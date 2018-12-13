CEE MARKETS-Currencies flat, Czech rates up on hawkish central bank comments

By Krisztina Than and Jason Hovet BUDAPEST/PRAGUE, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Central European currencies were broadly flat on Thursday as players awaited an ECB rate decision and economic forecasts and also U.S. Federal Bank rates moves, while Czech rates markets moved up after a central bank board member flagged the possibility of another hike next week. Vojtech Benda told Reuters on Wednesday that a weaker-than-expected crown was a reason to debate another interest rate increase next week. The Czech central bank, which defends a lower inflation target at 2 percent, has been firmly in hiking mode, and is seen tightening policy further, particularly if the crown currency stays weaker than its forecasts. "With the curve having not more than one hike priced in till the end of next year after the recent massive drops, the speech seems to have caught (the rates) market by surprise," Komercni Banka trader Dalimil Vyskovsky said in a note. On Thursday morning the Czech crown was flat at 25.84 versus the euro, remaining weaker than its 200-day moving average of 25.7 to the euro. Unlike the Czech central bank, the Hungarian and the Polish central banks have been sticking to their dovish policies thanks to a relatively benign inflation backdrop. But this is likely to change next year. A Reuters poll of analysts showed on Thursday that Central European long-term government bond yields will increase over the coming year due to a likely pick-up in inflation and yield rises in the United States and the euro zone. Hungary's central bank will hold its last rate meeting this year on Dec. 18, where it is expected to keep its interest rates on hold at record lows again, but investors said it might send some signals about a tightening of market liquidity for next year. "Hungary and Poland will likely be more sensitive to upside inflation readings, as market pricing is still constrained by a relatively mild CPI backdrop to date and dovish central banks," Bank of America Merrill Lynch said in a note for 2019. The region's stock markets were slightly in positive territory, with global sentiment setting the trend. "We expect sideways trading (on the Budapest bourse)," brokerage Equilor said in a note. It said the forint could be influenced by the European Central Bank's meeting later on Thursday. The ECB is all but certain to formally end its lavish bond purchase scheme on Thursday but will take an increasingly dim view on growth, raising the odds that its next step in removing stimulus will be delayed. The ECB announces its rate decision at 1245 GMT and Draghi will hold a news conference at 1330 GMT. Economists polled by Reuters unanimously expect unchanged rates CEE SNAPSHO AT MARKETS T 1028 CET CURRENC IES Latest Previou Daily Change s bid close change in 2018 Czech <EURCZK 25.8420 25.8400 -0.01% -1.16% crown => Hungary <EURHUF 322.900 323.080 +0.06% -3.71% forint => 0 0 Polish <EURPLN 4.2940 4.2936 -0.01% -2.74% zloty => Romanian <EURRON 4.6495 4.6559 +0.14% +0.65% leu => Croatian <EURHRK 7.3940 7.3885 -0.07% +0.49% kuna => Serbian <EURRSD 118.210 118.380 +0.14% +0.25% dinar => 0 0 Note: calculated from 1800 daily CET change Latest Previou Daily Change s close change in 2018 Prague 1035.51 1030.74 +0.46% -3.96% 00 Budapest 39908.3 39887.2 +0.05% +1.35% 1 2 Warsaw <.WIG20 2276.32 2275.15 +0.05% -7.51% > Buchares 8558.76 8567.83 -0.11% +10.38 t % Ljubljan <.SBITO 799.89 795.80 +0.51% -0.80% a P> Zagreb <.CRBEX 1732.99 1716.49 +0.96% -5.96% > Belgrade <.BELEX 749.33 745.65 +0.49% -1.38% 15> Sofia <.SOFIX 593.51 593.06 +0.08% -12.39% > BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT= 1.6380 0.0360 +220bp +2bps RR> s 5-year <CZ5YT= 1.7950 0.0270 +202bp +1bps RR> s <CZ10YT 2.0460 0.0230 +176bp +1bps 10-year =RR> s Poland 2-year <PL2YT= 1.4800 0.0090 +204bp -1bps RR> s 5-year <PL5YT= 2.4150 0.0200 +264bp +0bps RR> s <PL10YT 2.9730 0.0240 +269bp +1bps 10-year =RR> s FORWARD RATE AGREEME NT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interba nk Czech <CZKFRA 2.19 2.32 2.39 2.01 Rep ><PRIBO R=> Hungary <HUFFRA 0.31 0.54 0.84 0.13 ><BUBOR => Poland <PLNFRA 1.75 1.77 1.80 1.72 ><WIBOR => Note: are for ask FRA prices quotes ******************************************** ****************** (Reporting by Krisztina Than Editing by)