CEE MARKETS-Currencies gain as dollar weakens on expectations of U.S. rate cuts

* Polish retail sales growth slows, but remains robust * Zloty trades near 11-month highs * Forint consolidates, central bank holds regular FX swap tender * Hungarian central bank seen holding fire on Tuesday * Croatia's kuna hits 6 1/2-month high vs euro By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, June 24 (Reuters) - Central European currencies mostly gained on Monday as the dollar weakened amid expectations the Federal Reserve will cut U.S. interest rates this year. Currencies in emerging markets, including eastern European Union members, often strengthen when the dollar is sold. The zloty rose 0.1% to 4.2522 against the euro by 1001 GMT, near the 11-month highs it reached at 4.2512 on Friday. The gains came after Poland reported annual retail sales growth slowed to 7.3% in May from 13.6% in April, somewhat below analyst forecasts. The still reflected solid domestic demand, which has been driven economic growth in the region, analysts said. Investors will now watch for M3 money supply figures for May, due on Tuesday, after a 10.4% annual surge recorded for April. Despite a regional rise in inflation in the region this year, Poland's annual inflation remained within the central bank's target range of 1.5% to 3.5% in May. The bank has signalled that its interest rates could remain at record lows for years, but the jump in money supply, which may herald a future rise in core inflation, may worry hawkish rate setters in Poland, Danske Bank analysts said in a note. The next central bank to meet in the region is Hungary's. It is unlikely to tighten policy, analysts and dealers said. The forint traded at 323.9 against the euro, after some weakening last week. "Domestic inflation is high... but the bank believes inflation pressure from abroad will ease," one Budapest-based dealer said. The overnight interbank rate ticked up to 0.45% from 0.42% on Friday, still above the 0.25% three-month rate, indicating that forint liquidity remained tight. The central bank held an extraordinary FX swap tender on Wednesday to ease a liquidity shortage partly caused by strong buying of a new retail government bond issued early this month. The bank holds its regular weekly FX swap tender on Monday. Elsewhere, Croatia's kuna rose 0.2 percent to 7.3888 against the euro, touching its strongest level in more than six months. The kuna often strengthens in the summer when tourists flock to resorts on the Croatian seaside. CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 1201 CET CURRENCI ES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2019 Czech <EURCZK= 25.6000 25.6000 +0.00% +0.42% crown > Hungary <EURHUF= 323.9000 323.9400 +0.01% -0.87% forint > Polish <EURPLN= 4.2522 4.2566 +0.10% +0.88% zloty > Romanian <EURRON= 4.7220 4.7250 +0.06% -1.44% leu > Croatian <EURHRK= 7.3888 7.4030 +0.19% +0.29% kuna > Serbian <EURRSD= 117.7300 117.8500 +0.10% +0.48% dinar > Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2019 Prague 1053.43 1053.470 -0.00% +6.78% 0 Budapest 40332.32 40387.21 -0.14% +3.05% Warsaw 2322.56 2308.32 +0.62% +2.02% Bucharest 8741.80 8746.18 -0.05% +18.39% Ljubljana <.SBITOP 886.94 891.23 -0.48% +10.28% > Zagreb 1907.09 1906.47 +0.03% +9.05% Belgrade <.BELEX1 721.16 720.27 +0.12% -5.32% 5> Sofia 580.17 578.86 +0.23% -2.40% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=R 1.6030 0.0800 +233bps +9bps R> 5-year <CZ5YT=R 1.4360 0.0150 +208bps +3bps R> 10-year <CZ10YT= 1.5310 0.0030 +184bps +3bps RR> Poland 2-year <PL2YT=R 1.6080 0.0380 +233bps +4bps R> 5-year <PL5YT=R 1.9620 -0.0220 +261bps -1bps R> 10-year <PL10YT= 2.3560 -0.0470 +267bps -2bps RR> FORWARD RATE AGREEMEN T 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech Rep 2.18 2.07 1.97 2.17 <PRIBOR= > Hungary 0.29 0.38 0.47 0.24 Poland 1.74 1.72 1.71 1.72 Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes ************************************************* ************* (Reporting by Sandor Peto)