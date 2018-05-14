CEE MARKETS-Currencies firm, Romanian yields up after CPI rise

* Currencies gain as dollar buying stalls, bond yields up * Romania's annual inflation hits 5-year high at 5.2 pct * Stop-loss selling boosts Hungarian bond yields (Adds Polish current account figures, Romanian bond auction, stop-loss selling of bonds in Budapest) By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, May 14 (Reuters) - Central European currencies firmed on Monday as the dollar lost more ground against the euro, while Romanian bond yields traded close to their highest levels since 2014 after inflation hit a new 5-year high. The dollar's third straight session of losses against the euro provided support, as did expectations that first-quarter region-wide economic output figures due on Tuesday will show robust growth. The region's main currencies firmed roughly 0.1 percent apiece against the euro, except for the forint which eased slightly. The zloty traded at 4.262 against the euro at 1344 GMT, after March data showed a narrower-than-expected current account deficit. On the downside, Poland's central bank might reaffirm after its policy meeting on Wednesday that it will maintain record-low interest rates for years, analysts say. That could keep the zloty in the 4.25-26 zone, Raiffeisen analyst Gintaras Shlizhyus said in a note, adding that the zloty could firm to 4.23 against the euro if the dollar weakens towards 1.21 versus the euro. The Polish and the Hungarian central banks have indicated repeatedly that they may keep interest rates on hold for years. Their Czech peer has been raising interest rates since August, and Romania since January, to defend their inflation targets. Prices have been surging in Romania and the Czech inflation goal at 2 percent is the lowest in the region. According to April figures released on Monday, Romania's annual inflation hit a new 5-year high of 5.2 percent in April. Romanian government bonds traded near their highest levels for four years again after some retreat in yields in Central Europe on Friday following two weeks of rise. Romanian yields rose by 2-3 basis points (bps) almost along the entire curve, even though bond yields have drifted off early highs in the region by late trade. The finance ministry sold more Oct. 2021 government bonds than planned, letting the average yield rise to 4.16 percent from 3.56 percent at an auction three weeks ago. The yield on Romania's 10-year bonds, bid at 4.81 percent, was steady. It has risen about 20 bps this month, in line with its Polish peer. Hungary's 10-year bonds have underperformed, with yields rising by almost 40 bps in the same period and jumping 6 basis points to 2.86 percent on Monday. "The yield rise picked up in a stop(-loss) wave in the morning, but they have come back a bit," one Budapest-based fixed income trader said. "This rise should stop sooner or later, but much will depend on what happens in core markets, like the United States," the trader added. CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 1544 CET CURRENCI ES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2018 Czech <EURCZK= 25.4810 25.5080 +0.11% +0.24% crown > Hungary <EURHUF= 315.4900 315.2500 -0.08% -1.45% forint > Polish <EURPLN= 4.2620 4.2650 +0.07% -2.01% zloty > Romanian <EURRON= 4.6300 4.6350 +0.11% +1.07% leu > Croatian <EURHRK= 7.3820 7.3895 +0.10% +0.65% kuna > Serbian <EURRSD= 118.2000 118.2000 +0.00% +0.25% dinar > Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2018 Prague 1103.42 1107.120 -0.33% +2.34% 0 Budapest 38275.12 37644.06 +1.68% -2.80% Warsaw 2322.59 2329.36 -0.29% -5.63% Bucharest 8754.23 8775.91 -0.25% +12.90% Ljubljana <.SBITOP 888.49 884.17 +0.49% +10.18% > Zagreb 1839.44 1845.24 -0.31% -0.19% Belgrade <.BELEX1 737.44 737.57 -0.02% -2.94% 5> Sofia 644.57 645.51 -0.15% -4.85% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=R 0.8780 0.1500 +142bps +13bps R> 5-year <CZ5YT=R 1.3290 0.0180 +135bps -1bps R> 10-year <CZ10YT= 1.8630 0.0040 +126bps -3bps RR> Poland 2-year <PL2YT=R 1.5570 -0.0010 +210bps -3bps R> 5-year <PL5YT=R 2.4840 0.0020 +251bps -3bps R> 10-year <PL10YT= 3.2450 0.0220 +264bps -2bps RR> FORWARD RATE AGREEMEN T 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech Rep 0.99 1.14 1.27 0.90 <PRIBOR= > Hungary 0.07 0.10 0.18 0.05 Poland 1.74 1.76 1.80 1.70 Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes ************************************************* ************* (Additional reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest and Marcin Goettig in Warsaw)