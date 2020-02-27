Bonds News
CEE MARKETS-Currencies hold up amid coronavirus fears; Romanian politics in focus

    By Anita Komuves and Luiza Ilie
    BUDAPEST/BUCHAREST, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Central European
currencies were mostly stable and stock markets extended their
losses as Romania confirmed its first case of coronavirus
infection and global markets were pressured by the growing
number of new cases outside China.
    Prague's stock market led losses by falling 1.1% by
0922GMT. Warsaw's main index was down 0.8% and Budapest
 lost 0.2%, less than major western markets.  
    Romania's blue-chip index fell 0.9% in early trade
on Thursday after the government confirmed its first case of
coronavirus late on Wednesday. 
    Romanian markets were also reacting to domestic political
developments. Lawmakers toppled Prime Minister Ludovic Orban's
three-month-old minority government this month, which might lead
to early elections.
    The leu was steady, trading at 4.8095 to the euro
on Thursday, after reaching record lows earlier this week.
Longer-term government bonds fell on Tuesday. 
    President Klaus Iohannis appointed interim Finance Minister
Florin Citu as prime minister-designate on Wednesday to try to
form a transitional government until a parliamentary election in
November, seeking to end political gridlock.
    Should his proposed government fail to win parliament's
confidence vote, it would put Romania one step closer to early
elections, which markets see as a way to end years of political
instability. Opposition from the Social Democrat Party (PSD),
the largest party in the parliament, might prevent an early
vote.  
    "The designation of Florin Citu as PM keeps the scenario of
early elections on the cards," Raiffeisen said in a daily note.
"Still, as demonstrated in the last weeks, the PSD has the means
to prolong or even to delay the parliamentary procedure."
    Romanian debt managers tender 150 million euros ($163.02
million) worth of August 2020 treasury bills later on Thursday.
They rejected all bids at a euro-denominated debt tender earlier
this week.
    Elsewhere in the region, the Hungarian forint was
trading at 338.97 to the euro, gaining 0.19% on the day after
nearing its all-time low of 340 to the euro in the morning. 
    Coronavirus fears and the result of the central bank's
Tuesday rate-setting meeting were pushing the forint lower, a
Budapest-based dealer said.        
    "The market had been looking forward to Tuesday's central
bank rate setting meeting. Some were expecting a change, which
resulted in the forint firming a little ahead of the meeting," a
dealer in Budapest said. 
    "When it became clear that the NBH was not changing its
stance, some speculators re-built their short positions, which
resulted in the forint giving up its gains," he said. 
    The central bank left interest rates unchanged on Tuesday,
as expected, and pledged to use all its tools to reach its
inflation target.
                  
            CEE        SNAPSHOT    AT                         
            MARKETS               1022 CET            
                       CURRENCIE                              
                       S                              
                       Latest     Previous  Daily     Change
                       bid        close     change    in 2020
 Czech                   25.3000   25.3250    +0.10%    +0.52%
 crown                                                
 Hungary                338.9700  339.6000    +0.19%    -2.31%
 forint                                               
 Polish                   4.3100    4.3143    +0.10%    -1.24%
 zloty                                                
 Romanian                 4.8095    4.8070    -0.05%    -0.44%
 leu                                                  
 Croatian                 7.4600    7.4603    +0.00%    -0.20%
 kuna                                                 
 Serbian                117.5200  117.5200    +0.00%    +0.04%
 dinar                                                
 Note:      calculated from                 1800 CET          
 daily                                                
 change                                               
                                                              
                       Latest     Previous  Daily     Change
                                  close     change    in 2020
 Prague                  1021.45  1032.250    -1.05%    -8.44%
                                         0            
 Budapest               43424.03  43521.91    -0.22%    -5.77%
 Warsaw                  1918.06   1933.51    -0.80%   -10.79%
 Bucharest               9615.21   9704.82    -0.92%    -3.63%
 Ljubljana                926.04    927.67    -0.18%    +0.02%
 Zagreb                  1922.91   1919.71    +0.17%    -4.69%
 Belgrade   <.BELEX15     805.53    808.57    -0.38%    +0.48%
            >                                         
 Sofia                    545.22    546.39    -0.21%    -4.03%
                                                              
                       Yield      Yield     Spread    Daily
                       (bid)      change    vs Bund   change
                                                      in
 Czech                                                spread
 Republic                                             
   2-year   <CZ2YT=RR     1.8930    0.1630   +260bps    +18bps
            >                                         
   5-year   <CZ5YT=RR     1.5190   -0.1010   +222bps     -8bps
            >                                         
   10-year  <CZ10YT=R     1.4230    0.0240   +194bps     +4bps
            R>                                        
 Poland                                                       
   2-year   <PL2YT=RR     1.4720   -0.0260   +218bps     -1bps
            >                                         
   5-year   <PL5YT=RR     1.5790   -0.0540   +228bps     -3bps
            >                                         
   10-year  <PL10YT=R     1.8240   -0.0530   +234bps     -3bps
            R>                                        
            FORWARD                                           
                       3x6        6x9       9x12      3M
                                                      interban
                                                      k
 Czech Rep          <       2.36      2.28      2.13      2.39
            PRIBOR=>                                  
 Hungary            <       0.78      0.92      1.01      0.60
            BUBOR=>                                   
 Poland             <       1.70      1.64      1.56      1.71
            WIBOR=>                                   
 Note: FRA  are for ask prices                                
 quotes                                               
 
 (Reporting by Anita Komuves in Budapest and Luiza Ilie in
Bucharest; editing by Larry King)
