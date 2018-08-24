CEE MARKETS-Currencies firm ahead of Fed chair speech

* Dollar retreat ahead of Fed chair speech helps CEE currencies * Zloty approaches 3-year high vs more fragile forint * Romania's 10-year yield continues to drop after strong auction By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Central European currencies firmed slightly against the euro on Friday as the dollar weakened, with investors bracing for a speech by Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell. The pace of Fed interest rate hikes and the dollar's strength have been the key factors affecting the region's main currencies in the past four months, when dollar buying often went hand in hand with asset selling in emerging markets. The Czech crown and the forint firmed by 0.1 percent against the euro by 0928 GMT on Friday, while the zloty gained 0.2 percent. In its cross against the forint, the zloty hit a one-month high near its strongest levels since 2015. The Hungarian and Polish currencies, the most liquid and volatile in the region, have been hit the hardest by the dollar rally. Both the Polish and Hungarian central banks have their interest rates at record lows, in contrast with the Czech and Romanian central banks which have increased rates. The forint had shed more than 4 percent against the euro this year as a pick-up in inflation in the region triggered some worries, coinciding with a decline in risk appetite in global markets and a weakening of China's yuan and Turkey's lira. The zloty has eased 2.5 percent against the euro this year, less than the forint, as investors show less concern about Poland's inflation rise and the loose stance of its Monetary Policy Council. The minutes of the bank's last rate-setting meeting, published on Thursday, "did not show new hints that would change our expectations regarding monetary policy outlook," BZ WBK analysts said in a note. Polish and Czech government bond yields rose by a few basis points, while core markets were mixed, and Hungarian bond yields treaded water. BZ WBK said hints from the finance ministry on Thursday that bond supply through the end of the year would likely remain relatively high could push yields higher. Romanian bond yields, meanwhile, were mixed in the secondary market. The yield on the 10-year benchmark paper was bid at around 4.73 percent, down 8 basis points. Romanian debt yields continued to decline at a strongly-bid auction on Thursday, after a sharp fall in the region's highest inflation rate to 4.6 percent last month from 5.4 percent in June, and Romanian central bank comments which suggested that there may not be much more room for interest rate hikes. Regional equities were mixed and rangebound. Warsaw's bluechip index retreated from Thursday's 3-month high and at 0928 stood lower by 0.2 percent from Thursday's close. CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 1128 CET CURRENCI ES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2018 Czech <EURCZK= 25.7300 25.7670 +0.14% -0.73% crown > Hungary <EURHUF= 324.3500 324.5500 +0.06% -4.14% forint > Polish <EURPLN= 4.2825 4.2895 +0.16% -2.48% zloty > Romanian <EURRON= 4.6370 4.6365 -0.01% +0.92% leu > Croatian <EURHRK= 7.4370 7.4362 -0.01% -0.09% kuna > Serbian <EURRSD= 117.9800 118.0900 +0.09% +0.44% dinar > Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2018 Prague 1077.89 1079.910 -0.19% -0.03% 0 Budapest 36187.28 36186.31 +0.00% -8.10% Warsaw 2319.17 2322.86 -0.16% -5.77% Bucharest 8232.43 8207.23 +0.31% +6.17% Ljubljana <.SBITOP 863.90 868.01 -0.47% +7.13% > Zagreb 1821.30 1820.43 +0.05% -1.17% Belgrade <.BELEX1 729.37 729.93 -0.08% -4.01% 5> Sofia 635.32 634.33 +0.16% -6.22% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=R 1.4930 0.1810 +211bps +19bps R> 5-year <CZ5YT=R 1.7370 0.0300 +202bps +3bps R> 10-year <CZ10YT= 2.1410 0.0000 +180bps +0bps RR> Poland 2-year <PL2YT=R 1.6120 0.0070 +223bps +1bps R> 5-year <PL5YT=R 2.5220 0.0130 +280bps +2bps R> 10-year <PL10YT= 3.2070 0.0270 +287bps +3bps RR> FORWARD RATE AGREEMEN T 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech Rep 1.81 1.95 2.05 1.48 <PRIBOR= > Hungary 0.42 0.60 0.80 0.18 Poland 1.76 1.80 1.82 1.71 Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes ************************************************* ************* (Reporting by Sandor Peto, editing by Andrei Khalip)