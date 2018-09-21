CEE MARKETS-Currencies firm on dollar weakness, equities droop

* Rise vs dollar spills over into CEE units' euro rates * CEE equities do not track Asian, Western Europe rise * FTSE change may keep lid on Polish shares-analyst By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Central European currencies rose on Friday against the euro in tandem with persistent dollar weakness, extending several days of gains and hitting new multi-month highs versus the dollar. The forint gained 0.2 percent against the euro to 323.49 by 0931, while the zloty and the Czech crown firmed 0.1 percent, reversing a six-month long trend. "This is happening through the dollar which has weakened ... but trading interest is quite low," one Budapest-based fixed-income trader said. "The Fed rate hike expected for next week should strengthen the dollar in theory, but it may have been already priced in," he said. The Czech central bank is expected to deliver its third monthly interest rate hike in a row next week. Its past two increases had little immediate effect on the crown but expectations of an imminent hike and more to follow in coming months helped it hit a 5-month high against the euro this week. Central European stocks failed to track gains in Asian and Western European markets due to various index changes, including Poland's transfer to "developed market" from "advanced emerging" within FTSE global indexes, Equilor analyst Balint Kovacs said. Poland's blue-chip index was flat, while Prague fell 0.6 percent, retreating from a 4-month high. "That could cause a net outflow," Kovacs said. Government bond yield mostly dropped slightly in the region. A Reuters poll of analysts showed that the Czech Republic is expected to lead a rise in 10-year government bond yields in Central Europe in the next 12 months as the European Central Bank moves closer to increasing euro zone interest rates. In Romania, the leu was flat, underperforming regionally as the ruling Social Democrat Party met after some senior party members urged leader Liviu Dragnea to resign. CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 1131 CET CURRENCI ES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2018 Czech <EURCZK= 25.5530 25.5870 +0.13% -0.04% crown > Hungary <EURHUF= 323.4900 324.1000 +0.19% -3.89% forint > Polish <EURPLN= 4.2920 4.2962 +0.10% -2.69% zloty > Romanian <EURRON= 4.6565 4.6559 -0.01% +0.50% leu > Croatian <EURHRK= 7.4250 7.4265 +0.02% +0.07% kuna > Serbian <EURRSD= 118.0300 118.1500 +0.10% +0.40% dinar > Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2018 Prague 1096.87 1103.640 -0.61% +1.74% 0 Budapest 36056.06 36134.33 -0.22% -8.43% Warsaw 2257.80 2258.63 -0.04% -8.26% Bucharest 8392.26 8354.33 +0.45% +8.23% Ljubljana <.SBITOP 854.09 855.34 -0.15% +5.92% > Zagreb 1800.90 1804.74 -0.21% -2.28% Belgrade <.BELEX1 730.54 730.24 +0.04% -3.85% 5> Sofia 625.51 627.08 -0.25% -7.67% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=R 1.5460 0.0820 +210bps +9bps R> 5-year <CZ5YT=R 1.8340 -0.0040 +199bps +1bps R> 10-year <CZ10YT= 2.1910 -0.0100 +173bps +0bps RR> Poland 2-year <PL2YT=R 1.5730 -0.0050 +212bps +0bps R> 5-year <PL5YT=R 2.5270 -0.0080 +268bps +0bps R> 10-year <PL10YT= 3.2180 -0.0150 +275bps +0bps RR> FORWARD RATE AGREEMEN T 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech Rep 1.95 2.14 2.27 1.56 <PRIBOR= > Hungary 0.41 0.63 0.89 0.19 Poland 1.78 1.80 1.85 1.72 Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes ************************************************* ************* (Additional reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest Editing by Louise Ireland)