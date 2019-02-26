CEE MARKETS-Currencies firm on hawkish comments, possible Brexit delay

* Hungarian central bank gets to brink of tightening, forint firms * Dollar easing, possible Brexit delay help currencies, bonds * No-deal Brexit is two-way risk to CPI-Czech rate setter Holub (Recasts, with Hungarian central bank statement, easing Brexit fears) By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Central European currencies mostly firmed on Tuesday, helped by hawkish comments from the National Bank of Hungary (NBH) and hopes that Britain will not leave the European Union (Brexit) without a deal on March 29. The NBH kept interest rates on hold as expected, but it reiterated that it was ready to start gradual policy tightening if inflation trends justify. Analysts said the banks' comments indicated that tightening could start at its next meeting, in March, when it also discusses it quarterly inflation report. "In the first stage of normalization... the NBH could influence market interest rates by tightening liquidity," CIB analysts said in a note. A cut in the NBH's fx swap facility could slowly increase the 3-month BUBOR rate, now at 0.15 percent, to the NBH's base rate, analysts said. The forint and the zloty firmed in tandem by a third of a percent against the euro by 1441 GMT, while Romania's leu gained 0.1 percent. The forint touched its strongest level since Feb. 1, at 316.65, before retreating to 316.9, while the zloty, trading at 4.3233 remained weaker than its 200-day moving average of 4.3. "The forint has no reason to weaken (after the central bank comments), while comments from abroad suggesting a delay in Brexit or a new British referendum are generally positive for markets," the dealer said, adding that a mild weakening of the dollar index was also positive. British Prime Minister Theresa May on Tuesday offered lawmakers the chance to vote in just over two weeks' time on whether to delay leaving the EU. A disorderly exit, without a deal with the EU, remains a worry. The Czech central bank will hold its next meeting on March 28, a day before the official Brexit date. One of its rate setters, Tomas Holub, said on Tuesday that Brexit without a deal would have two-way impact on inflation, and the bank should wait to see how that plays out. (nP7N1XX00Q) The comments discouraged bets for a rate hike at the March meeting. The crown eased 0.1 percent to 25.67 versus the euro, bucking the strengthening of regional peers. Stock indices stayed in the red in the region, tracking a retreat in Asian equities. Polish government bond yields dropped by 1-2 basis points after a surge on Monday as the ruling Law and Justice party (PiS), preparing for elections, promised a big increase in public spending. The 10-year Polish bond yield dropped by 2 basis point to 2.77 percent, after Monday's 13 basis-point jump. CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 1541 CET CURRENCI ES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2019 Czech <EURCZK= 25.6700 25.6420 -0.11% +0.14% crown > Hungary <EURHUF= 316.9000 317.9500 +0.33% +1.32% forint > Polish <EURPLN= 4.3233 4.3375 +0.33% -0.78% zloty > Romanian <EURRON= 4.7620 4.7655 +0.07% -2.27% leu > Croatian <EURHRK= 7.4260 7.4295 +0.05% -0.22% kuna > Serbian <EURRSD= 118.0400 118.2100 +0.14% +0.22% dinar > Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2019 Prague 1062.64 1070.680 -0.75% +7.71% 0 Budapest 40536.87 40987.95 -1.10% +3.57% Warsaw 2360.82 2371.69 -0.46% +3.70% Bucharest 7742.48 7772.07 -0.38% +4.86% Ljubljana <.SBITOP 844.39 845.26 -0.10% +4.99% > Zagreb 1784.54 1781.52 +0.17% +2.04% Belgrade <.BELEX1 680.12 683.59 -0.51% -10.71% 5> Sofia 591.12 593.05 -0.33% -0.56% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=R 1.8290 0.0420 +238bps +4bps R> 5-year <CZ5YT=R 1.8520 0.0480 +222bps +5bps R> 10-year <CZ10YT= 1.9130 -0.0030 +181bps +0bps RR> Poland 2-year <PL2YT=R 1.6140 -0.0040 +217bps -1bps R> 5-year <PL5YT=R 2.2410 -0.0250 +261bps -2bps R> 10-year <PL10YT= 2.8490 -0.0430 +275bps -4bps RR> FORWARD RATE AGREEMEN T 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech Rep 2.26 2.31 2.32 2.02 <PRIBOR= > Hungary 0.36 0.59 0.78 0.15 Poland 1.73 1.73 1.74 1.72 Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes ************************************************* ************* (Reporting by Sandor Peto, editing by Ed Osmond)