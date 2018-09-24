CEE MARKETS-Currencies ease on Fed hike expectations, Warsaw stocks rise

* U.S. interest rate hike mostly priced in * Polish 10-year bond yield tests 3-1/2-month high * Polish stocks, now in STOXX Europe 600, rise By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Central European currencies eased slightly on Monday on expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will increase interest rates again this week. A U.S. hike on Wednesday is mostly priced in but may still move regional currency and bonds markets which are also vulnerable to shocks from regional and European inflation figures, due out from Friday, analysts and dealers said. The zloty led currencies lower, dropping 0.15 percent against the euro by 0850 GMT, to trade at 4.3085. The crown was also a shade weaker at 25.618, even though the Czech central bank is expected to increase interest rates at its meeting on Wednesday, delivering its third monthly hike in a row. Government bond yields were steady or firmer and investors will closely watch the Federal Reserve's comments, traders said. Poland's 10-year yield bid up 4 basis points (bps) at 3.274 percent, only 1 bps from 3-and-1/2-month highs. Czech and Hungarian 10-year yields traded at multi-year highs, while Poland may be next economy in the region where inflation concerns increase and lead to a rise in long-term bond yields, some analysts said. "As reflation trades are well entrenched in the rates markets in Czechia and Hungary, investors may turn to Poland as the next candidate," Bank of America Merrill Lynch analysts wrote. "We see some positive underlying movements, but still far from triggering a hawkish turn by the National Bank of Poland," they wrote. Polish shares outperformed most Asian and European markets which eased due to fears of a long U.S.-China trade war after China decided to cancel talks. Warsaw's blue-chip index rose 0.8 percent, helped by news that eight Polish stocks, including oil group PKN Orlen were added to the STOXX Europe 600 index, Budapest-based Equilor brokerage analyst Zsolt Bosnyak said. PKN shares rose 1.6 percent. CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 1106 CET CURRENCI ES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2018 Czech <EURCZK= 25.6400 25.6000 -0.16% -0.38% crown > Hungary <EURHUF= 323.9000 323.7500 -0.05% -4.01% forint > Polish <EURPLN= 4.3080 4.3020 -0.14% -3.06% zloty > Romanian <EURRON= 4.6570 4.6555 -0.03% +0.49% leu > Croatian <EURHRK= 7.4265 7.4265 +0.00% +0.05% kuna > Serbian <EURRSD= 118.1200 118.2000 +0.07% +0.32% dinar > Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2018 Prague 1097.80 1101.710 -0.35% +1.82% 0 Budapest 35667.42 35783.48 -0.32% -9.42% Warsaw 2275.78 2257.47 +0.81% -7.53% Bucharest 8372.23 8382.72 -0.13% +7.98% Ljubljana <.SBITOP 850.08 860.20 -1.18% +5.42% > Zagreb 1804.36 1803.76 +0.03% -2.09% Belgrade <.BELEX1 731.69 733.02 -0.18% -3.70% 5> Sofia 623.48 623.48 +0.00% -7.97% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=R 1.5330 0.0720 +208bps +7bps R> 5-year <CZ5YT=R 1.8550 0.0070 +200bps -1bps R> 10-year <CZ10YT= 2.1960 0.0000 +173bps -1bps RR> Poland 2-year <PL2YT=R 1.5760 0.0000 +212bps -1bps R> 5-year <PL5YT=R 2.5490 0.0150 +270bps +0bps R> 10-year <PL10YT= 3.2740 0.0470 +280bps +4bps RR> FORWARD RATE AGREEMEN T 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech Rep 1.95 2.14 2.27 1.56 <PRIBOR= > Hungary 0.42 0.67 0.93 0.19 Poland 1.77 1.79 1.84 1.72 Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes ************************************************* ************* (Additional reporting by Karin Strohecker in London Editing by Louise Ireland)