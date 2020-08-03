Bonds News
CEE MARKETS-Currencies edge down as PMI data signal modest recovery

Anita Komuves

    BUDAPEST, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Most Central European stock
indices firmed while currencies eased on Monday as fresh PMI
data from the region indicated a modest recovery from the
effects of coronavirus-induced lockdown measures.
    Polish manufacturing recovered in July, pushing the IHS
Markit PMI above 50 for the first time since October 2018.
    Hungary posted a more modest improvement and the Czech
Republic did not return to growth, suggesting the region still
faces challenges.  
    Hungary's seasonally-adjusted PMI rose to 50.8 in July.
However, the reading was still below the long-term July average
of 52.8.
    Czech manufacturing activity shrank at a much slower rate in
July - albeit slightly faster than economists expected - while
output grew. The headline PMI reading rose to 47.0 last month
from 44.9 in June.
    Most currencies in the region edged down on Monday. CEE
currencies were hammered by the COVID-19 pandemic's economic
effects in the spring but gained back a significant part of
their strength after lockdowns were lifted. 
    The Czech crown eased 0.12% and was trading at
26.295 to the euro by 0851 GMT. The Polish zloty was
down 0.09% at 4.4165 per euro. The Romanian leu was
stable. 
    The Hungarian forint slid 0.23% to 345.210 versus
the common currency. 
    "There is very little liquidity," an FX trader in Budapest
said. "The euro-forint exchange rate is more or less stable
today. It is only a little moved, without a firm direction."
    The Hungarian forint strengthened near its 200-day moving
average of 342.9 on Friday and could weaken as far as 350 to the
euro according to the technical picture, Erste Bank said in a
note.
    Most stock indices firmed in the region, with Prague's
assets gaining 0.7% and Warsaw firming 0.35%.
Bucharest's blue-chip index was up 0.11%. Budapest's
equities were down 0.5%. 
      
    
                     CEE       SNAPSHO   AT                     
                     MARKETS   T        1051 CET          
                               CURRENC                          
                               IES                        
                               Latest   Previous  Daily   Change
                               bid      close     change  in
                                                          2020
 EURCZK=  Czech      <EURCZK=  26.2950   26.2630  -0.12%  -3.28%
          crown      >                                    
 EURHUF=  Hungary    <EURHUF=  344.770  344.4000  -0.11%  -3.95%
          forint     >               0                    
 EURPLN=  Polish     <EURPLN=   4.4165    4.4125  -0.09%  -3.63%
          zloty      >                                    
 EURRON=  Romanian   <EURRON=   4.8355    4.8345  -0.02%  -0.98%
          leu        >                                    
 EURHRK=  Croatian   <EURHRK=   7.4730    7.4815   +0.11  -0.37%
          kuna       >                                 %  
 EURRSD=  Serbian    <EURRSD=  117.560  117.6200   +0.05   +0.01
          dinar      >               0                 %       %
          Note:      calculated from              1800          
          daily                                   CET     
          change                                          
                                                                
                               Latest   Previous  Daily   Change
                                        close     change  in
                                                          2020
 .PX      Prague                888.87  882.6700   +0.70  -20.33
                                                       %       %
 .BUX     Budapest             34510.7  34691.74  -0.52%  -25.11
                                     7                         %
 .WIG20   Warsaw               1773.75   1767.54   +0.35  -17.50
                                                       %       %
 .BETI    Bucharest            8387.46   8377.89   +0.11  -15.93
                                                       %       %
 .SBITOP  Ljubljana  <.SBITOP   843.75    844.30  -0.07%  -8.87%
                     >                                    
 .CRBEX   Zagreb               1575.81   1573.77   +0.13  -21.89
                                                       %       %
 .BELEX1  Belgrade   <.BELEX1   665.08    667.88  -0.42%  -17.04
 5                   5>                                        %
 .SOFIX   Sofia                 436.71    436.45   +0.06  -23.13
                                                       %       %
                                                                
                               Yield    Yield     Spread  Daily
                               (bid)    change    vs      change
                                                  Bund    in
          Czech                                           spread
          Republic                                        
 CZ2YT=R    2-year   <CZ2YT=R   0.0980    0.0830   +081b   +8bps
 R                   R>                               ps  
 CZ5YT=R    5-year   <CZ5YT=R   0.3780   -0.0510   +109b   -7bps
 R                   R>                               ps  
 CZ10YT=    10-year  <CZ10YT=   0.8320    0.0090   +136b   +0bps
 RR                  RR>                              ps  
          Poland                                                
 PL2YT=R    2-year   <PL2YT=R   0.1270    0.0100   +083b   +0bps
 R                   R>                               ps  
 PL5YT=R    5-year   <PL5YT=R   0.6710   -0.0070   +139b   -2bps
 R                   R>                               ps  
 PL10YT=    10-year  <PL10YT=   1.2840    0.0010   +181b   -1bps
 RR                  RR>                              ps  
                     FORWARD                                    
                               3x6      6x9       9x12    3M
                                                          interb
                                                          ank
          Czech Rep               0.33      0.34    0.36    0.34
                     <PRIBOR=                             
                     >                                    
          Hungary                 0.60      0.58    0.57    0.60
                                                          
          Poland                  0.19      0.19    0.19    0.23
                                                          
          Note: FRA  are for ask                                
          quotes     prices                               
          **********************************************        
          ****************                                
                                                                
 
 (Reporting by Anita Komuves; Edited by Krishna Chandra Eluri)
