CEE MARKETS-Currencies firm as Czech economy shrinks less than feared

    By Anita Komuves and Jason Hovet
    BUDAPEST/PRAGUE, July 31 (Reuters) - Central European
currencies edged up on Friday after the Czech Republic reported
a smaller-than-expected contraction in its second-quarter GDP.
    The Czech economy shrank by a record 10.7% year-on-year in
the quarter, lower than analysts' expectations of a 14.7%
decline. 
    "The worst is probably behind us in terms of GDP, as 2Q
should mark the bottom," ING said in a note. 
    "However, many economic indicators, such as unemployment,
will only deteriorate with a delay, so in this sense, the worst
is yet to come."
    The Czech crown was up 0.39% at 26.163 per euro,
near a four-and-a-half-month high touched on Monday. The
currency has strengthened 1.9% in July.
    The Hungarian forint was up 0.08% at 344.85 versus
the common currency, gaining 2.7% this month.
    The Polish zloty firmed 0.2% to 4.403 per euro,
strengthening 1% this month. 
    The Czech numbers followed dismal GDP data from the United
States and Germany. The economy of Germany, the most important
trading partner of the CEE region, contracted by 10.1% in the
second quarter.
    
   
 
    
    Both Hungary and Poland are slated to report second-quarter
GDP data on Aug. 14. Central Europe's economies, like other
European economies, were hammered by lockdowns prompted by the
pandemic, shutting down supply chains and factories.
    The auto industry, long a driver of economic growth in
central Europe, is likely to be one of the main drags on the
region's efforts to recover as some car producers in central
Europe expect output to drop 20%-25% this year. 
    The European Commission has forecast a 7.0% decline in GDP
this year in Hungary, a 7.8% fall in the Czech Republic.
Poland's GDP was seen declining 4.6%. 
    Prague's stocks gained 1.4% on Friday, while Warsaw's
equities were up 1.2%. Budapest's stocks were
down 0.17% while Bucharest's blue chip index was up
0.6%. 
    
 (Additional reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw; Editing by
Aditya Soni)
