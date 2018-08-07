CEE MARKETS-Currencies gain, but leu bucks trend as central bank turns dovish

* Leu eases to two-week low * Retreating dollar lifts other CEE units * Leu underperforms as Romanian central bank turns less hawkish By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, Aug 7 (Reuters) - The leu dropped to a two-week low against the euro on Tuesday, bucking a rise by other Central European currencies, after the Romanian central bank downplayed chances of another rate increase. Before Monday's meeting, the majority of analysts had expected the central bank to raise its 2.5 percent benchmark rate, after three increases since January. But the bank kept the rate on hold and Governor Mugur Isarescu said it may not rise much further as inflation, the highest in the region at 5.4 percent in June, will begin to fall . The leu, retreating from Friday's seven-month highs at 4.612 versus the euro, fell after the decision and the comments, and extended its loss on Tuesday. It traded at 4.6465 at 0831 GMT, down 0.1 percent, after touching 4.652, a two-week low. ING analysts said in a note that even before the central bank's meeting they had expected a gradual retreat into the 4.65-4.67 range by the second half of August. The bank's "dovish twist could help this happen sooner", they said. In the past few months, a rally by the dollar was the driving force in the region's currency markets, causing Central Europe's main currencies to sell off. But from time to time investors also looked at a divergence of monetary policies in the region. The leu is still stronger than it was at the end of 2017 levels against the euro and the Czech crown has slipped only 0.4 percent as the central bank has also increased its rates. Hungary and Poland's monetary policies remained loose, and the forint has shed 2.7 percent so far this year and the zloty 1.9 percent. The forint rose above the 320 line on Tuesday for the first time since the middle of June. With the dollar's index against six major currencies retreating, appetite for the region's currencies was good, while Turkey's lira also rebounded after a plunge on Monday. "But investors in our region do not really care about the lira, which is a local, political story," one Budapest-based fixed income dealer said. The dealer added that some investors may be positioning ahead of Wednesday's Hungarian inflation figures for July . Analysts expect the annual figure to tick up to 3.2 percent. June's 3.1 percent rate was already a five-and-a-half-year high, but inflation is expected to retreat around the end of this year. "If the July figure is high, and the international mood is sour, expectations for continuing loose monetary policy can lead to a weakening of the forint," the dealer said. The zloty also gained, to 4.2579 versus the euro, off a three-month high reached in early trade at 4.2465. "We think that in the short term, it could be difficult for the zloty to continue its appreciation impulse as the dollar could remain strong and investors could take profit from the recent EURPLN drop," BZ WBK analysts said in a note. CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 1031 CET CURRENCI ES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2018 Czech <EURCZK= 25.6370 25.6400 +0.01% -0.37% crown > Hungary <EURHUF= 319.4000 319.9500 +0.17% -2.66% forint > Polish <EURPLN= 4.2559 4.2579 +0.05% -1.87% zloty > Romanian <EURRON= 4.6465 4.6434 -0.07% +0.71% leu > Croatian <EURHRK= 7.4180 7.4175 -0.01% +0.17% kuna > Serbian <EURRSD= 117.8600 117.9700 +0.09% +0.54% dinar > Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2018 Prague 1086.59 1090.580 -0.37% +0.78% 0 Budapest 37145.56 37259.80 -0.31% -5.67% Warsaw 2298.45 2295.82 +0.11% -6.61% Bucharest 8171.90 8187.05 -0.19% +5.39% Ljubljana <.SBITOP 891.59 890.56 +0.12% +10.57% > Zagreb 1831.92 1827.88 +0.22% -0.59% Belgrade <.BELEX1 743.16 743.20 -0.01% -2.19% 5> Sofia 641.01 639.40 +0.25% -5.38% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=R 1.2350 -0.0130 +183bps -1bps R> 5-year <CZ5YT=R 1.7290 0.0010 +195bps -1bps R> 10-year <CZ10YT= 2.2120 0.0050 +181bps -1bps RR> Poland 2-year <PL2YT=R 1.6070 0.0130 +220bps +1bps R> 5-year <PL5YT=R 2.4910 -0.0030 +271bps -1bps R> 10-year <PL10YT= 3.1270 0.0050 +272bps -1bps RR> FORWARD RATE AGREEMEN T 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech Rep 1.65 1.75 1.95 1.44 <PRIBOR= > Hungary 0.39 0.60 0.80 0.16 Poland 1.73 1.75 1.80 1.70 Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes ************************************************* ************* (Additional reporting from Luiza Ilie in Romania, editing by Larry King)