May 14, 2018 / 10:04 AM / in an hour

CEE MARKETS-Currencies firm, Romania leads rebound in bond yields

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

    * Currencies gain as dollar buying stalls
    * Romania's annual inflation hits 5-year high at 5.2 pct
    * Bond yields rise across region after last week's decline
    * Polish central bank seen reaffirming loose policy

    By Sandor Peto
    BUDAPEST, May 14 (Reuters) - Central European currencies
firmed on Monday as dollar buying stalled, while Romanian
inflation hitting a new 5-year high helped Romanian government
bonds lead a regional rise in yields.
    The region's main currencies firmed roughly 0.1 percent
apiece against the euro, with the zloty trading at
4.262 by 0842 GMT, the forint at 315.1, the crown
 at 25.473 and the leu at 4.63.
    The dollar's third straight session of losses against the
euro provided support, as did expectations that first-quarter
region-wide economic output figures will show robust growth.
    On the downside, Poland's central bank might reaffirm after
its policy meeting on Wednesday that it will maintain record-low
interest rates for years, analysts say.
    That could keep the zloty in the 4.25-26 zone, Raiffeisen
analyst Gintaras Shlizhyus said in a note, noting that the zloty
could firm to 4.23 against the euro if the dollar weakens
towards 1.21 versus the euro.
    The Polish and the Hungarian central banks have indicated
repeatedly that they may keep interest rates on hold for years.
    Their Czech peer has been raising interest rates since
August, and Romania since January, to defend their inflation
targets. Prices have been surging in Romania and the Czech
inflation goal at 2 percent is the lowest in the region.
    According to April figures released on Monday, Romania's
annual inflation hit a new 5-year high of 5.2 percent in April.
 
    Romanian bonds led a rebound in yields in Central Europe
after last week's retreat from multi-week highs in some of the
region's government bond yields.
    The yield on Romania's 2-year bonds was bid at
3.08 percent, up 8 basis points (bps), at the highest levels for
four years, while Poland's long-term yields rose 3-4 bps and
Hungarian yields by 1-2 bps.
    Romanian inflation may decline slightly in March and could
stay close to 5 percent over the summer, although in the final
quarter it may sink to 3.7 percent, Erste Group analyst Eugen
Sinca said.
    A surge in wages across Central Europe towards much higher
Western levels has been a major contributer to a rise in
consumer prices in Romania, while that also boosts imports,
leading to some deterioration in trade accounts.
    Polish trade balance figures released on Monday also showed
that imports outgrew exports in the first quarter. Poland is due
to release March current account figures at 1200 GMT.
    
            CEE       SNAPSHOT   AT                         
            MARKETS             1042 CET            
                      CURRENCI                              
                      ES                            
                      Latest    Previous  Daily     Change
                      bid       close     change    in 2018
 Czech      <EURCZK=   25.4730   25.5080    +0.14%    +0.27%
 crown      >                                       
 Hungary    <EURHUF=  315.1000  315.2500    +0.05%    -1.33%
 forint     >                                       
 Polish     <EURPLN=    4.2620    4.2650    +0.07%    -2.01%
 zloty      >                                       
 Romanian   <EURRON=    4.6300    4.6350    +0.11%    +1.07%
 leu        >                                       
 Croatian   <EURHRK=    7.3810    7.3895    +0.12%    +0.67%
 kuna       >                                       
 Serbian    <EURRSD=  118.1000  118.2000    +0.08%    +0.34%
 dinar      >                                       
 Note:      calculated from               1800 CET          
 daily                                              
 change                                             
                                                            
                      Latest    Previous  Daily     Change
                                close     change    in 2018
 Prague                1106.59  1107.120    -0.05%    +2.64%
                                       0            
 Budapest             37982.06  37644.06    +0.90%    -3.54%
 Warsaw                2320.21   2329.36    -0.39%    -5.73%
 Bucharest             8772.58   8775.91    -0.04%   +13.14%
 Ljubljana  <.SBITOP    887.18    884.17    +0.34%   +10.02%
            >                                       
 Zagreb                1843.34   1845.24    -0.10%    +0.03%
 Belgrade   <.BELEX1    737.25    737.57    -0.04%    -2.97%
            5>                                      
 Sofia                  643.56    645.51    -0.30%    -5.00%
                      BONDS                                 
                      Yield     Yield     Spread    Daily
                      (bid)     change    vs Bund   change
                                                    in
 Czech                                              spread
 Republic                                           
   2-year   <CZ2YT=R    0.8160    0.0870   +137bps     +8bps
            R>                                      
   5-year   <CZ5YT=R    1.3220    0.0100   +136bps     -1bps
            R>                                      
   10-year  <CZ10YT=    1.8510   -0.0080   +126bps     -3bps
            RR>                                     
 Poland                                                     
   2-year   <PL2YT=R    1.5510   -0.0070   +211bps     -2bps
            R>                                      
   5-year   <PL5YT=R    2.5140    0.0320   +255bps     +1bps
            R>                                      
   10-year  <PL10YT=    3.2520    0.0290   +266bps     +0bps
            RR>                                     
            FORWARD   RATE      AGREEMEN                    
                                T                   
                      3x6       6x9       9x12      3M
                                                    interban
                                                    k
 Czech Rep                0.99      1.14      1.27      0.90
            <PRIBOR=                                
            >                                       
 Hungary                  0.07      0.10      0.18      0.05
                                                    
 Poland                   1.74      1.76      1.81      1.70
                                                    
 Note: FRA  are for ask prices                              
 quotes                                             
 *************************************************          
 *************                                      
 
 (Additional reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest and Marcin
Goettig in Warsaw)
