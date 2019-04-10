CEE MARKETS-Currencies firm on data showing March CPI near policy ceiling

* CPI hits top of target range in Prague, above it in Bucharest * Fx firming is cautious ahead of ECB meeting and on tariff risk * Leu rebounds, ROBOR interbank rate reverses decline By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, April 10 (Reuters) - Central European currencies mostly firmed on Wednesday after a batch of March figures showed that annual inflation is near the policy ceiling in most of the region's main economies. Inflation in the Czech Republic picked up to 3 percent, the top of the central bank's (CNB) 1-3 percent target range. Romania's inflation rose to 4 percent, edging further off the 1.5-3.5 percent target range. Hungary's own data earlier showed bigger-than-expected pick-up to 3.8 percent, near the top of the 2-4 percent target range. The forint firmed 0.2 percent against the euro to 321.86, edging off Tuesday's 3-month lows, the crown and the zloty firmed less than 0.1 percent, while the leu rebounded from a one-week low. The market reaction is muted because of uncertainty whether the inflation rise leads to monetary tightening. Poland's inflation remains moderate. Risks to economic growth in Europe point towards lower imported inflation and dovish comments from the European Central bank's meeting on Wednesday, market participants said. Czech headline inflation is close to its peak, but core inflation could stay steady near 3 percent, Erste Group analyst David Navratil said in a note. "We do not change our forecast of one (CNB interest rate) hike this year (August); however, the risk is tilted towards the May meeting," he said. If the risk of Britain leaving the European Union without a deal is averted, thus reducing risks to economic growth, the CNB could focus on domestic factors again and increase rates, Navratil said. Another key risk watched is a U.S.-EU trade war and tariffs on vehicle imports from the EU, which could hit Central Europe's flourishing car industry, analysts said. In Romania, the trade deficit widened quickly anyway due to a surge in wages and consumption across the region, as February data showed on Tuesday. The data put pressure on the leu, but it steadied on Wednesday as the ROBOR overnight interbank rate returned to higher levels after some easing earlier this week. The Romanian central bank kept interest rates on hold last week, but its governor signalled it would act to tighten money market liquidity while inflation remained above target. Once the Brexit issue is resolved, attention in the region could turn towards the auto tariffs risk, Morgan Stanley analysts said in an April 9 note. "We still see scope for some tightening in the Czech Republic and Hungary, though the risks of a more dovish policy path have risen, particularly in the latter," they said. CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 1031 CET CURRENCI ES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2019 Czech <EURCZK= 25.6200 25.6310 +0.04% +0.34% crown > Hungary <EURHUF= 321.8600 322.4500 +0.18% -0.24% forint > Polish <EURPLN= 4.2845 4.2867 +0.05% +0.12% zloty > Romanian <EURRON= 4.7610 4.7605 -0.01% -2.25% leu > Croatian <EURHRK= 7.4290 7.4300 +0.01% -0.26% kuna > Serbian <EURRSD= 117.8100 117.9300 +0.10% +0.42% dinar > Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2019 Prague 1086.89 1083.420 +0.32% +10.17% 0 Budapest 41988.24 42063.94 -0.18% +7.28% Warsaw 2374.91 2367.84 +0.30% +4.32% Bucharest 8303.00 8301.40 +0.02% +12.45% Ljubljana <.SBITOP 873.26 873.64 -0.04% +8.58% > Zagreb 1798.56 1796.87 +0.09% +2.84% Belgrade <.BELEX1 732.48 733.02 -0.07% -3.83% 5> Sofia 577.64 576.58 +0.18% -2.83% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=R 1.7270 -0.1340 +230bps -13bps R> 5-year <CZ5YT=R 1.7320 0.0340 +218bps +3bps R> 10-year <CZ10YT= 1.8560 0.0010 +186bps +0bps RR> Poland 2-year <PL2YT=R 1.6640 -0.0010 +224bps +0bps R> 5-year <PL5YT=R 2.2320 -0.0080 +268bps -1bps R> 10-year <PL10YT= 2.9190 -0.0020 +292bps +0bps RR> FORWARD RATE AGREEMEN T 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech Rep 2.13 2.18 2.18 2.02 <PRIBOR= > Hungary 0.35 0.51 0.69 0.16 Poland 1.74 1.74 1.74 1.72 Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes ************************************************* ************* (Additional reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)