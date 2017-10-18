CEE MARKETS-Currencies firm ahead of Polish economic data

* Strong Polish economic data expected * Currencies hover at peaks * Moody's may improve Hungary's rating this week-trader * Politics, budget fears keep lid on Romanian assets By Sandor Peto and Bartosz Chmielewski BUDAPEST, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Central European currencies extended their gains ahead of a batch of Polish economic figures due later on Wednesday and which are expected to show continued robust economic growth in the region. The crown, which firmed 0.2 percent to 25.741 by 0828 GMT, is getting additional help from expectations that the Czech central bank will increase its interest rates further. Polish and Czech current account data released this week and recent government budget figures have confirmed that most of the region's main economies remain well-balanced, analysts said. The Polish figures due at 1200 GMT are expected to show 5.2 percent annual growth in industrial output in September, and retail sales growth is seen accelerating to 7.85 pct from 7.6 pct, according to a Reuters poll of analysts. "Today we expect the zloty to gain slightly vs the euro which could be triggered by Polish industrial output and retail sales data," BZ WBK analysts said in a note. The zloty firmed 0.2 percent to 4.2285 against the euro, though it was slightly off Tuesday's three-month highs. Polish government bonds eased a little, reflecting losses in euro zone markets, as investors awaited the afternoon figures which, if strong, could add fuel to expectations for Polish central bank policy tightening next year. "The long end might be particularly sensitive to these releases and the short end will stay strong amid high demand for short-term bonds," the BZ WBK note said. Central bank policies have been diverging in the region in the past months. Czechs, with the lowest inflation target, started to lift interest rates in August, while the Hungarian bank has eased policies further. The forint has still reached 5-week highs versus the euro this week, trading on the firm side of the key psychological line of 310. "Moody's could lift the outlook of Hungary's debt rating (in its review) to positive on Friday, and based on Hungarian economic indicators, an upgrade cannot be ruled out either," one Budapest-based fixed income trader said. Regional central bankers also watch the hands of European Central Bank rate setters and hawkish guidance from the ECB's Oct 26 meeting could reduce appreciation pressure on regional currencies. A mixture of political and economic risks have been weighing on Romanian assets, including corruption scandals, a controversy about judicial reforms plans and fears of a jump in the budget and current account deficits and inflation. Low liquidity in leu markets have been keeping the currency in balance, though. It was steady at 4.584 against the euro on Wednesday. CEE MARKETS SNAPSH AT 1028 CET OT CURRENCIES Latest Previo Daily Change us bid close change in 2017 Czech crown 25.741 25.784 +0.17 4.92% 0 5 % Hungary 308.25 308.23 -0.01% 0.18% forint 00 00 Polish zloty 4.2285 4.2358 +0.17 4.15% % Romanian leu 4.5840 4.5840 +0.00 -1.07% % Croatian 7.5060 7.5075 +0.02 0.65% kuna % Serbian 119.00 119.14 +0.12 3.66% dinar 00 00 % Note: daily calculated previo close 1800 change from us at CET STOCKS Latest Previo Daily Change us close change in 2017 Prague 1057.3 1055.9 +0.12 +14.7 0 9 % 2% Budapest 38957. 38909. +0.12 +21.7 19 78 % 3% Warsaw 2519.4 2514.3 +0.20 +29.3 9 6 % 4% Bucharest 8068.0 8063.8 +0.05 +13.8 0 0 % 7% Ljubljana 805.72 811.10 -0.66% +12.2 8% Zagreb 1843.3 1847.0 -0.20% -7.59% 4 8 Belgrade 727.18 730.39 -0.44% +1.37 % Sofia 669.43 671.11 -0.25% +14.1 5% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs change Bund in Czech spread Republic 2-year 0.219 -0.011 +094b -2bps ps 5-year 0.555 0.018 +088b +1bps ps 10-year 1.416 0.007 +105b +0bps ps Poland 2-year 1.704 0.012 +242b +0bps ps 5-year 2.661 0.01 +299b +0bps ps 10-year 3.295 0.008 +293b +0bps ps FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interb ank Czech Rep <PR 0.8 0.97 1.1 0 IBOR=> Hungary <BU 0.07 0.1 0.15 0.03 BOR=> Poland <WI 1.77 1.807 1.87 1.73 BOR=> Note: FRA are for ask quotes prices ********************************************************* ***** (Reporting by Sandor Peto; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)