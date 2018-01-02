FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 2, 2018 / 10:41 AM / Updated an hour ago

CEE MARKETS-Currencies firm after robust manufacturing surveys

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

    * Dec PMI indices show continuing strong economic growth
    * Crown, forint sets multi-week high, zloty tests 7-month
highs
    * Industrial output powers ahead, labour shortage may fuel
CPI

    By Sandor Peto
    BUDAPEST, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Central European currencies
firmed slightly on Tuesday, buoyed by strong Czech, Hungarian
and Polish manufacturing surveys that  indicated the region's
economies were continuing to power ahead.
    Hungary's Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) was the highest
ever recorded for the month of December, coming in at 60.
    The Czech and Polish PMIs, at 59.8 and 55 respectively, were
also well above the 50 mark which separates economic expansion
from contraction, and beat analysts' forecasts.
    The Czech crown, the Hungarian forint
and the Polish zloty firmed by 0.1-0.2 percent against the euro,
getting 2018 off to a positive start.
    The crown set a one-month high, the forint two-month highs,
and the zloty traded near its strongest levels since May.   
    "The survey suggests that Polish industry remains in very
good shape, benefiting from economic revival in the euro zone
and strong local consumer market," BZ WBK analysts in a note.
    The overall reaction was muted, however, as several markets
in the region, including the Polish stock exchange, stayed
closed after the long New Year weekend and many investors have
not returned from holidays yet.
    The Czech and the Hungarian data also indicated robust
demand from abroad and at home, fuelled by a fast rise in wages
due to a region-wide labour shortage, after millions of workers
moved to richer Western European countries.
    "It is still a fact that manufacturers have a difficult time
with finding workers, which can hinder further growth," Komercni
Banka analyst Viktor Zeisel said in a note.
    Economic output figures may raise questions later this year 
about a possible rise in inflation pressures related to the
labour shortage, one Budapest-based fixed income trader said.
    Hungarian government bonds were little changed on Tuesday
but long-term yields may drop further from current
near-record-lows when the National Bank of Hungary launches
long-term interest rate swap auctions later this month.
    The facility and a scheme to buy mortgage notes are aimed at
boosting mortgage lending at low fixed interest rates. 
    The Hungarian central bank has not showed any sign of
worrying about inflation, which remains well within its target
range, or a trend towards higher bond yields in core developed
markets.
    "Economic overheating, that is not a question right now, at
least not yet," the trader said.
    Hungary's 10-year benchmark bond yield was flat at 2.03
percent.    
               CEE MARKETS  SNAPSH   AT  1109 CET         
                            OT                      
                            STOCKS                        
                            Latest  Previo  Daily   Change
                                    us              
                                    close   change  in
                                                    2018
 Prague                     1080.2  1078.1   +0.19   +0.19
                                 0       6       %       %
 Budapest                   39608.  39377.   +0.59   +0.59
                                46      31       %       %
 Sofia                      684.65  677.45   +1.06   +1.06
                                                 %       %
                            BONDS                         
                            Yield   Yield   Spread  Daily
                            (bid)   change  vs      change
                                            Bund    in
 Czech                                              spread
 Republic                                           
   2-year                    0.536  -0.023   +116b   -4bps
                                                ps  
   5-year                    0.838  -0.041   +104b   -5bps
                                                ps  
   10-year                   1.577       0   +113b   -2bps
                                                ps  
               FORWARD      RATE    AGREEMENT             
                            3x6     6x9     9x12    3M
                                                    interb
                                                    ank
 Czech Rep             <PR    1.01    1.24    1.38       0
               IBOR=>                               
 Hungary               <BU    0.03    0.06   0.185    0.03
               BOR=>                                
 Note: FRA     are for ask                                
 quotes        prices                               
 *********************************************************
 *****
 
 (Additional reporting by Robert Muller in Prague/Bartosz
Chmielewski in Warsaw; Editing by Catherine Evans)

