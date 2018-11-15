CEE MARKETS-Currencies hand back gains as UK Brexit minister quits

* CEE currencies continue to track euro/dollar * Resignation of Brexit minister reverses early FX gains * Investors digest robust GDP data, coupled with CPI rise By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Central European currencies gave up most of their early gains on Thursday after Dominic Raab, the British minister responsible for talks about quitting the European Union (Brexit), resigned. Brexit talks are being closely watched as Britain is an important trade partner, where hundreds of thousands of workers from the region live, who send home part of their earnings. The developments in the talks have often influenced the region's currencies indirectly, via their impact on the euro's exchange rate against the U.S. dollar. They have tracked a rebound of the euro since Monday, as worries over political support in Britain for Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit plan eased, but gave up some ground after Raab resigned. After an early 0.2 percent rise versus the euro, the forint and the zloty were almost flat at 0939 GMT, at 322.58 and 4.2969, respectively. One Budapest-based dealer said the forint may get additional support in the next days from some expectations the Hungarian central bank may provide a signal after its meeting next Tuesday about future monetary tightening. Data on Wednesday showed output growth in the region remained more robust than expected, even though a slowdown next year tracking European trade partners appears likely, while inflationary pressures continue in most of the region. "(This) may stir up the debate about appropriateness of monetary and/or fiscal policies going forward," Raiffeisen analyst Gintaras Shlizhyus said in a note. Britain's exit from the EU, which will cut funding from the EU to poorer Central Europe, is unlikely to hit economic growth, ING analysts said in a note dated Nov. 12. "In spite of Brexit, we expect growth in Central Europe to soften rather than slow sharply from the above-trend readings posted earlier this year," they said. The Czech crown a recent regional underperformer, retained part of its early gains, trading up 0.1 percent at 26 against the euro, still near 4-month new lows set at 26.03 on Wednesday. The Czech coalition government faces a crisis due to a news report that Prime Minister Andrej Babis's son might have been taken out of the country to hinder investigations into an alleged fraud case involving the prime minister. Babis has denied any wrongdoing. The region's markets, particularly in the Czech Republic, rarely react to domestic political developments. Mixed company earnings reports, combined with shaky sentiment in European markets, put Central European equities indices on a rollercoaster. Shares in Romania's Transgaz shed 1.6 percent, after the state-owned gas pipeline operator reported a fall in its nine-month profits. CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 1039 CET CURRENCI ES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2018 Czech <EURCZK= 26.0000 26.0280 +0.11% -1.76% crown > Hungary <EURHUF= 322.5800 322.6100 +0.01% -3.62% forint > Polish <EURPLN= 4.2969 4.2985 +0.04% -2.81% zloty > Romanian <EURRON= 4.6615 4.6615 +0.00% +0.39% leu > Croatian <EURHRK= 7.4200 7.4223 +0.03% +0.14% kuna > Serbian <EURRSD= 118.1500 118.1900 +0.03% +0.30% dinar > Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2018 Prague 1082.18 1084.440 -0.21% +0.37% 0 Budapest 39057.15 39115.56 -0.15% -0.81% Warsaw 2237.77 2231.90 +0.26% -9.08% Bucharest 8526.68 8550.55 -0.28% +9.97% Ljubljana <.SBITOP 810.82 809.64 +0.15% +0.55% > Zagreb 1747.10 1748.59 -0.09% -5.20% Belgrade <.BELEX1 753.72 748.76 +0.66% -0.80% 5> Sofia 594.41 594.78 -0.06% -12.26% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=R 1.4900 0.0060 +215bps +3bps R> 5-year <CZ5YT=R 1.8190 0.0020 +206bps +5bps R> 10-year <CZ10YT= 2.1040 0.0040 +175bps +5bps RR> Poland 2-year <PL2YT=R 1.5970 -0.0200 +226bps +1bps R> 5-year <PL5YT=R 2.4830 0.0020 +272bps +5bps R> 10-year <PL10YT= 3.2620 0.0140 +290bps +6bps RR> FORWARD RATE AGREEMEN T 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech Rep 2.05 2.20 2.35 1.99 <PRIBOR= > Hungary 0.35 0.63 0.99 0.15 Poland 1.77 1.81 1.88 1.72 Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes ************************************************* ************* (Reporting by Sandor Peto; Editing by Mark Potter)