 1726.78 +0.65% -0.62% Belgrade <.BELEX1 727.65 731.79 -0.57% -4.47% 5> Sofia 574.57 577.15 -0.45% -3.35% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=R 1.8460 0.2170 +242bps +20bps R> 5-year <CZ5YT=R 1.7900 0.0580 +207bps +4bps R> 10-year <CZ10YT= 1.8380 0.0530 +160bps +3bps RR> Poland 2-year <PL2YT=R 1.4730 -0.0070 +205bps -2bps R> 5-year <PL5YT=R 2.3050 0.0230 +258bps +0bps R> 10-year <PL10YT= 2.8410 0.0470 +260bps +2bps RR> FORWARD RATE AGREEMEN T 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech Rep 2.09 2.19 2.21 2.01 <PRIBOR= > Hungary 0.31 0.55 0.80 0.13 Poland 1.74 1.75 1.77 1.72 Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes ************************************************* ************* (Reporting by Sandor Peto, editing by Larry King)