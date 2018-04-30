FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 30, 2018 / 9:35 AM / Updated an hour ago

CEE MARKETS-Currencies firm marginally again in pre-holiday trade

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

    * FX benefits from ECB comments, reversal of U.S. yield rise
    * Markets shut down for May 1 holiday
    * 

    BUCHAREST/WARSAW, April 30 (Reuters) - Central European
currencies firmed mildly in thin pre-holiday trade on Monday,
extending last week's gains across the board following benign
economic signals from the United States and the European Central
Bank (ECB).
    Bonds and currencies in the region have been recovering from
multi-week lows last week after the ECB played down concerns
over soft euro zone economic data and the U.S. 10-year Treasury
yield dipped below three percent.
    "With the U.S. fiscal deficit continuing to expand through a
combination of higher spending and lower taxes, we suggest
rising bond issuance at a time when the Federal Reserve is
shrinking its balance sheet means that 10-year yields will push
towards 3.5 percent later this year," ING Bank said in a note.
    Hungarian markets are closed on Monday and Tuesday, and the
other regional markets - open on April 30 - will be shut on May
1 for Labour Day.
    "Nothing is going on now since people left for a long
weekend ... Europe is also weekending by the barbecue tomorrow,
so it's hard to expect any movements, no one is calling," one
dealer at a major bank in Warsaw said.
    All eyes on Wednesday will be on the release of flash
inflation for April in Poland. According to a median of
forecasts gathered by Reuters, April inflation amounted to 1.5
percent year-on-year and 0.4 percent month on month.
    Central European economies are growing robustly, but
inflation figures have been modest so far this year in most of
the region, except for Romania where consumer prices hit a
5-year high of five percent last month.
        
            CEE      SNAPSHOT  AT  1037             
            MARKETS            CET                  
                     CURRENCI                       
                     ES                             
                     Latest    Previous    Daily    Change
                     bid       close       change   in 2018
 Czech      <EURCZK  25.4850   25.4870     +0.01%   +0.22%
 crown      =>                                      
 Hungary    <EURHUF  312.9500  312.8000    -0.05%   -0.65%
 forint     =>                                      
 Polish     <EURPLN  4.2154    4.2172      +0.04%   -0.93%
 zloty      =>                                      
 Romanian   <EURRON  4.6613    4.6640      +0.06%   +0.39%
 leu        =>                                      
 Croatian   <EURHRK  7.4140    7.4175      +0.05%   +0.22%
 kuna       =>                                      
 Serbian    <EURRSD  118.0100  118.2000    +0.16%   +0.42%
 dinar      =>                                      
 Note:      calculated from                1800     
 daily                                     CET      
 change                                             
                                                    
                     Latest    Previous    Daily    Change
                               close       change   in 2018
 Prague              1117.39   1124.1600   -0.60%   +3.64%
 Budapest            38295.72  40104.03    -4.51%   -2.75%
 Warsaw     <.WIG20  2295.94   2548.61     -9.91%   -6.71%
            >                                       
 Bucharest           8777.14   7982.75     +9.95%   +13.20%
 Ljubljana  <.SBITO  838.77    807.89      +3.82%   +4.02%
            P>                                      
 Zagreb     <.CRBEX  1790.06   1861.57     -3.84%   -2.87%
            >                                       
 Belgrade   <.BELEX  737.18    767.70      -3.98%   -2.98%
            15>                                     
 Sofia      <.SOFIX  658.72    688.88      -4.38%   -2.76%
            >                                       
                     BONDS                          
                     Yield     Yield       Spread   Daily
                     (bid)     change      vs Bund  change in
 Czech                                              spread
 Republic                                           
 2-year     <CZ2YT=  0.7640    -0.1160     +133bps  -12bps
            RR>                                     
 5-year     <CZ5YT=  1.1990    -0.0110     +124bps  -2bps
            RR>                                     
 10-year    <CZ10YT  1.7500    0.0030      +117bps  -1bps
            =RR>                                    
 Poland                                             
 2-year     <PL2YT=  1.5190    0.0060      +208bps  +0bps
            RR>                                     
 5-year     <PL5YT=  2.3600    0.0090      +240bps  +0bps
            RR>                                     
 10-year    <PL10YT  3.0440    0.0100      +247bps  +0bps
            =RR>                                    
            FORWARD  RATE      AGREEMENT            
                     3x6       6x9         9x12     3M interbank
 Czech Rep  <CZKFRA  0.95      1.04        1.16     0.90
            ><PRIBO                                 
            R=>                                     
 Hungary    <HUFFRA  0.07      0.11        0.17     0.04
            ><BUBOR                                 
            =>                                      
 Poland     <PLNFRA  1.73      1.74        1.76     1.70
            ><WIBOR                                 
            =>                                      
 Note: FRA  are for ask                             
 quotes     prices                                  
 *************************************************  
 *************                                      
 
 (Reporting by Radu Marinas and Marcin Goclowski)
