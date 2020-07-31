CEE MARKETS-Currencies firm as Czech economy shrinks less than feared

By Anita Komuves and Jason Hovet BUDAPEST/PRAGUE, July 31 (Reuters) - Central European currencies edged up on Friday after the Czech Republic reported a smaller-than-expected contraction in its second-quarter GDP. The Czech economy shrank by a record 10.7% year-on-year in the quarter, lower than analysts' expectations of a 14.7% decline. "The worst is probably behind us in terms of GDP, as 2Q should mark the bottom," ING said in a note. "However, many economic indicators, such as unemployment, will only deteriorate with a delay, so in this sense, the worst is yet to come." The Czech crown was up 0.39% at 26.163 per euro, near a four-and-a-half-month high touched on Monday. The currency has strengthened 1.9% in July. The Hungarian forint was up 0.08% at 344.85 versus the common currency, gaining 2.7% this month. The Polish zloty firmed 0.2% to 4.403 per euro, strengthening 1% this month. The Czech numbers followed dismal GDP data from the United States and Germany. The economy of Germany, the most important trading partner of the CEE region, contracted by 10.1% in the second quarter. Both Hungary and Poland are slated to report second-quarter GDP data on Aug. 14. Central Europe's economies, like other European economies, were hammered by lockdowns prompted by the pandemic, shutting down supply chains and factories. The auto industry, long a driver of economic growth in central Europe, is likely to be one of the main drags on the region's efforts to recover as some car producers in central Europe expect output to drop 20%-25% this year. The European Commission has forecast a 7.0% decline in GDP this year in Hungary, a 7.8% fall in the Czech Republic. Poland's GDP was seen declining 4.6%. Prague's stocks gained 1.4% on Friday, while Warsaw's equities were up 1.2%. Budapest's stocks were down 0.17% while Bucharest's blue chip index was up 0.6%. CEE SNAPSHO AT MARKETS T 1112 CET CURRENC IES Latest Previou Daily Change s bid close change in 2020 EURCZK= Czech <EURCZK= 26.1630 26.2650 +0.39% -2.79% crown > EURHUF= Hungary <EURHUF= 344.850 345.130 +0.08% -3.97% forint > 0 0 EURPLN= Polish <EURPLN= 4.4031 4.4120 +0.20% -3.33% zloty > EURRON= Romanian <EURRON= 4.8320 4.8330 +0.02% -0.90% leu > EURHRK= Croatian <EURHRK= 7.4850 7.4885 +0.05% -0.53% kuna > EURRSD= Serbian <EURRSD= 117.520 117.620 +0.09% +0.04 dinar > 0 0 % Note: calculated from 1800 daily CET change Latest Previou Daily Change s close change in 2020 .PX Prague 888.95 876.940 +1.37% -20.32 0 % .BUX Budapest 34739.0 34797.2 -0.17% -24.62 8 4 % .WIG20 Warsaw 1783.84 1763.22 +1.17% -17.03 % .BETI Bucharest 8488.85 8434.93 +0.64% -14.92 % .SBITOP Ljubljana <.SBITOP 844.95 844.21 +0.09% -8.74% > .CRBEX Zagreb 1580.46 1577.54 +0.19% -21.66 % .BELEX1 Belgrade <.BELEX1 670.66 670.42 +0.04% -16.34 5 5> % .SOFIX Sofia 439.90 439.60 +0.07% -22.57 % Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic CZ2YT=R 2-year <CZ2YT=R 0.1820 0.1080 +089bp +10bp R R> s s CZ5YT=R 5-year <CZ5YT=R 0.3860 -0.0490 +112bp -4bps R R> s CZ10YT= 10-year <CZ10YT= 0.8270 0.0230 +138bp +3bps RR RR> s Poland PL2YT=R 2-year <PL2YT=R 0.1170 -0.0040 +082bp -1bps R R> s PL5YT=R 5-year <PL5YT=R 0.6700 -0.0200 +141bp -1bps R R> s PL10YT= 10-year <PL10YT= 1.2790 -0.0070 +183bp +0bps RR RR> s FORWARD 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interb ank Czech Rep 0.31 0.32 0.36 0.34 <PRIBOR= > Hungary 0.60 0.58 0.57 0.60 Poland 0.19 0.19 0.19 0.23 Note: FRA are for ask quotes prices ********************************************** **************** (Additional reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw; Editing by Aditya Soni)