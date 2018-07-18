CEE MARKETS-Currencies ease vs dollar despite strong Polish output

* Reaction to strong dollar muted by U.S. interest rate outlook * Robust Polish wage, output data fail to lift zloty * Bonds, equities mixed and rangebound By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, July 18 (Reuters) - A strengthening dollar put pressure on Central European currencies on Wednesday despite a batch of robust Polish data. The dollar rose against the euro after an upbeat assessment of the U.S. economy from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell in a testimony on Tuesday. The reaction of Central Europe's more liquid currencies, which have seen sustained losses against a rallying dollar over the past few months, was mitigated by the view that Powell's outlook did not change expectations for U.S. interest rates. The forint and the zloty eased by about 0.15 percent against the euro and the leu almost 0.1 percent. The Czech crown managed to nose ahead to 25.855 in highly illiquid summertime trade. Regional equities markets were mixed and rangebound. After the months-long sell-off, fuelled by the dollar's rally, investors were loath to sell more and were sticking with their positions in regional assets, traders said. Hungarian yields were flat, with the 10-year government bond trading at 3.3 percent. "(Hungarian government bond) yields dropped (in the past weeks) when there was no momentum from news. But they may not fall further if the forint does not resume its strengthening," one Budapest-based fixed income trader said. Poland's corresponding yield rose 2 basis points to 3.1 percent, rebounding from Tuesday's 10-week lows. Poland reported a strong 6.8 percent annual rise in its June industrial output on Wednesday. Those figures and Tuesday's stronger-than-expected wage growth data are unlikely to change the Polish central bank's loose monetary policy stance as inflation, despite a regional pick-up, is well within the bank's target range, analysts said. The Polish economy can grow by a robust 4.6 percent this year "but we see risks to the upside to our forecast", Erste analyst Katarzyna Rzentarzewska said in a note. Czech government bond yields dropped by 1 to 2 basis points. The 10-year paper traded at 2.11 percent. The Czech central bank has been fighting a rise in inflation to above its 2 percent goal by repeatedly increasing interest rates since last August. KBC analysts said in a note a flattening of the Czech rate curve may be a warning of a recession to come. But their model looking at the difference between 10-year Czech interest rate swaps and the 3-month PRIBOR rate "implies less than a 20 percent probability of a Czech recession in the 10-month horizon", they said. CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 1129 CET CURRENCI ES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2018 Czech <EURCZK= 25.8550 25.8610 +0.02% -1.21% crown > Hungary <EURHUF= 323.8400 323.3400 -0.15% -3.99% forint > Polish <EURPLN= 4.3041 4.2981 -0.14% -2.97% zloty > Romanian <EURRON= 4.6540 4.6515 -0.05% +0.55% leu > Croatian <EURHRK= 7.3900 7.3858 -0.06% +0.55% kuna > Serbian <EURRSD= 118.0000 117.9800 -0.02% +0.42% dinar > Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2018 Prague 1083.04 1081.390 +0.15% +0.45% 0 Budapest 34615.14 34751.13 -0.39% -12.09% Warsaw 2163.87 2153.21 +0.50% -12.08% Bucharest 8012.71 8005.25 +0.09% +3.34% Ljubljana <.SBITOP 882.12 879.55 +0.29% +9.39% > Zagreb 1786.14 1791.63 -0.31% -3.08% Belgrade <.BELEX1 742.45 734.84 +1.04% -2.28% 5> Sofia 625.01 624.47 +0.09% -7.74% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=R 1.0880 -0.0170 +172bps -3bps R> 5-year <CZ5YT=R 1.5460 -0.0080 +182bps -1bps R> 10-year <CZ10YT= 2.1120 -0.0120 +177bps -1bps RR> Poland 2-year <PL2YT=R 1.6200 0.0060 +226bps +0bps R> 5-year <PL5YT=R 2.4990 0.0270 +277bps +3bps R> 10-year <PL10YT= 3.1070 -0.0150 +276bps -1bps RR> FORWARD RATE AGREEMEN T 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech Rep 1.44 1.65 1.77 1.18 <PRIBOR= > Hungary 0.47 0.67 0.91 0.26 Poland 1.74 1.76 1.80 1.70 Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes ************************************************* ************* (Reporting by Sandor Peto Editing by Louise Ireland)