Bonds News
August 28, 2020 / 9:41 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

CEE MARKETS-Currencies firm, forint regains some of its losses as dollar slides

Anita Komuves

7 Min Read

    By Anita Komuves
    BUDAPEST, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Most Central European
currencies firmed and the forint recouped some of its recent
losses on Friday as the dollar slid after U.S. Federal Reserve
chairman Jerome Powell announced a policy shift on inflation.
   
    The Hungarian forint weakened for two weeks and
touched two-month lows in the previous session. On Friday it
edged up 0.17% to trade at 355.88 per euro. 
    "Based on the technical picture I expect a correction in the
EUR/HUF exchange rate which could firm back as far as 352.5," an
FX trader in Budapest said.
    "Macroeconomic data spoiled investors' mood lately but those
numbers will get better in the next quarter. A lot will depend
on the September inflation report of the central bank." 
    The currency broke away from its regional peers in
mid-August as it came under pressure from dismal Hungarian GDP
data, high inflation and loose monetary policy.
    Inflation came in at a higher-than-expected annual 3.8% in
July and GDP dropped by 13.6% year-on-year in Q2.     
    The Romanian leu was little moved and trading at
4.8395 per euro ahead of a vote of no confidence against the
government of Ludovic Orban on Monday.  
    The vote adds to years of political instability that have
kept the currency under pressure.  
    "If the vote of no confidence was going to be successful
this might put pressure on the leu, at least short term,"
Commerzbank said in a note. 
    "In this case Orban’s government will continue governing
until the parliamentary elections in December, and as a result
the effects on the leu are likely to be limited." 
    Elsewhere, the Czech crown firmed 0.1% and was
trading at 26.260 versus the common currency. The Polish zloty
 firmed 0.17% to 4.4059 per euro.
    Stocks in the region were mixed, with Prague's equities
 up 0.25% and Budapest sliding 0.91%. Warsaw's index
 was down 0.28% while Bucharest's stock market
edged up 0.03%.
 
                    CEE       SNAPSHO   AT                      
                    MARKETS   T        1052 CET          
                              CURRENC                           
                              IES                        
                              Latest   Previous  Daily   Change
                              bid      close     change  in 2020
 EURCZK=  Czech     <EURCZK=  26.2600   26.2850   +0.10   -3.15%
          crown     >                                 %  
 EURHUF=  Hungary   <EURHUF=  355.880  356.5000   +0.17   -6.95%
          forint    >               0                 %  
 EURPLN=  Polish    <EURPLN=   4.4059    4.4132   +0.17   -3.39%
          zloty     >                                 %  
 EURRON=  Romanian  <EURRON=   4.8395    4.8385  -0.02%   -1.06%
          leu       >                                    
 EURHRK=  Croatian  <EURHRK=   7.5250    7.5265   +0.02   -1.06%
          kuna      >                                 %  
 EURRSD=  Serbian   <EURRSD=  117.500  117.6000   +0.09   +0.06%
          dinar     >               0                 %  
          Note:     calculated from              1800           
          daily                                  CET     
          change                                         
                                                                
                              Latest   Previous  Daily   Change
                                       close     change  in 2020
 .PX      Prague               906.15  903.8800   +0.25  -18.78%
                                                      %  
 .BUX     Budapest            35148.4  35470.36  -0.91%  -23.73%
                                    2                    
 .WIG20   Warsaw              1841.40   1846.50  -0.28%  -14.36%
 .BETI    Buchares            8877.30   8874.51   +0.03  -11.03%
          t                                           %  
 .SBITOP  Ljubljan  <.SBITOP   852.43    853.53  -0.13%   -7.93%
          a         >                                    
 .CRBEX   Zagreb              1614.16   1616.34  -0.13%  -19.99%
 .BELEX1  Belgrade  <.BELEX1   692.58    690.44   +0.31  -13.61%
 5                  5>                                %  
 .SOFIX   Sofia                430.27    430.86  -0.14%  -24.27%
                                                                
                              Yield    Yield     Spread  Daily
                              (bid)    change    vs      change
                                                 Bund    in
          Czech                                          spread
          Republic                                       
 CZ2YT=R    2-year  <CZ2YT=R   0.1350   -0.0470   +078b    -4bps
 R                  R>                               ps  
 CZ5YT=R    5-year  <CZ5YT=R   0.6700   -0.0510   +130b    -5bps
 R                  R>                               ps  
 CZ10YT=            <CZ10YT=   1.0260   -0.0260   +141b    -5bps
 RR       10-year   RR>                              ps  
          Poland                                                
 PL2YT=R    2-year  <PL2YT=R   0.1430   -0.0010   +079b    +0bps
 R                  R>                               ps  
 PL5YT=R    5-year  <PL5YT=R   0.7950    0.0190   +143b    +2bps
 R                  R>                               ps  
 PL10YT=            <PL10YT=   1.4180    0.0430   +180b    +2bps
 RR       10-year   RR>                              ps  
                    FORWARD                                     
                              3x6      6x9       9x12    3M
                                                         interba
                                                         nk
          Czech                  0.37      0.39    0.46     0.34
          Rep       <PRIBOR=                             
                    >                                    
          Hungary                0.77      0.86    0.93     0.62
                                                         
          Poland                 0.25      0.26    0.27     0.23
                                                         
          Note:     are for ask                                 
          FRA       prices                               
          quotes                                         
          *********************************************         
          *****************                              
 
 (Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague. Editing by
Carmel Crimmins)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below