CEE MARKETS-Currencies ease on dismal economic data showing coronavirus shock

By Anita Komuves BUDAPEST, June 8 (Reuters) - Central European currencies weakened on Monday as fresh economic data from the region and Europe as a whole underlined the severe economic damage caused by the coronavirus pandemic, with Czech industrial output plunging by 33.7% in April. Regional currencies were hammered by the economic damage caused by the lockdown measures introduced in March. They regained a significant part of their losses in the past two weeks as global markets rallied. These gains dissipated on Monday as all regional currencies eased after dismal economic data. The Hungarian forint was down 0.22%, trading at 344.20 to the euro. The Czech crown slipped 0.21% on Monday, to 26.610 versus the common currency. "The crown has already been exhausted by decent gains from the past two weeks," a note from CSOB said. "Today's record drop in industry and above all a huge deficit in foreign trade in April will not be good news." Czech working-day-adjusted industrial output fell by 33.7% year-on-year in April, data on Monday showed. The decline included an 80% drop in the car sector. Hungary's industrial output also plunged by an annual 36.8% in April, according to data released on Friday, as the pandemic sent the economy into free fall with car factories virtually halting output. The zloty was down 0.14% on the day, at 4.4393 to the euro. "The appreciation potential of the zloty against the euro due to optimism in Europe has already been exhausted," PKO BP said in a note. "The market will now be looking for reasons for further profit taking. Such impulses may be provided by signs of persistent weakness in European industry." The CEE region's economy is closely tied to Germany, where industrial output dropped by 17.9% in April. Stocks in Prague were up 0.6% and Hungarian equities gained 0.3%. Markets in Romania were closed for holidays. Warsaw's main index was down 1.3% by 0811 GMT. Shares of state-run mining company JSW dropped 10% after the government announced the closure of two coal mines owned by JSW and 10 mines from PGG group for three weeks to stop the spread of the coronavirus among miners. CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 1011 CET CURRENCIE S Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2020 Czech 26.6100 26.5550 -0.21% -4.43% crown Hungary 344.2000 343.4500 -0.22% -3.79% forint Polish 4.4393 4.4330 -0.14% -4.12% zloty Romanian 4.8380 4.8365 -0.03% -1.03% leu Croatian 7.5680 7.5715 +0.05% -1.62% kuna Serbian 117.4700 117.5500 +0.07% +0.09% dinar Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2020 Prague 963.59 957.5500 +0.63% -13.63% Budapest 38094.47 37985.66 +0.29% -17.33% Warsaw 1818.93 1842.47 -1.28% -15.40% Bucharest 8848.75 8848.75 +0.00% -11.31% Ljubljana 872.79 873.49 -0.08% -5.73% Zagreb 1661.71 1657.17 +0.27% -17.63% Belgrade <.BELEX15 675.51 678.64 -0.46% -15.74% > Sofia 468.63 467.21 +0.30% -17.52% Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=RR 0.1360 0.0290 +072bps +2bps > 5-year <CZ5YT=RR 0.5090 0.0080 +106bps +1bps > 10-year <CZ10YT=R 0.9620 0.0200 +125bps +3bps R> Poland 2-year <PL2YT=RR 0.2510 -0.0040 +084bps -1bps > 5-year <PL5YT=RR 0.8690 0.0800 +142bps +9bps > 10-year <PL10YT=R 1.4890 0.0240 +177bps +4bps R> FORWARD 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech Rep < 0.28 0.33 0.40 0.34 PRIBOR=> Hungary < 0.79 0.76 0.69 0.90 BUBOR=> Poland < 0.25 0.28 0.31 0.27 WIBOR=> Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes *************************************************** *********** (Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Alan Charlish in Warsaw Editing by Mark Heinrich)