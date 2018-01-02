CEE MARKETS-Currencies firm after robust manufacturing surveys

* Dec PMI indices show continuing strong economic growth * Crown, forint sets multi-week high, zloty tests 7-month highs * Industrial output powers ahead, labour shortage may fuel CPI By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Central European currencies firmed slightly on Tuesday, buoyed by strong Czech, Hungarian and Polish manufacturing surveys that indicated the region's economies were continuing to power ahead. Hungary's Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) was the highest ever recorded for the month of December, coming in at 60. The Czech and Polish PMIs, at 59.8 and 55 respectively, were also well above the 50 mark which separates economic expansion from contraction, and beat analysts' forecasts. The Czech crown, the Hungarian forint and the Polish zloty firmed by 0.1-0.2 percent against the euro, getting 2018 off to a positive start. The crown set a one-month high, the forint two-month highs, and the zloty traded near its strongest levels since May. "The survey suggests that Polish industry remains in very good shape, benefiting from economic revival in the euro zone and strong local consumer market," BZ WBK analysts in a note. The overall reaction was muted, however, as several markets in the region, including the Polish stock exchange, stayed closed after the long New Year weekend and many investors have not returned from holidays yet. The Czech and the Hungarian data also indicated robust demand from abroad and at home, fuelled by a fast rise in wages due to a region-wide labour shortage, after millions of workers moved to richer Western European countries. "It is still a fact that manufacturers have a difficult time with finding workers, which can hinder further growth," Komercni Banka analyst Viktor Zeisel said in a note. Economic output figures may raise questions later this year about a possible rise in inflation pressures related to the labour shortage, one Budapest-based fixed income trader said. Hungarian government bonds were little changed on Tuesday but long-term yields may drop further from current near-record-lows when the National Bank of Hungary launches long-term interest rate swap auctions later this month. The facility and a scheme to buy mortgage notes are aimed at boosting mortgage lending at low fixed interest rates. The Hungarian central bank has not showed any sign of worrying about inflation, which remains well within its target range, or a trend towards higher bond yields in core developed markets. "Economic overheating, that is not a question right now, at least not yet," the trader said. Hungary's 10-year benchmark bond yield was flat at 2.03 percent. CEE MARKETS SNAPSH AT 1109 CET OT STOCKS Latest Previo Daily Change us close change in 2018 Prague 1080.2 1078.1 +0.19 +0.19 0 6 % % Budapest 39608. 39377. +0.59 +0.59 46 31 % % Sofia 684.65 677.45 +1.06 +1.06 % % BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs change Bund in Czech spread Republic 2-year 0.536 -0.023 +116b -4bps ps 5-year 0.838 -0.041 +104b -5bps ps 10-year 1.577 0 +113b -2bps ps FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interb ank Czech Rep <PR 1.01 1.24 1.38 0 IBOR=> Hungary <BU 0.03 0.06 0.185 0.03 BOR=> Note: FRA are for ask quotes prices ********************************************************* ***** (Additional reporting by Robert Muller in Prague/Bartosz Chmielewski in Warsaw; Editing by Catherine Evans)