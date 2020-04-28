CEE MARKETS-Currencies ease, Hungarian central bank meeting in focus

BUCHAREST, April 28 (Reuters) - Central European currencies edged lower against the euro in early trade on Tuesday as a new fall in oil prices tempered risk appetite, while in Hungary investors were waiting to see the scope of the central bank's planned asset-purchasing programme. The National Bank of Hungary holds a rate-setting meeting later on Tuesday. The bank is expected to hold its key rates after a surprise increase in lending rates early this month, a Reuters poll showed. But policymakers are expected to detail the scale and terms of the asset-purchasing programme it signalled earlier this month. "If the statement stresses that the asset-purchasing programme is being introduced in order to help stabilize the government bond market, and that they will intervene only when specific conditions are met, then the exchange rate of the forint might strengthen further" an Equilor research note said. ING analysts agreed. "We expect the NBH to announce conditional financial stability focused QE today, aiming to help the Hungarian bond market while not harming the forint," the bank said in a note. The forint hit a record low near 370 versus the euro on April 1st and regained some of its losses after the central bank offered a new one-week deposit for banks at 0.9% on Wednesday in a surprise move that analysts said amounted to an "implicit rate hike." By 0750 GMT, the forint was trading at 355.5500 to the euro, down 0.1% on the day. "The forint has been relatively stable and the Hungarian government managed to get good investor appetite for its new foreign bond issuance, which has set a more reassured tone in the market," Tatha Ghose of Commerzbank wrote in a note. "We do not expect any change to conventional monetary policy in coming months, but we are likely to see a continuous stream of micro interventions in lending, regulation and debt relief," he added. Hungary has sold 2 billion euros worth of 6-year and 12-year foreign currency bonds to cover a surge in financing needs due to the coronavirus pandemic. Elsewhere, the Czech crown was flat and the Polish zloty and the Romanian leu each traded 0.1% lower versus the euro. Romania's consolidated budget deficit widened to 1.7% of gross domestic product in the first quarter compared with a gap of 0.7% at the end of February as the coronavirus outbreak led to a plunge in revenue, the finance ministry said. With the deficit above EU limits even before the new coronavirus outbreak, Romanian assets and ratings have been under pressure. Analysts said currencies would likely tread water ahead of U.S. Federal Reserve and European Central Bank meetings later this week. Stock markets were mixed. The blue chip index in Prague was flat while Budapest was up 0.3% by 0757 GMT. Warsaw's was up0.8% and Bucharest's up 0.4%. CEE SNAPSHO AT MARKETS T 0957 CET CURRENC IES Latest Previou Daily Change s bid close change in 2020 Czech <EURCZK= 27.3000 27.3010 +0.00% -6.84% crown > Hungary <EURHUF= 355.550 355.200 -0.10% -6.86% forint > 0 0 Polish <EURPLN= 4.5370 4.5330 -0.09% -6.18% zloty > Romanian <EURRON= 4.8445 4.8410 -0.07% -1.16% leu > Croatian <EURHRK= 7.5510 7.5527 +0.02% -1.40% kuna > Serbian <EURRSD= 117.620 117.680 +0.05% -0.04% dinar > 0 0 Note: calculated from 1800 daily CET change Latest Previou Daily Change s close change in 2020 Prague 858.91 859.330 -0.05% -23.01% 0 Budapest 33292.1 33196.8 +0.29% -27.76% 8 5 Warsaw 1604.09 1591.97 +0.76% -25.39% Bucharest 8050.37 8019.11 +0.39% -19.31% Ljubljana <.SBITOP 778.40 773.49 +0.63% -15.93% > Zagreb 1581.21 1573.92 +0.46% -21.62% Belgrade <.BELEX1 669.18 676.83 -1.13% -16.53% 5> Sofia 445.09 445.33 -0.05% -21.66% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=R 0.6270 -0.0740 +130bp -8bps R> s 5-year <CZ5YT=R 1.0080 0.0490 +163bp +5bps R> s 10-year <CZ10YT= 1.2630 -0.0540 +171bp -6bps RR> s Poland 2-year <PL2YT=R 0.6080 0.0070 +128bp +1bps R> s 5-year <PL5YT=R 1.0190 0.0130 +164bp +1bps R> s 10-year <PL10YT= 1.3990 0.0170 +184bp +1bps RR> s FORWARD RATE AGREEME NT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interba nk Czech Rep 0.28 0.30 0.33 0.91 <PRIBOR= > Hungary 1.20 1.12 1.08 1.10 Poland 0.22 0.23 0.23 0.69 Note: FRA are for ask quotes prices ********************************************** **************** (Reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest and Anita Komuves in Budapest; Editing by Giles Elgood)