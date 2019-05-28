Bonds News
May 28, 2019 / 9:30 AM / Updated an hour ago

CEE MARKETS-Currencies ease mildly with central banks seen holding fire

Marton Dunai

7 Min Read

    By Marton Dunai
    BUDAPEST, May 28 (Reuters) - Emerging European assets were
little changed on Tuesday, with currencies close to multi-month
lows and stocks treading water as investors eyed central bank
policy, which for the time being mostly means no change in
interest rates.
    Hungary's central bank is expected to keep its base interest
rate on hold on Tuesday and for the rest of 2019, preferring to
tackle rising inflation by letting interbank rates rise, a
Reuters poll found last week.
    The National Bank of Hungary (NBH) expects a rise in
inflation to ease soon, partly due to sluggish euro zone growth
even as Hungary's own 5.3% expansion outpaced all of the
European Union in the first quarter.
    The forint traded half a percent off 8-month lows set
against the euro last week, while bonds tracked international
trends with  yields falling about 5 basis points across the
curve, a dealer  in Budapest said.
    He said investors did not expect much of a policy change at
the NBH's meeting later on Tuesday, adding the situation was a
unclear because while inflation was a factor and the forint was
on the weak side, the bank continued pumping liquidity into the
economy using its FX swap tenders.
    "Maybe once we touch 330 (EUR/HUF) they will consider
tightening for real, but right now it is difficult to
communicate a tightening bias," he said.
    Czech markets were also treading water after central banker
Tomas Holub signalled on Monday that there was no need to change
interest rates in coming months and that the next move could be
in either direction.
    Forward rate markets showed investors saw a chance of an
interest rate cut within a year, after eight rate hikes since
2017, the last coming at the start of May. The crown was stuck
at a 3-1/2 month low.
    "Not even a wider rate differential (with the euro zone) is
enough to for the crown to get to stronger levels and the
currency is not even getting support from central bankers," CSOB
wrote in a daily note.
    
            CEE        SNAPSHOT   AT                         
            MARKETS              1025 CET            
                       CURRENCI                              
                       ES                            
                       Latest    Previous  Daily     Change
                       bid       close     change    in 2019
 Czech                  25.8380   25.8360    -0.01%    -0.51%
 crown                                               
 Hungary               326.2500  325.9700    -0.09%    -1.58%
 forint                                              
 Polish                  4.2963    4.2899    -0.15%    -0.16%
 zloty                                               
 Romanian                4.7621    4.7595    -0.05%    -2.27%
 leu                                                 
 Croatian                7.4200    7.4223    +0.03%    -0.13%
 kuna                                                
 Serbian               117.8000  118.0100    +0.18%    +0.42%
 dinar                                               
 Note:      calculated from                1800 CET          
 daily                                               
 change                                              
                                                             
                       Latest    Previous  Daily     Change
                                 close     change    in 2019
 Prague                 1041.47  1040.290    +0.11%    +5.57%
                                        0            
 Budapest              40268.30  40207.91    +0.15%    +2.89%
 Warsaw                 2188.08   2189.66    -0.07%    -3.89%
 Bucharest              8336.06   8242.22    +1.14%   +12.90%
 Ljubljana               879.87    878.32    +0.18%    +9.40%
 Zagreb                 1866.78   1866.63    +0.01%    +6.75%
 Belgrade   <.BELEX15    731.66    731.38    +0.04%    -3.94%
            >                                        
 Sofia                   569.16    572.37    -0.56%    -4.26%
                       BONDS                                 
                       Yield     Yield     Spread    Daily
                       (bid)     change    vs Bund   change
                                                     in
 Czech                                               spread
 Republic                                            
   2-year   <CZ2YT=RR    1.7420   -0.0510   +239bps     -4bps
            >                                        
   5-year   <CZ5YT=RR    1.6940    0.0350   +224bps     +6bps
            >                                        
   10-year  <CZ10YT=R    1.7870   -0.0140   +194bps     +2bps
            R>                                       
 Poland                                                      
   2-year   <PL2YT=RR    1.6530   -0.0300   +230bps     -2bps
            >                                        
   5-year   <PL5YT=RR    2.1700   -0.0300   +272bps     +0bps
            >                                        
   10-year  <PL10YT=R    2.7990   -0.0370   +295bps     +0bps
            R>                                       
            FORWARD    RATE      AGREEMEN                    
                                 T                   
                       3x6       6x9       9x12      3M
                                                     interban
                                                     k
 Czech Rep          <      2.19      2.14      2.10      2.19
            PRIBOR=>                                 
 Hungary            <      0.35      0.50      0.66      0.20
            BUBOR=>                                  
 Poland             <      1.75      1.75      1.76      1.72
            WIBOR=>                                  
 Note: FRA  are for ask prices                               
 quotes                                              
 **************************************************          
 ************                                        
 
 (Reporting by Reuters buros; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below