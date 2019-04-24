CEE MARKETS-Currencies ease slightly on weak German data

* CEE currencies ease as German Ifo index drops * Little change in euro/dollar keeps impact muted * CNB chief: thin edge between rate hike and no change By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, April 24 (Reuters) - Central Europe's main currencies mostly eased slightly on Wednesday as the Ifo economic institute reported a surprise drop in business morale in Germany, the region's key export partner. The forint shed 0.2 percent against the euro by 0841 GMT and the zloty eased 0.1 percent to 4.2896. "Such impacts arrive through the euro/dollar cross, but despite some weakening after the Ifo, the euro stands where it did yesterday afternoon," one Budapest-based dealer said. The euro remained near three-week lows against the dollar, weighed down like Central European currencies by fears of an economic slowdown in Europe. Turnover in regional markets remained thin after the Easter holidays. The Czech crown was so illiquid that it was hardly traded. It remained flat at 25.744 after Czech central bank (CNB) governor Jiri Rusnok was quoted as saying that the bank remains on a "thin edge" between a further interest rate hike or leaving borrowing costs unchanged at the next policy meeting on May 2. It stayed near the day's and the past three weeks' weakest level at 25.79. Expectations of a CNB rate rise this year could create room for a rise in Czech debt yields, even though issuance will slow as the government has already secured half of its borrowing needs for the year, Komercni Banka analysts said in a note dated April 23. Czech yields were mixed ahead of an auction on Wednesday, with the 10-year paper bid at 1.842 percent, down 1 basis point. A drop in German bond yields, combined with technical factors after a rise in the past few weeks, also encouraged a retreat in Hungarian government yields, one Budapest dealer said. "I do not expect a very strong (bi-weekly Hungarian government bond auction) at the current yield levels," the trader added. The 10-year paper was trading at a yield of 3.20 percent, off last week's six-month high of 3.25 percent. Hungary's central bank, which a month ago dropped its guidance of gradual policy tightening, is not likely to change monetary conditions at its meeting on Tuesday, Hungarian market participants said. Polish government bonds could get support at an auction on Thursday for a lower than initially planned offer and a bond expiry, Santander Bank analysts said in a note. CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 1041 CET CURRENCI ES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2019 Czech <EURCZK= 25.7440 25.7430 -0.00% -0.14% crown > Hungary <EURHUF= 321.2500 320.6000 -0.20% -0.05% forint > Polish <EURPLN= 4.2896 4.2845 -0.12% +0.00% zloty > Romanian <EURRON= 4.7547 4.7590 +0.09% -2.12% leu > Croatian <EURHRK= 7.4230 7.4235 +0.01% -0.18% kuna > Serbian <EURRSD= 118.0000 118.0500 +0.04% +0.25% dinar > Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2019 Prague 1097.53 1098.480 -0.09% +11.25% 0 Budapest 43223.40 43245.43 -0.05% +10.44% Warsaw 2360.30 2370.63 -0.44% +3.68% Bucharest 8366.82 8358.28 +0.10% +13.32% Ljubljana <.SBITOP 882.01 880.41 +0.18% +9.67% > Zagreb 1829.06 1826.50 +0.14% +4.59% Belgrade <.BELEX1 743.56 741.63 +0.26% -2.38% 5> Sofia 570.60 570.60 +0.00% -4.01% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=R 1.8520 0.0070 +244bps +1bps R> 5-year <CZ5YT=R 1.7240 0.0130 +212bps +2bps R> 10-year <CZ10YT= 1.8420 -0.0100 +182bps +1bps RR> Poland 2-year <PL2YT=R 1.6140 -0.1030 +220bps -10bps R> 5-year <PL5YT=R 2.2380 0.0050 +263bps +2bps R> 10-year <PL10YT= 2.9050 -0.0040 +288bps +2bps RR> FORWARD RATE AGREEMEN T 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech Rep 2.19 2.22 2.21 2.02 <PRIBOR= > Hungary 0.29 0.43 0.59 0.16 Poland 1.74 1.76 1.77 1.72 Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes ************************************************* ************* (Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague)