CEE MARKETS-Currencies extend losses as dollar firms; all eyes on inflation data

Anita Komuves

    BUDAPEST, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Central European currencies on
Tuesday extended their losses from last week, under pressure
from a firmer U.S. dollar and increased risk aversion as
investors cautiously awaited fresh inflation data across the
region.   
    The Hungarian forint weakened 0.15%, trading at
360.20 per euro, near the five-month lows that it hit last week.
    "Just like at the end of August, the EUR/HUF exchange rate
became oversold, thus, the trend needs a temporary halt before
it rises further," Erste Bank said in a note. 
    "The next catalyst could be the inflation data to be
published tomorrow."  
    The currency has eased on local factors such as high
inflation, worse-than-expected second-quarter GDP data and the
dovish policies of the central bank, analysts have said. 
    Hungary's central bank has offered to buy additional amount
of government bonds from local lenders at its weekly tender on
Tuesday. The bank launched the purchases as part of efforts to
shore up the economy hit by the pandemic and has increased its
purchases since its last rate meeting in August.
    The Czech crown was also down 0.14% and was
trading at 26.520 versus the euro. 
    The currency was weakened by rising risk aversion, CSOB bank
said in a note.
    Investors will also be eyeing fresh inflation data due to be
published on Thursday, the analysts added, which is "is likely
to again jump above the bank's interval around its target and be
in line with the outlook." 
    "So with the highest likelihood the central bank will not
have to meddle with interest rates at its September meeting,"
CSOB said.
    Elsewhere, the Polish zloty slid 0.22% to 4.4453
versus the common currency. 
    The zloty has room to strengthen as Poland's economy
recovers from the coronavirus crisis faster than previously
expected, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki was quoted as saying
by Bloomberg news agency.
    Morawiecki said the current level of the zloty was good for
the stability of the economy and the export industry. 

    Stocks in the region were mixed, with Budapest's
bourse gaining 0.61% and Bucharest's blue-chip index up
0.66%. Warsaw's stocks were down 0.48%.
                     CEE       SNAPSHO   AT                     
                     MARKETS   T        1104 CET          
                               CURRENC                          
                               IES                        
                               Latest   Previous  Daily   Change
                               bid      close     change  in
                                                          2020
 EURCZK=  Czech      <EURCZK=  26.5200   26.4830  -0.14%  -4.10%
          crown      >                                    
 EURHUF=  Hungary    <EURHUF=  360.200  359.6700  -0.15%  -8.07%
          forint     >               0                    
 EURPLN=  Polish     <EURPLN=   4.4453    4.4355  -0.22%  -4.25%
          zloty      >                                    
 EURRON=  Romanian   <EURRON=   4.8550    4.8555   +0.01  -1.37%
          leu        >                                 %  
 EURHRK=  Croatian   <EURHRK=   7.5340    7.5350   +0.01  -1.18%
          kuna       >                                 %  
 EURRSD=  Serbian    <EURRSD=  117.470  117.6000   +0.11   +0.09
          dinar      >               0                 %       %
          Note:      calculated from              1800          
          daily                                   CET     
          change                                          
                                                                
                               Latest   Previous  Daily   Change
                                        close     change  in
                                                          2020
 .PX      Prague                908.58  909.1700  -0.06%  -18.56
                                                               %
 .BUX     Budapest             35260.1  35047.88   +0.61  -23.49
                                     0                 %       %
 .WIG20   Warsaw               1764.26   1772.85  -0.48%  -17.94
                                                               %
 .BETI    Bucharest            9124.80   9064.65   +0.66  -8.54%
                                                       %  
 .SBITOP  Ljubljana  <.SBITOP   851.42    851.41   +0.00  -8.04%
                     >                                 %  
 .CRBEX   Zagreb               1594.04   1602.28  -0.51%  -20.99
                                                               %
 .BELEX1  Belgrade   <.BELEX1   691.45    692.04  -0.09%  -13.75
 5                   5>                                        %
 .SOFIX   Sofia                 434.06    435.11  -0.24%  -23.60
                                                               %
                                                                
                               Yield    Yield     Spread  Daily
                               (bid)    change    vs      change
                                                  Bund    in
          Czech                                           spread
          Republic                                        
 CZ2YT=R    2-year   <CZ2YT=R   0.1380   -0.0530   +083b   -5bps
 R                   R>                               ps  
 CZ5YT=R    5-year   <CZ5YT=R   0.6890   -0.0420   +138b   -4bps
 R                   R>                               ps  
 CZ10YT=    10-year  <CZ10YT=   1.1070   -0.0260   +158b   -2bps
 RR                  RR>                              ps  
          Poland                                                
 PL2YT=R    2-year   <PL2YT=R   0.0860   -0.0450   +077b   -4bps
 R                   R>                               ps  
 PL5YT=R    5-year   <PL5YT=R   0.7330   -0.0110   +142b   -1bps
 R                   R>                               ps  
 PL10YT=    10-year  <PL10YT=   1.4030   -0.0010   +187b   +1bps
 RR                  RR>                              ps  
                     FORWARD                                    
                               3x6      6x9       9x12    3M
                                                          interb
                                                          ank
          Czech Rep               0.38      0.39    0.44    0.34
                     <PRIBOR=                             
                     >                                    
          Hungary                 0.78      0.85    0.90    0.62
                                                          
          Poland                  0.22      0.20    0.20    0.23
                                                          
          Note: FRA  are for ask                                
          quotes     prices                               
          **********************************************        
          ****************                                
 
 (Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Editing by
Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
