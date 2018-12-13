CEE MARKETS-Currencies flat, Czech rates up on hawkish central bank comments

Bonds News
    By Krisztina  Than and Jason Hovet
    BUDAPEST/PRAGUE, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Central European
currencies were broadly flat on Thursday as players awaited an
ECB rate decision and economic forecasts and also U.S. Federal
Bank rates moves, while Czech rates markets moved up after a
central bank board member flagged the possibility of another
hike next week.
    Vojtech Benda told Reuters on Wednesday that a
weaker-than-expected crown was a reason to debate another
interest rate increase next week. 
    The Czech central bank, which defends a lower inflation
target at 2 percent, has been firmly in hiking mode, and is seen
tightening policy further, particularly if the crown
currency stays weaker than its forecasts. 
    "With the curve having not more than one hike priced in till
the end of next year after the recent massive drops, the speech
seems to have caught (the rates) market by surprise," Komercni
Banka trader Dalimil Vyskovsky said in a note.
    On Thursday morning the Czech crown was flat at 25.84 versus
the euro, remaining weaker than its 200-day moving average of
25.7 to the euro.
    Unlike the Czech central bank, the Hungarian and the Polish
central banks have been sticking to their dovish policies thanks
to a relatively benign inflation backdrop. But this is likely to
change next year.
    A Reuters poll of analysts showed on Thursday that Central
European long-term government bond yields will increase over the
coming year due to a likely pick-up in inflation and yield rises
in the United States and the euro zone. 
    Hungary's central bank will hold its last rate meeting this
year on Dec. 18, where it is expected to keep its interest rates
on hold at record lows again, but investors said it might send
some signals about a tightening of market liquidity for next
year.
    "Hungary and Poland will likely be more sensitive to upside
inflation readings, as market pricing is still constrained by a
relatively mild CPI backdrop to date and dovish central banks,"
Bank of America Merrill Lynch said in a note for 2019.
    The region's stock markets were slightly in positive
territory, with global sentiment setting the trend. 
    "We expect sideways trading (on the Budapest bourse),"
brokerage Equilor said in a note. 
    It said the forint could be influenced by the European
Central Bank's meeting later on Thursday.
    The ECB is all but certain to formally end its lavish bond
purchase scheme on Thursday but will take an increasingly dim
view on growth, raising the odds that its next step in removing
stimulus will be delayed.    
    The ECB announces its rate decision at 1245 GMT and Draghi
will hold a news conference at 1330 GMT. Economists polled by
Reuters unanimously expect unchanged rates

           CEE      SNAPSHO   AT                      
           MARKETS  T        1028              
                             CET               
                    CURRENC                           
                    IES                        
                    Latest   Previou  Daily    Change
                             s                 
                    bid      close    change   in 2018
 Czech     <EURCZK  25.8420  25.8400   -0.01%   -1.16%
 crown     =>                                  
 Hungary   <EURHUF  322.900  323.080   +0.06%   -3.71%
 forint    =>             0        0           
 Polish    <EURPLN   4.2940   4.2936   -0.01%   -2.74%
 zloty     =>                                  
 Romanian  <EURRON   4.6495   4.6559   +0.14%   +0.65%
 leu       =>                                  
 Croatian  <EURHRK   7.3940   7.3885   -0.07%   +0.49%
 kuna      =>                                  
 Serbian   <EURRSD  118.210  118.380   +0.14%   +0.25%
 dinar     =>             0        0           
 Note:     calculated from            1800            
 daily                                CET      
 change                                        
                                                      
                    Latest   Previou  Daily    Change
                             s                 
                             close    change   in 2018
 Prague             1035.51  1030.74   +0.46%   -3.96%
                                  00           
 Budapest           39908.3  39887.2   +0.05%   +1.35%
                          1        2           
 Warsaw    <.WIG20  2276.32  2275.15   +0.05%   -7.51%
           >                                   
 Buchares           8558.76  8567.83   -0.11%   +10.38
 t                                                   %
 Ljubljan  <.SBITO   799.89   795.80   +0.51%   -0.80%
 a         P>                                  
 Zagreb    <.CRBEX  1732.99  1716.49   +0.96%   -5.96%
           >                                   
 Belgrade  <.BELEX   749.33   745.65   +0.49%   -1.38%
           15>                                 
 Sofia     <.SOFIX   593.51   593.06   +0.08%  -12.39%
           >                                   
                    BONDS                             
                    Yield    Yield    Spread   Daily
                    (bid)    change   vs Bund  change
                                               in
 Czech                                         spread
 Republic                                      
   2-year  <CZ2YT=   1.6380   0.0360   +220bp    +2bps
           RR>                              s  
   5-year  <CZ5YT=   1.7950   0.0270   +202bp    +1bps
           RR>                              s  
           <CZ10YT   2.0460   0.0230   +176bp    +1bps
 10-year   =RR>                             s  
 Poland                                               
   2-year  <PL2YT=   1.4800   0.0090   +204bp    -1bps
           RR>                              s  
   5-year  <PL5YT=   2.4150   0.0200   +264bp    +0bps
           RR>                              s  
           <PL10YT   2.9730   0.0240   +269bp    +1bps
 10-year   =RR>                             s  
           FORWARD  RATE     AGREEME                  
                             NT                
                    3x6      6x9      9x12     3M
                                               interba
                                               nk
 Czech     <CZKFRA     2.19     2.32     2.39     2.01
 Rep       ><PRIBO                             
           R=>                                 
 Hungary   <HUFFRA     0.31     0.54     0.84     0.13
           ><BUBOR                             
           =>                                  
 Poland    <PLNFRA     1.75     1.77     1.80     1.72
           ><WIBOR                             
           =>                                  
 Note:     are for ask                                
 FRA       prices                              
 quotes                                        
 ********************************************         
 ******************                            
 

