October 18, 2019 / 9:44 AM / Updated 43 minutes ago

CEE MARKETS-Currencies firm slightly as all eyes on Brexit vote

Alan Charlish, Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk

    WARSAW, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Central Europe's main currencies
mostly firmed slightly on Friday, with a sentiment boost from a
newly-agreed Brexit deal offsetting worries about the global
economy as China posted weaker-than expected growth in the third
quarter.
    The twin sagas of Brexit and the trade war between the
United States and China have shaped risk sentiment in global
financial markets this year, with emerging market assets
particularly sensitive to developments.
    Markets got a boost on Thursday when EU leaders unanimously
backed the new Brexit deal, but British Prime Minister Boris
Johnson faces a battle to secure parliament's backing on
Saturday if he still hopes to take Britain out of the EU on Oct.
31.
    In China, third quarter gross domestic product rose just
6.0% year-on-year, as the trade war with the U.S. hit factory
production.
    At 0848 GMT the Polish zloty was flat against the
euro at 4.2825. The Czech crown was 0.14% stronger at
25.668 while the Hungarian forint firmed 0.12% to
330.69.
    "The market is waiting for the final Brexit news, tomorrow's
vote in parliament in London... It's a major, major risk event
tomorrow," said a Warsaw-based currency trader.
    "The zloty is quite strong... I think the scope to move
lower in euro/zloty is limited, we've reached the bottom of the
range."
    In Poland, September industrial output and PPI both beat
analysts' estimates, rising 5.6% and 0.9% year on year
respectively.
    "0.9% is not a level that would cause anxiety, the market
reaction seems neutral to me, because the situation on the
markets is determined by global factors," said Grzegorz
Maliszewski, Chief economist at Bank Millennium.
    Czech 10-year yields rose 2.8 basis points to
1.453%, while Polish 10-year paper traded at 2.025%,
up almost 1 basis point.
    Central European bonds often track western European peers,
and eurozone bond yields inched up ahead of Saturday's Brexit
vote.
    Stocks were mixed with Prague's PX index rising 0.64%
while Warsaw's WIG 20 fell 0.56%.
    Polish mining company JSW was the worst performer
on the WIG 20, falling 3.5% after it reported a drop in coal
sales in the third quarter despite an increase in production.
    
    
 (Reporting by Alan Charlish and Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk in
Warsaw, Radu-Sorin Marinas in Bucharest and Krisztina Than in
Budapest; Editing by Toby Chopra)
