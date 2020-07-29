CEE MARKETS-Currencies ease on virus worries ahead of Fed

By Alan Charlish WARSAW, July 29 (Reuters) - Most central European currencies were slightly weaker on Wednesday ahead of a meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve, as investors worried about an intensification of the COVID-19 pandemic. In the face of mounting risks to the economic recovery, the Fed is expected to sound reassuringly accommodative at its policy review later in the day. It publishes its interest rate decision, which is not expected to change, at 1800 GMT. "The market in the last couple of days priced in a bunch of positive information, the European Union budget, information from pharmaceutical companies about the COVID vaccine and strong data from Poland ... but markets forgot about the pandemic," said Mateusz Sutowicz, a financial market analyst at Bank Millennium. "In our opinion, the last drop of the euro/Polish zloty was too big." At 0850 GMT, the Polish zloty was 0.07% weaker against the euro at 4.4166 and the Hungarian forint had softened 0.1% to 347.25 The Czech Crown and Romanian leu were little changed at 26.255 and 4.8345, respectively. Polish mining and energy stocks fell around 3%-5% after the government on Tuesday scrapped a plan to close two mines owned by the country's biggest coal producer, PGG, dampening hopes for reform of Poland's coal-dominated energy industry. Warsaw's WIG 20 index was down 0.51%, with JSW , the European Union's biggest coking coal producer, the biggest faller. Budapest's main index was down 0.36%, while Prague's PX index was almost flat. Benchmark Polish 10-year yields fell almost 2 basis points to 1.32% "Bonds, unlike other asset classes, were not gaining in the last days, possibly on expectations that FOMC will remain dovish, so a potential correction may not be too strong," Santander Bank Polska analysts said in a note. Czech 10-year yields rose 3 basis points to 0.851% CEE SNAPSHO AT MARKETS T 1050 CET CURRENC IES Latest Previou Daily Change s bid close change in 2020 EURCZK Czech <EURCZK 26.2550 26.2645 +0.04% -3.13% = crown => EURHUF Hungary <EURHUF 347.250 346.915 -0.10% -4.64% = forint => 0 0 EURPLN Polish <EURPLN 4.4166 4.4134 -0.07% -3.63% = zloty => EURRON Romanian <EURRON 4.8345 4.8339 -0.01% -0.96% = leu => EURHRK Croatian <EURHRK 7.5020 7.5065 +0.06% -0.75% = kuna => EURRSD Serbian <EURRSD 117.570 117.620 +0.04% +0.00% = dinar => 0 0 Note: calculated from 1800 daily CET change STOCKS Latest Previou Daily Change s close change in 2020 .PX Prague 909.17 909.420 -0.03% -18.51% 0 .BUX Budapest 34627.9 34754.0 -0.36% -24.86% 2 8 .WIG20 Warsaw <.WIG20 1814.29 1823.52 -0.51% -15.62% > .BETI Buchares 8586.99 8613.48 -0.31% -13.93% t .SBITO Ljubljan <.SBITO 853.35 852.35 +0.12% -7.83% P a P> .CRBEX Zagreb <.CRBEX 1583.98 1582.68 +0.08% -21.49% > .BELEX Belgrade <.BELEX 667.66 666.65 +0.15% -16.72% 15 15> .SOFIX Sofia <.SOFIX 438.20 438.22 -0.00% -22.87% > BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic CZ2YT= 2-year <CZ2YT= -0.0570 0.0250 +064bp +3bps RR RR> s CZ5YT= 5-year <CZ5YT= 0.4000 -0.0550 +110bp -6bps RR RR> s CZ10YT <CZ10YT 0.8510 0.0300 +136bp +3bps =RR 10-year =RR> s Poland PL2YT= 2-year <PL2YT= 0.1300 0.0090 +082bp +2bps RR RR> s PL5YT= 5-year <PL5YT= 0.7030 -0.0260 +140bp -3bps RR RR> s PL10YT <PL10YT 1.3200 -0.0180 +183bp -2bps =RR 10-year =RR> s FRA 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interba nk Czech <CZKFRA 0.31 0.32 0.36 0.34 Rep ><PRIBO R=> Hungary <HUFFRA 0.60 0.59 0.57 0.60 ><BUBOR => Poland <PLNFRA 0.20 0.20 0.21 0.24 ><WIBOR => Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices ******************************************** ****************** (Reporting by Alan Charlish; Editing by Aditya Soni)