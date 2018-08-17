CEE MARKETS-Currencies edge up cautiously, eyes still fixed on Turkey

* Forint, leu lead cautious gains as lira, euro firm * S&P may upgrade Hungary late on Friday, but bonds are flat * Czech central banker Hampl vows to vote on rate hike in Sept * Hungarian central banker: debt fall has cut vulnerability By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Central European currencies firmed slightly on Friday as the Turkish lira, whose plunge sent jitters across emerging markets earlier this week, regained some more ground. The forint and the leu firmed 0.2 percent versus the euro by 0840 GMT, and the zloty gained 0.1 percent to a whisker off the 4.3 line - modest gains as traders fretted about the risk of further contagion from Turkey. The Czech crown was flat at 25.71 versus the euro. It failed to benefit from comments from Czech National Bank (CNB) Vice-Governor Mojmir Hampl, who said he would vote for another interest rate hike at the next monetary policy meeting on Sept. 26. Hungarian government bonds moved sideways despite some expectations that Standard & Poor's may upgrade the country's sovereign debt rating by one notch from 'BBB-'. "The rating is already in investment grade, so an upgrade would not be a game-changer," one Budapest-based fixed income trader said. Investors were also unwilling to open long positions ahead of a three-day weekend in Hungary, ending with Monday's national holiday, and following holidays in Turkey, the trader added. The zloty is not expected to breach the 4.29 level against the euro for a long time despite increased risk appetite, as uncertainty remains over Turkey, BZ WBK analysts said in a note. Polish data released on Friday showed 7.2 percent annual rise in corporate sector wages in July. The figure was below analysts' 7.5 percent forecast, but wage growth could pick up in the next months and further fuel a rise in consumption, BZ WBK said. A surge in wages has caused some inflation concerns across Central Europe, but has not led to worries over trade and current accounts seen in other emerging economies, including Turkey. Hungarian central bank Deputy Governor Marton Nagy criticised some analysts and major papers on Friday, who in his view do not properly differentiate between the fundamentals of emerging economies during the Turkish market turmoil. He said on the bank's website that Hungary's current account surpluses significantly improved the country's debt profile in the past years, unlike a rise in debt in other emerging economies. Regional equities markets were mixed on Friday, with Warsaw's blue-chip index shedding one percent, while Bucharest firmed 0.4 percent. CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 1040 CET CURRENCI ES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2018 Czech <EURCZK= 25.7100 25.7100 +0.00% -0.65% crown > Hungary <EURHUF= 323.1000 323.7800 +0.21% -3.77% forint > Polish <EURPLN= 4.3005 4.3040 +0.08% -2.89% zloty > Romanian <EURRON= 4.6545 4.6621 +0.16% +0.54% leu > Croatian <EURHRK= 7.4200 7.4245 +0.06% +0.14% kuna > Serbian <EURRSD= 117.8900 118.0200 +0.11% +0.52% dinar > Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2018 Prague 1062.21 1061.380 +0.08% -1.48% 0 Budapest 36454.79 36472.99 -0.05% -7.42% Warsaw 2240.18 2262.10 -0.97% -8.98% Bucharest 8158.35 8127.85 +0.38% +5.22% Ljubljana <.SBITOP 873.86 877.01 -0.36% +8.37% > Zagreb 1824.09 1820.63 +0.19% -1.02% Belgrade <.BELEX1 731.37 733.33 -0.27% -3.74% 5> Sofia 631.11 633.62 -0.40% -6.84% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=R 1.2500 0.0260 +187bps +3bps R> 5-year <CZ5YT=R 1.6610 0.0050 +198bps +1bps R> 10-year <CZ10YT= 2.1880 0.0270 +188bps +4bps RR> Poland 2-year <PL2YT=R 1.6290 0.0180 +225bps +2bps R> 5-year <PL5YT=R 2.5080 0.0070 +283bps +2bps R> 10-year <PL10YT= 3.1860 0.0290 +288bps +4bps RR> FORWARD RATE AGREEMEN T 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech Rep 1.71 1.84 1.94 1.46 <PRIBOR= > Hungary 0.52 0.74 0.96 0.19 Poland 1.74 1.76 1.81 1.70 Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes ************************************************* ************* (Additional reporting by Radu Marinas in Bucharest Editing by Andrew Heavens)